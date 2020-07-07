Investors are already pricing in too much optimism and so I doubt whether there is much more upside potential here.

Zscaler's revenue growth rates are decelerating, even though there are still strong tailwinds to its back.

Heavy rhetoric is given the benefit of the doubt by shareholders, although investors should now start to question what's the actual potential for next year and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Zscaler (ZS) is a prime example of too much rhetoric, not enough reality. The multiple investors are willing to pay to participate in this SaaS business is ultimately misaligned with its near-term prospects.

There's no question that the demand for access to internally managed applications through secure platforms will continue to be in very high demand, as our economy shifts towards a work-from-home economy.

The question here is whether investors' expectations have got slightly ahead of themselves?

I argue that paying more than 25x to 27x forward sales for a company with a clear line of sight towards a decelerating revenue growth rate is simply too high a multiple to leave investors with any further upside potential. Ultimately, investors should look to sidestep this opportunity. Here's why:

Could Growth Be Fizzling Out?

Source: author's calculations, ***fiscal 2020 guidance

The key takeaway from Zscaler is that revenue growth rates are starting to come down. If the period of fiscal 2017-2019 was marked by strong and steady revenue growth rates, fiscal 2020 is seeing a marked deceleration of more than 1,800 basis points -- assuming that Zscaler is low balling its guidance so it can it beat its own guidance.

In fact, we know that Q4 2020 is guided towards 38% revenue growth rates, so this implies that Zscaler's exit Q4 2020 rate is now more likely than not going to grow its revenues at 40% into fiscal 2021. But this story doesn't end here.

Calculated Billing Are Telling A Different Story

Confounding the story is that calculating billings in Q3 2020 jumped back up to 55%:

Source: Q3 2020 results

Irrespective of the position bears have on whether or not Zscaler is slowing down, calculating billings are a strong indication that Zscaler's future orders are looking healthy. These are orders that have been booked in but not yet recognized.

Profitability? Does It Matter?

For now, there has been a dramatic slow down in Zscaler's Q4 2020 run-rate compared with its growth rates just twelve months ago.

Meanwhile, I don't believe it has a strong enough path to profitability to compensate for this revenue growth rate deceleration. Consider the following:

We can see that despite Zscaler's growth rates coming down, its non-GAAP operating margins are still only hovering around 10%. What's more, we should remember that Zscaler's biggest cost is retaining its talented executive team.

Put another way, Zscaler's biggest cost is in the form of stock-based compensation, as these real costs will later translate themselves as management exercises their options and the market cap starts to ballon higher.

Case in point, on a GAAP metric, Zscaler's operating margins for Q3 2020 was firmly in the red at negative 18%.

Valuation -- Trying To Find Any Upside Left?

The brutal question investors should be asking themselves is whether in the post-COVID environment, whether the rate of growth will be sustainable?

Put another way, even though during work-from-home the was a rapid swing towards digitalization and securitization of users, whether the pace of growth will be there in fiscal 2021 and beyond?

This is the most difficult question to try to objectively answer. Indeed, looking in the rearview, there's no question that Zscaler was well position to benefit from this unexpected boom in demand.

The question right now, is whether investors can bank on a similar unexpected boom next year? Or whether enterprises will continue over the next twelve months to adopt towards Zscaler for their needs in a zero trust environment?

Source: author's calculations, using trailing sales metrics

The obvious observation above is that investors are tripping over themselves to pay an ever-increasing multiple for Zscaler. If 2019 investors paying 18 sales looked reasonable for a SaaS company, right now, paying 38x trailing sales is anything but reasonable.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Again, we can see that The Street is expecting Zscaler's revenue growth rate to continue to slow down to roughly 31% next year, putting Zscaler's revenue growth rates at approximately 27x forward sales.

Consequently, it appears that even though Zscaler's sales trajectory is pointing overwhelmingly in one direction, the multiple investors are willing to pay to participate in this narrative is pointing in the diametrically opposite direction.

The Bottom Line

I'm concerned that as Zscaler gets into H2 2021, and it comes to lap the results from this year, it will struggle to grow anywhere near in line with investors' expectations.

There appears to be too much optimism here and not enough doubt amongst shareholders. Even if we assume that Zscaler's fiscal 2021 guidance given at the end of next quarter positively impresses The Street, investors are still having to pay at least 25x to 27x forward sales. This type of valuation in the absolutely best case scenario is justified if Zscaler outperforms significantly every quarter over the coming twelve months. But any mishap in execution will be met with a very rapid sell-off by shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.