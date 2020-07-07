When I recently wrote about British car dealership Lookers (OTCPK:LKKRF)(London-listed, on the U.S. OTC markets it trades under the ticker LKKRF), it had uncovered accounting anomalies. In Staring Into The Abyss: Lookers, I concluded, “Until there is clear evidence that the company has come out the other side of its accounting problems, I don’t think it is prudently investable.”

There have been some developments which suggest that the company already merits more detailed consideration. Although it has not come out of the other side of its accounting problems, there is a pathway out of them now visible.

First, the Bad News

Lookers had until the end of June to publish its 2019 results or its shares would be suspended under stock market listing rules.

It has not been able to sign off its accounts on time, so the listing has been suspended. In some ways this doesn’t matter much if you aren’t already a shareholder, but if you are thinking of getting into the shares, then it means that you won’t be able to do so for a while, at which point pent-up demand could have driven the price up versus its suspension price.

I also regard it as a slightly bad sign that management has not been able to get the accounts signed off by this deadline, given how much effort has gone into them already. However, it has been working hard to get the accounts out, based on its statements, so it seems it is well aware of this and it is due to the difficulty of the accounting challenge not a lack of will that the accounts have been delayed thus.

Now, the Good News

The company issued an update on its accounting investigation on June 29, which highlighted some elements of the draft report into its accounts carried out by external accountant Grant Thornton and an internal team. The key item for our purposes is that it “identified a cumulative total of approximately £19m of non-cash adjustments. . . necessary to correct overstatements in profitability over several years.”

The reason that is good news in my opinion is because of its scale. Although £19m is a substantial amount of money, we already knew that there was accounting shenanigans on a material scale, so the total involved is not nearly as bad as it could have been. Consider, for example, the most recent annual results we have, 2018:

Source: company website, based on 2018 annual results

In other words, even if the whole charge was booked against profits in that year, the company would still keep the majority of its profit.

In fact, the amount relates to “several years;” so more likely would be roughly £5m a year over four years, say. That is a dent in the sorts of profits dealt with above, not a mortal threat.

2018 and indeed the prior year were already not banner years, which indeed may help to explain the motivation for the accounting misstatements. In any case, on any recent year, the misstatement could have been booked against pre-tax profits all in one and the year would still have been in the black.

Source: company website

Another piece of good news in this latest trading statement was “the Board believes that 2019 will remain profitable at the underlying profit before tax level.” The shares are priced for bad news so I don’t think that is critical, but it is still a good sign. Additionally, the charges for the historical misstatement are non-cash.

Not Out of the Woods Yet

In its statement (linked above) the company also said:

So, there may be more bad news still to come. However, I suspect that this will be on a relatively small scale. I don’t think the board would have stuck its neck out unnecessarily to reassure about its expectation of a full-year pre-tax profit if it wasn’t confident that the outstanding issues to be resolved were comparatively minor in impact.

A Possible Bargain

Trading should start again after the company publishes its 2019 results as it can then request to have its listing restored.

Lookers was suspended at 21p, between around a fifth and a quarter what it was when it announced its accounting difficulties earlier this year. The company has said that its "priority and focus is the production of the 2019 Results at the earliest possible date." It previously put the end of August as its internal deadline to achieve this.

That may reflect a number of factors, including the lockdown, economic slowdown and reduction in car purchase. However, a large part of it likely reflects the potential downside of the accounting problems. Now that we largely have visibility on them, we can assess whether the price deserves to continue at those lows.

The challenge is valuing the company. But given its market capitalization is now just £73 million, the results for any of the years 2011-2018 would suggest a P/E of just 2 or less. Admittedly, recent closures in the group, the economic downturn and lockdown impact mean that whatever the final 2019 results turn out to be, 2020 will be challenging. But if it recovers as it did after the last financial crisis – which now looks plausible – the forward P/E for the group on a three-year horizon could be in the very low to low single digits – definitely a bargain. Recall also that the group has property valued at 85p per share (vs. the suspended share price of 21p), which even allowing for debt leaves the company trading below net asset value.

Conclusion: Lookers Now Merits Closer Examination

I said the company wouldn’t be investable until it was clearly out of its accounting problems. It has not yet emerged fully, so I continue to regard it as speculation not investment.

However, the relatively small scale of the investigation findings is a significant, positive step in the right direction. If you have the right tolerance for risk, getting Lookers at these prices could turn out to be a very lucrative investment on a three- to five-year time frame. While the shares are suspended, I will be looking for any further signs of progress which suggests it is becoming more investable. This is definitely one to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.