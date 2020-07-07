The aviation and aerospace industry is a very interesting one. At times we do see some interesting developments and then I am not talking about the Boeing 737 MAX and pandemic which have disrupted the industry, but I am talking about companies coming up with plans that raise eyebrows. A couple of years ago we covered the T-X contract award and there was a bid on the contract from a company, which I deemed to be one with little credibility. Back then I was contacted by the company, because it was not quite amused with my assessment on its prospects of winning the contract, stating that my findings could hurt it as it seeks investors. In the end, it all played out as I expected, so I do not quite regret writing things that doesn’t amuse a company as I feel I am obliged to provide readers with accurate analysis and not to boost chances of a company in a bid against all odds.

Source: Boeing

In recent years, Boeing has taken steps that signal the end of the Boeing 747 program. The company has had zero demand expectations for jumbo jets in the coming years removing the prospects of passenger quad-jet sales, and suppliers started winding down production for the jumbo jet last year and the newest development is that the company has quietly decided to pull the plug on the program.

From a reader, I received the question “How about the recent order for 30 Boeing 747-8Is?” I was quite puzzled as I didn’t recall anything being ordered, but it turned out the reader was talking about an order intention from Avatar Airlines from February 2020. In this report, I will explain why this airline, its plans or letters of intent do not provide any form of support for the program. It will be part of a series explaining how the prospects of the Boeing 747-8 have been dimming in all segments. Investors might not like my comments on the potential shutdown of a Boeing program, but all I can say is that this is the best decision going forward.

One of the things that does happen from time to time is the surfacing of extremely ambitious airlines with big plans for their business. When I state ambitious, I am not talking about airlines that grow too much for their own good such as Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF), which I recently covered, but I am talking about airlines that, often unlaunched, are trying to launch themselves into something that lacks business sense. The most recent of such an airline is Avatar Airlines, which has big plans with aircraft from Boeing (BA). I have been getting some messages from readers about this and some readers even told me that “this order” is a positive development and will save the Boeing 747 program. I don’t believe there is any prospect for the Boeing 747-8 in passenger service and that is not a sign of weakness for the Boeing 747, which has shaped aviation, but the aircraft simply has had its run and is no longer fit for the changing demands of airlines and passengers.

Order intention for 30 Boeing 747-8s

In a letter from February 2020, Avatar Airlines, expressed its intent to order 30 Boeing 747-8 aircraft for domestic routes in the USA in a low-cost carrier setting. The company values the deal to be worth $10B with deliveries in the coming 3-5 years.

A couple of remarks can already be made here; The first remark is that the deal would be worth around $12.5B at list prices instead of $10B. After discounts, the price would be closer to $5.5B than to $12.5B for all 30 aircraft. That’s a big sum for a new airline. If it weren’t for the Gulf carriers to exist, these kinds of order quantities would be a rarity. In the letter the company says it wants to file for an IPO to raise the cash required for the aircraft and says the “timing is right to save the Boeing 747.” This indeed seems to be true as Boeing has 13 Boeing 747-8s in backlog according to our Boeing Backlog Monitor which would require 2 years to be delivered.

Chances for an order, however, are extremely small as we know that Boeing no longer sees demand for the passenger variant of the Boeing 747-8 and also no longer actively pitches the aircraft to passenger airlines and that is not something new… that is a dimming of the lights that has been going on for years.

Lacking business plan

Source: AeroNews

The order intention if firmed might indeed help Boeing but I don’t see a solid business plan backing up a multi-billion commitment to Boeing. The airline wants to raise cash to purchase the aircraft, so absent an IPO, the airline will not be purchasing the aircraft and it is unlikely it can purchase any aircraft absent of an IPO. With the current state of the industry, there is little room to launch a new airline nor is it likely there can be any successful IPO. Even the most seasoned airlines are under pressure and battle to survive.

Avatar Airlines isn’t new, it’s the name of an airline that, unsuccessfully, has tried to launch operations since 1992 with low-cost operations of Boeing 747 aircraft as its core elements of the business model. In 28 years, its business plans have changed very little as the company now wants to operate Boeing 747-400s and Boeing 747-8s instead of Boeing 747-100/200s. The airline has filed various times for a license, but has never been able to obtain one. You can read a report from the Washington Post that I linked in the previous sentence and I don’t think it will give anyone an impression that this airline is going to do great things, even less so for Boeing.

Rethinking the Boeing 747 with a 30-year-old business plan

Avatar Airlines considers commencing operations with 14 Boeing 747-400s. In the hypothetical case that the airline does launch, it first needs to see how the Boeing 747-400 works for it before purchasing the Boeing 747-8 becomes an option. Currently, a used Boeing 747-400 is worth between $3 million and $12.5 million. Purchasing 14 of those aircraft will already be a challenge.

The press release also is somewhat contradicting as it mentions the following:

Rather than zeroing in on long-haul luxury, we believe Boeing should rethink the aircraft on a cost per available seat mile (ASM) which would result in more people that fly with less airplanes in the sky.

Followed by:

Avatar’s plan is to operate ultra-low fare, non-stop flights to and from high density markets within the continental U.S., initially utilizing Boeing 747-400 aircraft configured with 581 passenger seats. Its plan is a radical departure from current “low cost” competitors that derive their profits entirely by passengers by using smaller, less comfortable aircraft and by charging passengers premiums for various amenities that used to be included in the cost of their tickets (i.e., seat selection, baggage, etc.).

So, what we see is that Avatar Airlines intends to densify the cabin but it still touts more passenger comfort than its competitors. Those two elements run contrary to each other, but likely is something like “We densify on a bigger aircraft, so we can offer more comfort despite densifying.” The airline says Boeing should rethink its Boeing 747 as a low CASM machine. That’s interesting, but CASM is only useful if you manage to fill the aircraft. Parts of this report were written some months ago, back then filling an aircraft was a challenge and even more so in today’s market and the market we will be seeing in the next few years. In Toulouse, they can tell you all about how hard it is to fill a big aircraft as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) found this out the hard way with the Airbus A380. The entire concept of more passengers on a plane because airports and the skies are getting busier is how Airbus pitched the Airbus A380 and what eventually killed the Airbus A380 as the business case never materialized with some exceptions here and there, most notably Dubai and London. So I don’t quite see how rethinking the Boeing 747-8 vehicle is going to bring Boeing or its operators success. If there was a clear opportunity, marketing teams of Boeing and Airbus would not have missed it.

The way I see it, Avatar Airlines wants to operate in a way that doesn’t offer flexibility. These days smaller aircraft are preferred because they offer travelers the flexibility to choose between various flights to the same destination. With a Boeing 747, you can’t offer that flexibility as it is unlikely it will have fully loaded planes several times per day. If that were the case, it would mean that domestic operators in the US, where Avatar intends to operate, have not been meeting demand for air travel for years, maybe even decades. Launching initially with Boeing 747-400s brings lower capital costs, but you are essentially flying an aircraft on domestic routes that was developed for international routes. Effectively, this means you are flying a whole lot of metal around that is there to support the long-haul capability of the Boeing 747. So, you are flying an oversized aircraft for which you are paying the fuel bill. In case of a Boeing 747-8, you would also be facing the higher capital costs which would require flying the aircraft at least 12 hours per day. For that to happen you need a lot of demand, demand that simply doesn’t exist today nor did it exist in a pre-COVID-19 world.

Ticket prices and the math

We also looked at revenue streams. Avatar Airlines intends to offer $49 tickets for New York-Miami. On a single flight, fully booked at 581 seats, that would mean $29,050 in revenues. We did a quick analysis on how viable this is, and we found the following:

10% of the revenues would be used to pay crews.

12% of the revenues would be used for navigation, landing and departure fees.

30% of the revenues would be used for fuel costs.

13% of the revenues would be used for maintenance costs.

10% of the revenues would be used for insurance costs.

15% of the revenues would be used to cover aircraft amortization and depreciation.

Roughly 90% of the revenues would already be spent on direct operating costs and then we haven’t considered any sales and marketing costs, which would push the costs by another 20%. Fuel costs are low at the moment at $1.00 per gallon, would this go up to $2 per gallon, the operating costs would certainly go beyond the 100% mark excluding marketing and sales. The airline wants to focus on offering belly freight as well, but even in that scenario it would be running at a loss from operations alone.

Except for low fares and belly freight, the airline wants to use ad space to bolster its profits or better said “reduce its losses.” On a typical New York-Miami flight, Avatar Airlines would need $6000 in ad revenues just to break even on direct operating costs and then we didn’t even assume that load factors generally are between 80 and 95 percent.

Conclusion

Avatar Airlines presents itself as the savior of the Boeing 747, but truly the airline will likely never launch and even if it does, its business plan won’t sustain its operational targets nor will it provide any prospect for Boeing 747 production. The airline wants to differentiate itself, but from what I can see, it would be an airline that would depend on low fuel prices and ad revenues to break even. I don’t see how this can be considered a positive differentiator. The airline wants to do things differently but a first analysis already shows that the model is unsustainable. We even applied specific fuel burns to the benefit of Avatar Airlines where we don’t consider that the Boeing 747-8 has been built for long haul operations and as a result will be less efficient on shorter routes. It is unsettling thought that an airline requires ad revenues to break even (we are not even talking about profits). Apart from that, demand does not exist to fill an aircraft the size of the Boeing 747-8 domestically, at least 2-4 times per day. One would think that if demand existed, United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) would already have used their Boeing 747-400s that were fully depreciated domestically instead of retiring them.

On top of that, if low cost per available seat-mile was an objective, looking at secondhand Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs or Boeing 747-400s would offer better fleet solutions than the Boeing 747-8. Instead of looking at driving down the operating costs, Avatar Airlines has looked at the aircraft with highest capacity thinking that would allow it to optimize profits and distribute costs over more seats. CASM are costs per available seat mile, given that wide-body aircraft are typically operating on long-haul routes and are designed for these missions. It is not clear how utilizing wide bodies contrary to established peers on routes would be particularly beneficial to CASM.

While some readers might think the Boeing 747-8 Letter of Intent is a serious one, I am 99.9% positive we will never see a firm order being placed. I think this is also a good moment to stress that not everything you read from airlines or in the media is necessarily accurate. At The Aerospace Forum, we spend a considerable amount of time explaining inaccuracies in reporting and credibility of certain reports and customers in order to make the industry better understandable.

For Avatar Airlines, the business case simply won’t work. In the press release I read a lot of differentiating elements, but it doesn’t translate into a viable business model as far as I could see. On top of that, if Boeing would believe it could sell 30 Boeing 747-8 to an airline with a viable model, the announcement of such Letter of Intent would be made on the Boeing website as it would be a big boost for the Boeing 747 program, it would not be mass messaged by an unknown airline openly addressing Boeing’s CEO. Considering this and all above, I don’t think this is an announcement that will ever materialize in something tangible for Boeing. This “Letter of Intent” is unlikely to be the savior of the Boeing 747. If Boeing ever received the letter or e-mail, it might not even have read it and if it did… it certainly hasn’t considered starting negotiations with the airline. One thing to realize is that once the termination of the program becomes official, this is not a blow to Boeing. It’s a step in having a product line up better suited to meet customer needs. The Boeing 747 has been a good aircraft for Boeing and airlines, but its time is over.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.