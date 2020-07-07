Dividend Changes: June 27-July 3, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article series provides a weekly summary of dividend changes, including dividend increases and dividend cuts or suspensions.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, one company in Dividend Radar declared a dividend increase, and one announced a dividend cut.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increase.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

The following company description is the author's summary of a company description sourced from finviz.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZK provides deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and trust and wealth management services. OZK serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York, and California.

On July 1, OZK declared a quarterly dividend of 27.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.9% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable July 20, to shareholders of record on July 13; ex-div: July 10.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FAST Graphs for this week's dividend raiser, OZK.

In the chart, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: FAST Graphs

OZK's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OZK in January 2010 would have returned 13.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

On June 29, SPG declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share.

This is a decrease of 38.1% from the prior dividend of $2.10.

Payable July 24, to shareholders of record on July 10; ex-div: July 9.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 6-19, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (3.Jul) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 6 July (Ex-Div Date 07/06) Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 10 $16.79 3.81% 8.3% 0.16 07/31 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 6 $189.48 0.76% 24.6% 0.36 07/21 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 30 $190.23 2.03% 7.2% 0.965 07/21 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 8 $21.67 5.72% 7.4% 0.31 07/20 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 9 $34.24 3.39% 10.3% 0.29 07/16 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 6 $15.05 3.99% 22.9% 0.15 07/17 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) 27 $37.64 3.64% 9.4% 0.34 07/22 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B) 21 $38.21 3.58% 9.4% 0.34 07/22 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 6 $40.44 2.97% 30.3% 0.3 07/21 Tuesday, 7 July (Ex-Div Date 07/07) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10 $116.04 1.93% 9.4% 0.56 07/22 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 27 $391.17 0.52% 16.7% 0.5125 07/22 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 6 $5.23 3.82% 75.9% 0.05 07/22 Wednesday, 8 July (Ex-Div Date 07/08) CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7 $17.96 4.01% 17.6% 0.18 07/23 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 24 $15.47 4.65% 7.1% 0.18 07/20 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7 $90.75 0.75% 16.7% 0.17 07/23 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8 $100.50 0.96% 8.5% 0.24 08/06 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 9 $302.42 0.53% 22.0% 0.4 08/07 Thursday, 9 July (Ex-Div Date 07/09) Brady Corporation (BRC) 35 $45.69 1.90% 1.7% 0.2175 07/31 Culp, Inc. (CULP) 8 $9.16 4.59% 12.3% 0.105 07/17 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 10 $25.98 1.85% 7.8% 0.12 07/22 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 9 $305.30 0.69% 17.0% 0.53 07/20 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11 $34.61 4.62% 16.4% 0.4 08/01 Masco Corporation (MAS) 7 $50.14 1.08% 14.2% 0.135 08/10 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7 $43.55 4.41% 23.8% 0.48 07/29 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 15 $30.63 5.06% 9.4% 0.3875 07/30 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) 6 $14.47 4.42% 33.0% 0.16 07/24 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 10 $64.94 12.94% 9.5% 1.3 07/24 AT&T Inc. (T) 36 $30.08 6.91% 2.1% 0.52 08/03 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 11 $38.57 3.73% 5.6% 0.36 07/31 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 16 $54.79 4.49% 2.4% 0.62 08/03 Friday, 10 July (Ex-Div Date 07/10) Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 54 $48.08 1.93% 14.5% 0.2325 08/17 Bank OZK (OZK) 24 $23.00 4.70% 14.9% 0.2725 07/20 Universal Corporation (UVV) 49 $41.45 7.43% 8.1% 0.77 08/03 Monday, 13 July (Ex-Div Date 07/13) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 9 $22.70 3.30% 11.5% 0.1875 07/29 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) 18 $73.10 4.10% 14.4% 0.75 07/28 Tuesday, 14 July (Ex-Div Date 07/14) AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8 $98.88 4.77% 19.6% 1.18 08/14 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 7 $92.23 1.56% 8.1% 0.36 08/15 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 15 $59.60 3.02% 12.5% 0.45 07/27 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 40 $20.38 5.30% 7.0% 0.27 07/27 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 8 $33.97 3.89% 10.6% 0.33 07/31 City Holding Company (CHCO) 10 $62.30 3.66% 6.7% 0.57 07/31 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 11 $117.53 3.40% 5.5% 1 07/31 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 11 $55.94 1.72% 13.5% 0.24 07/28 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 20 $24.79 2.82% 6.2% 0.175 08/01 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10 $20.89 3.64% 12.5% 0.19 07/31 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 17 $30.21 1.19% 12.5% 0.09 07/29 Wednesday, 15 July (Ex-Div Date 07/15) Accenture plc (ACN) 16 $215.72 1.48% 3.3% 0.8 08/14 Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 6 $101.82 0.51% 10.8% 0.13 07/29 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 11 $157.89 1.27% 11.5% 0.5 07/31 Owens Corning (OC) 7 $54.06 1.78% 7.2% 0.24 08/07 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 46 $74.88 1.92% 7.0% 0.36 07/31 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7 $179.69 3.95% 20.4% 1.775 07/31 Watsco, Inc. (WSO.B) 7 $178.40 3.98% 20.4% 1.775 07/31 Thursday, 16 July (Ex-Div Date 07/16) Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) 6 $32.44 6.54% 5.4% 0.53 07/31 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 13 $185.15 0.83% 5.1% 0.385 07/31 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 28 $52.91 3.18% 9.4% 0.42 07/31 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 20 $24.70 4.05% 4.0% 0.25 08/03 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 5 $9.53 2.52% 20.0% 0.06 08/14 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 10 $102.15 4.50% 18.7% 1.15 08/05 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 11 $197.01 1.36% 12.2% 0.67 07/31 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 8 $137.66 0.58% 18.6% 0.2 09/01 Friday, 17 July (Ex-Div Date 07/17) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 27 $127.72 3.23% 8.0% 1.03 08/20 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 57 $73.28 2.40% 3.5% 0.44 08/14 Graco Inc. (GGG) 23 $48.51 1.44% 11.8% 0.175 08/05 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 10 $30.70 8.01% 3.7% 0.205 08/14

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Three stocks pass these screens: ABBV, MAS, and MSM.

Since ABBV is In the Margin of Safety, let's consider it.

Dividend Challenger ABBV is a world-wide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat a variety of conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C, and HIV. ABBV offers an attractive yield of 4.77% and an impressive 5-yr DGR of about 20%. The stock has a quality rating of 16 (Rating: Decent).

ABBV's dividend growth is well-supported by the company's earnings growth and prospects for future earnings growth:

Source: Portfolio Insight

Last week, the stock received bullish coverage by three different authors on Seeking Alpha:

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.