39 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield In July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield US Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 30.05% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced REITs solidly led the parade July 2.

Top 10 net-gainers, TRTX, DX, NLY, ACRE, RC, STWD, AFIN, CHMI, LADR, and SVC, ranged 27.3%-107.28% 7/2/20. The top 39 US REITs by yield represented all 9 REIT industries.

Service Properties Trust showed top-broker estimated-net gains of 107.28%, including a 23.69% yield out of 439 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed on YCharts July 2.

Foreword

Any collection of dividend stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these US exchange sourced Real Estate Investment Trust stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 2 data for 49 top dividend-paying net gain REITs as documented by YCharts.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on US REITs. Only one top ten US REIT by yield from March was back in the top ten for April. However, the drop in prices in all 50 US REITs (listed by yield) did make the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more affordable for first-time investors. A rapid recovery in market prices partially closed that window of first-time buying opportunity.

As of June 9, the record showed all 49 top-yield REITs living up to the dogcatcher ideal of producing enough annual dividend from $1,000 invested to buy 1 or more shares of their stock.

This latest poll shows all 39 top July REITs living the dream of providing annual dividends sufficient to buy one or more shares of the supporting stock.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 27.3% To 107.28% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come July 2021

Four of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 40% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections of estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: Target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to July 2021 were:

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $1,072.83 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 97% more than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) made the list with a projected net gain of $470.95, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 139% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) was projected to net $404.60, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% greater than the market as a whole.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) netted $383.45 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AFIN.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) was projected to net $372.06 based on dividends, plus target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was found to net $336.16 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) was projected to net $320.19, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) netted $320.18 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) was projected to net $318.05 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk/volatility 34% greater than the market as a whole.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) was projected to net $272.99, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TRTX.

The average net gain for these ten was estimated at 42.72% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 46% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

39 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Top 39 US REITs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 6/9/20 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries.

At the top, a lone hotel & motel realty trust placed first, Service Properties Trust [1]. In second place was a healthcare facilities representative, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) [2]. Then, third place was occupied by a retail REIT, Retail Value Inc. (RVI) [3].

The first of seven mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top ten claimed the fourth through tenth places: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. [4]; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) [5]; Annaly Capital Management Inc. [6]; Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) [7]; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) [8]; Starwood Property Trust Inc. [9]; Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) [10], and completed the top ten July US REITs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 17.51% To 84.59% Price Upsides To July 2021; (22) One Downside Of -8.08% Was Flagged By Broker Target Estimates

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Predicted A 30.05% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top 10 US REITs To July 2021

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was not limited to stocks reporting positive total annual returns.

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 7/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of nine industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 42.94% Vs. (24) 33.02% Net Gains by All Ten, Come July 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 30.05% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced of ten Real Estate top yield equities, Service Properties Trust, was projected to gain 107.28% per broker target price reckoning.

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of July 2 were: Annaly Capital Management Inc.; Service Properties Trust; Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp.; Arbor Realty Trust Inc.; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., with prices ranging from $6.30 to $8.99.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: Chimera Investment Corp.; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.; The GEO Group Inc.; Retail Value Inc.; Starwood Property Trust Inc., whose prices ranged from $9.14 to $14.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.