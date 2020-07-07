Retirement Advisor: Famous Last Words (Podcast)

Ironically, investors spin their heads daily listening to other people’s predictions, instead of securing for themselves predictable income, which would enormously help them.

We can’t even make predict events in our own lives, where we have the benefit of intimate knowledge of our circumstances and abilities.

The story of America’s first celebrity economist, Irving Fisher, should cure anybody still milling about for expert predictions.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The story of America’s first celebrity economist, Irving Fisher, should cure anybody still milling about for expert predictions.

This podcast (7:06) argues that investors, instead of spinning their heads listening to other people’s predictions, would do well to secure for themselves predictable income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of MassMutual, its affiliates, or its employees.