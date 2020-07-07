It pays to keep an eye on portfolio balance and diversification, much more so than trying to guess future stock price movements.

Fiscal 4Q20 will be a memorable quarter for General Mills (GIS).

On July 1, the packaged foods company delivered the highest revenue increase in recent history at least, but probably ever. Sales of $5.02 billion beat last year's number by nearly 21%, in addition to my estimate and consensus by 2%. Adjusted earnings per share also topped expectations, rising YOY by 32% - which is very unusual during "normal times" for a company in such a mature space.

The company's stock price headed higher following earnings. However, a return to "risk-on" behavior in the broad markets stole General Mills' thunder in the past few days.

Great numbers, but with caveats

As impressive as General Mills' financial results were, two key factors contributed to the spike in revenues. About seven percentage points of the top-line increase was driven by the calendar alone: one extra week in the fourth fiscal quarter. But also, a number that is much harder to quantify can be credited to the COVID-19 crisis and the consumer behavior shift towards at-home food consumption.

Strength seems to have come particularly from North America retail, probably because (1) the product portfolio in the continent is tilted towards categories that benefited from shelter-in-place orders (e.g. meals and cereal) and (2) the pandemic hit the region more heavily right after the start of the most recent quarter. The pet segment also looked strong, although not much more than I had already been anticipating.

The better news in the quarter, in my view, came from profitability. I expected the drag caused by a disrupted supply chain to lower gross margin YOY by 50 bps. Instead, the metric landed 80 bps higher, benefiting from scale and further savings from previous restructuring efforts. Even though SG&A looked quite rich, op margin still expanded YOY by a respectable 40 bps. See adjusted P&L above.

Given the COVID-19 uncertainties, I believe it is always a good idea to keep an eye on cash flow and the balance sheet. In the quarter, General Mills played defense by refinancing short-term debt and tightening the belt to boost free cash flow. As a result, total debt increased YOY, but net debt dropped by about $1 billion. While General Mills remains heavily indebted (in part due to the acquisition of Blue Buffalo a couple of years ago), the company seems to be on a better footing today.

Keep the focus on the portfolio

I remain favorable to an investment in GIS, even though I continue to hold only Pepsi (PEP) in my All-Equities SRG portfolio. My thesis has not changed: while I would not pick General Mills first among packaged food names, I appreciate the defensiveness of the stock and its ability to add diversification to an investment strategy.

The fact that GIS trades at a substantially higher forward P/E than it did this time last year, or that price-to-book has approached a whopping 5.0x, is largely irrelevant to me. Although my disdain for these multiples may give value investors goosebumps, I think GIS will continue to act as somewhat of a natural hedge against an eventual deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals. In my view, it pays to keep an eye on portfolio balance and diversification, much more so than trying to place bets in anticipation of future stock price movements.

