Introduction: Recent Developments

On June 30th, 2020, Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) announced the long-awaited commencement of their phase 3 NASH cirrhosis trial, NASH-RX. Recent events highlight the innovative and meaningful design of the NASH-RX trial, data from the NASH-CX trial, and competition fallouts.

Genfit (GNFT) announced the results of its phase 3 RESOLVE-IT trial, which was very interesting because the drug performed about as well as obeticholic acid in fibrosis reversal and NASH resolution combined, except that the placebo response was about twice as high, rendering the difference statistically insignificant [1,2]. Why were the placebo responses so different in quite similar trials [3]?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) PFUDA date was delayed months ago, the reason for which was the FDA asking for additional data [4,5]. I suspect that this data was related to questioning clinical outcomes as well as possible safety data related to the serious and extensive possible safety concerns of OCA. On June 29th, the FDA issued Intercept a complete response letter, rejecting their priority/accelerated review NDA:

“[The] Agency has determined that the predicted benefit of OCA based on a surrogate histopathologic endpoint remains uncertain and does not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH.”

This outcome is precisely in line with my prior analysis indicating that obeticholic acid has quite serious and numerous safety concerns as well as questionable efficacy. With all humility, Vision and Value went against the prevailing wisdom of numerous analysts and made the correct call over one year ago (see: Intercept, Intercepted Before The NASH Goal Line). Recent developments in the NASH field indicate that histological outcomes may not correlate well with clinical outcomes, and the FDA seems intent on protecting NASH patients from harm especially when the efficacy of a drug is in question. Personally, I applaud the FDA in its decision.

A Movement From Histology to Clinical Outcomes

The issue with histological grading of liver biopsies is not only due to the variability of liver biopsies; liver histology doesn’t necessarily correlate with clinical outcomes strongly. According to a recent review of prior NASH trials, the popular ELF (NASH fibrosis biomarker test) change correlates with disease progression, but not histology:

“Of particular interest was the demonstration that [popular] enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) had the ability to identify those most likely to progress from F3 to cirrhosis in addition to predicting which patients with cirrhosis at baseline were most likely to have a liver-related event. The authors defined a change in ELF of 0.5 points, as that value correlated with clinical liver events in a previous study, which correlated in the current study with other NITs, liver biochemistry tests, glycemic parameters, CK-18 values, serum bile acid values, and body weight, but not histologic features. These findings give hope that at some point reliance on histologic endpoints will be a historical concept for NASH clinical trials.”

Clearly, histology as the gold standard for NASH outcomes is becoming the past, and it appears that the FDA is in tune with this movement. While Intercept’s OCA was able to show statistical significance in fibrosis stage reversal, albeit a marginal actual response, it appears that the company couldn’t provide the FDA with clinical outcomes that were relevant and meaningful.

Furthermore, the OCA histological response rate versus placebo was called into question by experts in the field because placebo responses for the very similar elafibranor phase 3 were twice the placebo responses for the OCA phase 3 trial. Moreover, the OCA response rates were similar to the elafibranor phase 3 placebo response rate.

Clinical Efficacy Outcomes, As Well As Safety Outcomes, Are Important

In addition, OCA has significant side effects and safety concerns as I have outlined in previous articles [6,7]. These concerns include pruritus, tumorigenesis, cholestasis (through persistent exogenous administration of OCA) and cholecardia (cirrhotic cardiomyopathy), hepatobiliary toxicity/gallstone formation requiring cholecystectomy and risking death, nephrotoxicity/hepatorenal syndrome in advanced fibrotic or cirrhotic patients, increased risk of liver failure, and coronary artery disease. The concerns related to dosing a cirrhotic liver patient are of particular concern due to the concept that some NASH patients rapidly progress to cirrhosis, while others take longer. This idea of fast acceleration in a certain percentage of patients who hypothetically would be taking OCA without any currently approved way to monitor individual OCA efficacy or disease stage puts these patients at substantial risk to multiple drug-induced injuries.

So, as an example, as a physician, if one puts a rapid accelerator F3 (advanced fibrosis) patient on 25mg OCA indefinitely and looks away, and they become a cirrhotic, then the physician has a potential disaster on his or her hands. The drug could potentially quickly result in increased morbidity or mortality to the patient.

On the other hand, there are risks even to non-rapid accelerators. OCA induces its therapeutic effect via stimulating FGF19 production, and FGF19 carries tumorigenic and tumor-promoting concerns. While NAFLD patients have lower levels of FGF19 and also the liver response to FGF19 is impaired especially under conditions of insulin resistance, it has been hypothesized that OCA simply raises serum FGF19 levels to normal. A recent publication showed that gallbladder FGF19 was tripled and serum FGF19 was more than doubled (from 95.0 ± 8.5 to 234.4 ± 35.6 ng/L) in just 3 weeks of 25mg/day OCA treatment. Another study measured FGF19 levels in a sample of 304 HCC patients and found a median FGF19 level of 214.5 pg/mL (which can be converted to 214.5 ng/L). Where are the FGF19 drug levels on long-term 25mg OCA NASH patients? Are they even higher? With FGF19 signaling impaired in NAFLD potentially regardless of the actual FGF19 levels, no data available on long-term FGF19 serum, hepatic, or intestinal levels, suggestions that FGF19 is tumorigenic, and no long-term recorded outcomes for OCA and cancer, it's a clinical management nightmare for a prescribing GI/hepatologist.

The oncology industry is actively targeting FGF19 and its FGFR4 receptor with over 20 drugs in development and in trials, while at the same time, in the most incredible contradiction in medicine, the liver therapy industry develops drugs that work by increasing FGF19.

In my opinion, all these issues added up to a CRL. However, other companies forge ahead with therapies that are most likely safer and more effective from a clinically meaningful perspective.

Galectin Therapeutics Marches Forward

In stark contrast, Galectin Therapeutics is developing its complex carbohydrate galectin-3 inhibitor (belapectin) with a pristine safety profile for cancer treatments as well as NASH cirrhosis, as the NASH-RX trial recently launched. Galectin-3 plays pathogenic roles in a very wide range of diseases.

In Galectin’s NASH-CX trial for the treatment of NASH cirrhosis, the primary endpoint was with respect to hepatic venous pressure gradient decreases, and encouraging results were found. However, with respect to relevant clinical outcomes, belapectin showed a (quite stunning) statistically significant prevention of new esophageal varices.

From: Galectin Therapeutics' Corporate Presentation

One patient in the 8 mg/kg group developed new varices, for a total of about 2% of patients on belapectin developing varices. It is hypothesized that belapectin 4 mg/kg is the optimal dose where most patients will fall within the correct drug exposure window, as patients in the 2 mg/kg and 8 mg/kg groups fell outside the therapeutic window:

From: Chalasani, Naga et al. (2020). Effects of Belapectin, an Inhibitor of Galectin-3, in Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis With Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension. Gastroenterology, 158(5).

“When belapectin 8 mg/kg group was subdivided based on an AUC (12,000 mg*h/L) deemed optimal for a therapeutic response from a post-hoc review of the current study data, belapectin 8 mg/kg group with AUCs within the therapeutic range had an HVPG response similar to that of belapectin 2 mg/kg group. Considering the optimal window of AUC-240 for achieving meaningful clinical benefit, an upper dose of 4 mg/kg (GR4) is recommended for future studies. The PK analysis for belapectin 4 mg/kg predicts a mean AUC-240 value of 6,275 with a range of 3,056 to 10,302 mg*h/L for 90% of the cirrhotic population.”

A Clinically Meaningful Endpoint

Varix formation not only relates to liver decompensation; it eventually leads to variceal hemorrhage, where the hemorrhage results in emergency calls to a gastroenterologist to save the patient. Blood goes everywhere, and a very messy and invasive procedure is done to “band” the varix (similar to how rubber bands are placed around hemorrhoids to stop hemorrhoidal bleeding) and prevent that varix from bleeding again. There are significant medical costs to banding varices as well as significant morbidity and increases in 1-year mortality associated with variceal hemorrhage. This is a terrible procedure to have to perform, and I believe many gastroenterologists and hepatologists will want their NASH cirrhosis patients on belapectin if this clinically meaningful result can be reproduced in the phase 3 trial. According to Galectin CMO Dr. Boudes:

“Once liver fibrosis has progressed to cirrhosis, NASH patients can no longer expect significant improvements from changes in their lifestyle. These patients are in dire need of new options, and this trial may prove pivotal in improving their condition. The study’s seamless and adaptive design is very innovative, and the primary endpoint minimizes the inconvenience for patients while being relevant to real life medical practice.”

After all, at the recent June 30th Harvard NASH Symposium, belapectin was mentioned prominently as an antifibrotic therapy (but as I have mentioned before, it has significant anti-inflammatory and potential insulin-sensitizing properties). Not only that, but NASH cirrhosis and subsequent decompensation, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver transplant account for the majority of cost burden due to NASH on healthcare and insurance systems.

Conclusion

Galectin, one of the few companies targeting NASH cirrhosis, could directly address the majority of costs associated with NASH while providing meaningful clinical benefits for patients. The impact of a therapy that could prevent varices or delay their formation would be enormous.

As for Intercept, it is still possible that they can find a path forward in NASH, but the road just became much more difficult.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.