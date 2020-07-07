This Rebound Has No Legs

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Pending Home Sales

The housing market has led the economic recovery to date, with the pending home sales index climbing 44.3% in May over April. There was obviously pent-up demand from the economic closures in March and April, leading to the explosive rise in contract signings to buy previously owned homes. Still, contract signings were down 5.1% from a year ago, and the spike in new Covid-19 cases in the sunbelt may slow existing home sales in June and July.

Construction Spending

Spending on construction projects fell 2.1% in May, which was well below the consensus expectation for an increase of 0.7%. The April decline of 2.9% was revised lower to 3.5%. Residential construction drove the overall number lower, falling 3.9%, while public construction rose 1.2%.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

Markit’s Manufacturing PMI saw a record rise during June in light of the looser virus restrictions, indicating a much more moderate rate of contraction, which is good news. The index rose to 49.8 from 39.8 in May. It is important to note that the surveys were conducted between June 12 and 25, which is before most of the re-closings that occurred, as the number of new infections started to climb. The one negative was a continued deterioration in new export orders, which was a result of customers switching to local suppliers. Employment also declined for a fourth month in a row, as there is still a lot of excess capacity.

The ISM Manufacturing Index soared back into expansion territory in June, rising to 52.6% from 43.1% in May, but I hesitate to get too excited. Even though the indexes for new orders, production and employment all rose sharply, this is coming from a near standstill and isn’t sustainable given what we know has occurred over the past three weeks. Additionally, the spike in the employment index was from 32.1% to 42.1%, which still reflects a far lower level of employment than before the pandemic hit.

Source: MarketWatch

May Jobs Report

Last week we had what looked like a robust employment report for June, but the details under the hood were less inspiring. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimated that 4.8 million Americans returned to work, which was better than the 3.23 million expected. In addition to the 2.7 million jobs restored in May, the economy has recovered 7.5 million of the more than 20 million jobs lost in April. Most of these jobs are low-wage positions in the leisure and hospitality industries. The BLS estimated that the unemployment rate fell from 13.3% to 11.1%. At this rate we could recover all of the jobs lost during the economic shutdown by the end of the year, fulfilling hopes for a V-shaped economic recovery, but the headline numbers are misleading.

The BLS conducted its survey from June 7-13, which was prior to the surge in new Covid-19 cases, leading many states to halt their reopening process or re-close their economies. Jobs will be lost as a result.

Source: Barron's

Additionally, the unemployment rate is a lot higher than 11.1%. We have seen no improvement in the number of initial jobless claims filed in each of the past four weeks when we include the self-employed, who are filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Continuing claims actually rose last week by 59,000 to 19.29 million, which doesn’t include the more than ten million that are receiving PUA benefits. That means approximately 30 million are officially unemployed. We also have to consider the millions who have lost their jobs and are not actively looking for work, because their jobs no longer exist.

Source: MarketWatch

I estimate that approximately 35 million are unemployed out of a workforce that was 165 million before the pandemic hit. That means the unemployment rate is over 20%. Millions of these jobs are permanently lost, and the ones that pay the least have been the first to come back. Income will decline significantly when enhanced and extended benefits end, and consumption will follow.

Conclusion

I think this economic rebound is standing on one leg, and that leg is looking very tired right now. The rebound was a function of the economic reopening. The reopening was too soon to contain the virus, leading several states to reverse course in late June, which will slow the rate of economic recovery. That reversal has yet to show up in the economic statistics, so most pundits are still forecasting a V-shaped recovery. Many are misconstruing the performance of the stock market with the performance of the economy. The two have never been more dislocated than they are today.

The surge in Covid-19 infections to more than 50,000 per day nationwide is also damaging consumer sentiment and hindering consumer spending growth. Older segments of the population, fearful of infection, are likely to cut back on activities. New travel restrictions between states that reopened too soon and those that have yet to fully reopen further hinder economic activity. The trough in economic activity may be behind us, but I expect the US economy to be bouncing off the bottom through the remainder of this year before we realize a sustainable recovery.

