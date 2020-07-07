I am, as I have always been, long-term bullish on Shopify, though I believe it will consolidate for at least a couple years at ~$1,000.

Shopify's omnichannel offering with an emphasis on physical product sales has constructed a moat for the company that will be difficult for competitors to surmount.

Low e-commerce penetration of merely ~12% of total retail translates into an incredible growth opportunity for Shopify. A rise in self-employment could serve as an additional booster too.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation for businesses, thereby creating a significant influx of new merchants on Shopify's platform.

Shopify is transforming e-commerce via its incredibly powerful platform (read: operating system) that empowers entrepreneurs and businesses to easily set up and run online stores on multiple channels.

Introduction And Investment Thesis

I am finally providing a follow-up article to my last Shopify article, entitled "Shopify Vs. Square Part II: The Anti-Amazon Awakens". I recommend all readers of this article to first read that article. To that end, the company's share price fell and rose as I wanted, though I did not have the time nor focus to further alert people to Shopify's undervaluation during March, as I was focused on writing about other market-beating companies.

To that end, let's explore an updated view of the rapidly evolving enterprise of Shopify; after which, I will provide a valuation of the company using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.

Let's get into it!

A permanent shift in consumer spending from brick-and-mortar to online stores has been going on for several years/decades with the rise of big marketplaces like Amazon (AMZN). However, budding entrepreneurs and small retailers were being largely left behind.

With this landscape as our backdrop, Shopify (SHOP) was quietly developing what would become the most valuable small-business-oriented online store builder. As I related in my "The Anti-Amazon Awakens" article (linked above), Shopify offers an incredibly powerful platform (read: operating system on which users employ low code to create stores) that empowers these entrepreneurs and SMBs to set up and run online stores quickly; on top of which, Shopify provides merchant solutions that help its stores with backend services like order management, shipping, payments, inventory management, etc.

An individual could set up his/her online store within hours and run it effectively across multiple channels directly through Shopify's platform. In short, Shopify is helping the "Davids" out there combat "Goliath", i.e., Amazon.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to hasten the steady transition from brick-and-mortar retail to online shopping. And as technology continues to evolve, it's extremely imaginable to see a world where malls become virtually obsolete (with the advent of virtual reality and the benefits thereof in terms of experiencing products and trying on clothing).

In the near term, however, small businesses have been forced to adapt their operations into an online format so as to survive through the shutdowns. As consumer spending continues to move towards online stores, every retail business will need to have an online sales channel (specifically omnichannel, at which Shopify specializes) if they wish to survive and thrive.

Before the pandemic, e-commerce sales contributed to just 12% of total retail sales, which highlights the extent to which e-commerce can further penetrate. According to Shopify's COO, this figure has increased to ~25% due to the pandemic, which should translate in much higher Gross Merchandise Value [GMV] processed through Shopify's platform. From my perspective, the change in consumption patterns will be largely permanent.

To these ends, my investment thesis for Shopify revolves around the following points:

Growth in e-commerce will spur increased revenues at Shopify.

A higher number of merchants on Shopify's platform will boost revenues, free cash flow, and thus share price.

Shopify's partner-positive strategy (it does not compete with the sellers on its platform) will ensure that Shopify remains the go-to solution for existing user base and potential clients.

Shopify has several growth drivers like fulfillment network and channel partnerships with Walmart (WMT), Facebook (FB), Amazon, etc. Hence, Shopify could very well become Amazon's primary challenger in the future.

Here's How Shopify Is Empowering The Small Guys

By now, you all are aware of Shopify's core business strategy; however, in this section, I will further elaborate it. If you know about Shopify's business, feel free to skip over to the next section.

Shopify offers an easy-to-use platform that can be employed to create online stores for, generally speaking, the primary purpose of selling physical products (they shy away from service-oriented businesses, on which other companies, such as Wix (WIX) specialize). Using this single platform, an individual or a business could set up and manage their store and its inventory, while deploying their offerings across every selling channel available, i.e., Instagram, Facebook, and others; a depiction of which can be seen below.

Additionally, Shopify offers several back-office solutions to the merchants on its platform. These solutions include essential business functions like payments, marketing, inventory management, order management, shipping, and even capital (short-term business loans).

The rise of e-commerce has materialized over the last two decades with the emergence of marketplaces like Amazon. However, small retailers have found themselves at a disadvantage as such big marketplaces possess an incredible advantage through superior technology and economies of scale. For the merchants that do sell on Amazon's marketplace, they often find their products being undercut on price by Amazon's "generic brands". And since Amazon delivers all the packages with its own logo, businesses are not able to optimally build brand recognition while selling through such marketplaces.

Shopify is disrupting such marketplaces by empowering entrepreneurs via its merchant-first platform. Entrepreneurs get to create their own websites, applications, and custom product packages, which enables them to form a brand association within their consumers' minds. However, Shopify sellers are not limited to their own websites because the platform offers them capabilities to set up sales channels on multiple marketplaces.

Thus, Shopify offers its merchants a unique platform that can be used to build and grow an e-commerce business across many sales channels, whilst also offering essential back-office support services to run online retail businesses efficaciously.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe implications on human life, but Shopify has been at the forefront of the battle, helping many small businesses (merchants) stay afloat during these tough times. Small retailers were, in a way, forced to go online, and that has led to a surge in new stores on Shopify's platform. Here's an excerpt from Shopify's Q1 press release:

Shopify's COO Talking About Changing Industry Landscape, Facebook Partnership & Fulfillment Network

Let's hear directly from Shopify's COO about their response to the changing business environment in a COVID-19 altered world.

Well, now we know that Shopify could come out of the current crisis as a stronger company due to new merchant acquisition (via existing retailers going online, self-employment, etc.). However, even before the coronavirus pandemic came around, Shopify was a company in hypergrowth mode.

Shopify's Robust GMV Growth

In Q1 2020, Shopify registered its platform's GMV as $17.4 billion (up 46% y/y), a figure which was attributable to higher e-commerce sales (by extension, the forced shutdown of retail outlets in several locations across the US).

For the year 2019, Shopify's GMV was ~$61 billion, which made it the second-largest e-commerce platform in the United States based on market share. The US e-commerce market is still dominated by Amazon (market share of 38%); however, things could change with Shopify's own marketplace version - Shop App coming to market.

E-Commerce Still Has A Lot Of Room To Grow

As you can see below, e-commerce contributed just ~12% of total retail sales in the United States. Thus, the potential for e-commerce companies to further penetrate the retail industry remains enormous. As consumers shift their spending patterns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I expect this figure to rise significantly in Q2 of 2020 and remain elevated in the future.

According to the National Retail Federation, total retail sales are expected to rise by 3.5% to 4.1% to a range of $3.93 to $3.95 trillion in 2020. This estimate stands despite the COVID-19 outbreak, uncertainty surrounding the trade war, and the US presidential election. E-commerce sales are projected to increase by 12-15% to between $870.6 billion and $893.9 billion. (Data Source: NRF). Thus, Shopify's GMV (and by extension, revenue) should continue to rise substantially in the future.

Shopify's Fulfillment Network Makes It Amazon's Biggest Rival

Shopify has several levers of growth, including the Shop App, fulfillment network business, more channel partnerships, international expansion, etc.

One of those growth levers that Shopify is actively pursuing is the fulfillment network business. Shopify launched its fulfillment network last year with ambitions to achieve affordable 2-day delivery for its merchants within five years. The company acquired 6-River Systems to accelerate its objectives in this space and has already revealed plans to leverage machine learning to optimize the fulfillment network. Such a delivery system would make Shopify's merchants much more competitive against Amazon.

Shopify Continues To Add Channel Partners

Shopify has been in partnership with platforms like Facebook for several years. When Facebook Shops was launched, Shopify's merchants were able to create their self-branded digital storefronts on Facebook's Shops. This deal was announced back in May 2020.

More recently, a channel partnership between Walmart and Shopify was revealed. This deal provides Shopify's merchants an additional sales channel in the form of Walmart marketplace (website & app). Shopify expects 1,200 merchants to be on Walmart's marketplace by the end of this year.

Shopify truly offers its merchants the ability to be everywhere a potential customer could be. Thus, Shopify is poised to become a herculean e-commerce force that could certainly rival Amazon one day. If you are interested in an article on Shop App and its potential, let me know through the comments. For now, let's get into the financial statement analysis, which will help us determine if Shopify's numbers back up its impressive storyline.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will take a closer look at the financials underlying Shopify's explosive growth since its IPO in 2015. Now, we will analyze some of the critical aspects of the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

As you can see, Shopify's revenues grew at ~75% CAGR over the last five years, rising from ~$105 million to ~$1.728 billion. In the same time frame, Shopify's gross margins have declined from ~59% to ~54.5%.

In terms of revenue mix, Shopify's merchant solutions segment is garnering a more substantial chunk of total revenues. A look at the chart below shows that Shopify's revenue growth is somewhat slowing down.

According to YCharts, Shopify is expected to grow revenues at ~40% CAGR for the next three years. This means that Shopify could register revenues of ~$4+ billion in 2022.

Additionally, this growth projection will inform our "projected growth" assumption in our L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, which you will find below.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Now, let's take a look at Shopify's balance sheet to gauge its financial health.

Source: YCharts

Shopify's balance sheet has never been stronger than it is today. With $2.36 billion in cash and short-term investment and almost no debt, Shopify is well-capitalized.

Cash Flow Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the chart above, Shopify still has negative free cash flow almost five years after its IPO, and ~15 years since its founding. However, the cash flow from operations was positive up until 2020. In the unique business environment created due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopify has come to the forefront, helping its SMB seller base with loans and redirecting its capital to aid merchants (e.g., fulfillment network).

Shopify's management withdrew its full-year guidance during the Q1 earnings presentation due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. I expect the company to burn more cash for the remainder of this year, but acquiring more merchants is good for Shopify's business in the long run. Now, let's explore Shopify's valuation and expected return to understand why it is not too late to buy the stock.

Fair-Value Estimation

To determine Shopify's fair-value, we will employ my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Shopify's valuation:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Shopify's intrinsic value is somewhere around $700, i.e., the stock is currently overvalued from a DCF perspective.

Now, we know that a traditional DCF model illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns.

Let's check out step 3 of the L.A.S.V model to determine if we have a high probability of outperforming the market via long-term investment in Shopify.

In step 3, we use a simple process of projecting intrinsic value via the growth of free cash flow per share. In essence, we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share ($5 in this case; 30% long term free cash flow margin) by the assumed growth rate for ten years; at the end of which, we apply an assumed price to FCF multiple. Thereby, we create a 2030 target price, by which we can generate CAGR or annualized return projection.

Here's what Shopify could offer us in the way of future returns:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if one were to buy Shopify at today's price of $1,030 and hold for ten years, they could expect a return of approximately 10%.

Risks

Every business faces several risks, and Shopify is no different. Here are the primary risks that could result in our investment expectations being unmet:

In the near term, an extended economic downturn could result in lower consumer spending, thereby curtailing Shopify's revenue and growth. However, I expect these losses to be offset by new merchant additions as COVID-19 accelerates the digital transformation for businesses (especially SMBs)

Amazon remains a disruptive tech company, and it could very well create a platform similar to Shopify for its sellers. Such a move by Amazon could reduce Shopify's TAM significantly. Also, there are other niche competitors like Wix, Squarespace, and Weebly (SQ), which could stunt Shopify's growth.

Executional failures in newer ventures like Fulfillment Network and Shop App could hamper Shopify's success.

Conclusion

Regardless of these business risks, I expect Shopify to lead the e-commerce revolution over the next decade via its multi-channel platform that enables first-time entrepreneurs, SMBs, and large businesses to set up an online store within minutes using the company's unique low code operating system specifically designed for physical products.

In fact, Shopify's platform could become the go-to solution for nearly all businesses (smaller than mega-corporations) as it allows them to sell ubiquitously on an array of channels, including but not limited to their own website and app (created via Shopify), Walmart, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram. Further, Shopify's merchant solutions help businesses with backend activities like shipping, order tracking, inventory management, etc. Shopify's fulfillment network (2-day affordable shipping) could level the playing field for small retailers going up against big online marketplaces like Amazon.

In closing, Shopify's Fulfillment Network and Shop App (Shopify's version of Amazon's marketplace) are exciting initiatives that could catapult Shopify to a place of parity with Amazon in the next 10-20 years.

Key Takeaway: I am currently neutral on Shopify, though long term, I am bullish. I will, as I've always done, aggressively add on any dips.

