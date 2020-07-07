The Unstoppable Bull Market

Call it the summer of discontent. A weary America, still reeling from protests and economic lockdowns, is bitterly divided over the nation’s political future as well as the economic outlook. Many see no other outcome than economic depression following the lockdowns and believe the stock market has become disconnected from reality. But the old Wall Street bromide, “The tape tells all,” is instructive and shouldn’t be ignored. As I’ll argue here, the tape’s message confirms the bull’s continuance and points emphatically to an impressive economic resurgence in the coming months.

Few investors believed the stock market could bounce as quickly as itdid from the coronavirus-related carnage earlier this year. Yet rebound it did, and the impressive march forward continues, showing no sign of abating. Each new week reveals a new layer of improvement — not only below the surface, but also in several key sectors and industries (as we’ll discover here).

The most recent example of this was the improvement reported in the U.S. residential real estate market. Pending home sales soared by a record 44% in May, according to National Association of Realtors data. Commenting on the latest data, Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, observed:

"This bounce back also speaks to how the housing sector could lead the way for a broader economic recovery."

New home sales, meanwhile, have also shown improvement, rising 17% in May (from April) in the latest Census Bureau report. Indeed, notable improvements in home sales have historically served as a leading indicator for the U.S. economy. And based on the other confirming signs of strength we’ll discuss here, the odds truly favor a sanguine outlook.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Listening to mainstream news sources, however, you wouldn’t necessarily realize how much strength the market, or the economy, is manifesting right now. Financial news media increasingly promote headlines and commentary which support a bearish outlook for stocks and the economy. Hardly a day passes without some analyst from a well-known bank or hedge fund heralding another market crash or lamenting the supposed “stock market bubble” now underway. But going against the grain, at least one big-name bank analyst has come out in support of the bull case for stocks, and the evidence he presents is compelling.

JPMorgan analyst Nicholas Panigirtzoglou has outlined the reasons why he believes the bull will likely continue. In a research note, he said:

"The amount of liquidity or money creation so far is similar to the magnitude of M2 creation during the financial crisis of 2008/2009, but has occurred much more quickly, in only a few months, as policy makers responded more aggressively to the impact of the pandemic."

He further observed that “given how low bond yields are at the moment… we believe that most of this liquidity will eventually be deployed into equities as the need for precautionary savings subsides over time.”

Source: St. Louis

His overview of the market situation is sagacious as it is timely, for “liquidity, liquidity, liquidity” is indeed the dominant driver of stock prices right now. With bond yields at record lows and commodities still in the doldrums, equities are the de facto choice for investors seeking capital appreciation. And with the S&P 500 dividend yield currently at 1.87% (see chart below), well above that of the 10-year Treasury yield of 0.68%, yield investors have little choice but to shun bonds and turn to stocks for income. This in turn should serve as another major driver for the bull market going forward.

Source: Multpl.com

And unlike the latter stage of the previous bull market, the traditionally higher-yielding and conservative utilities aren’t offering much in the way of competition to the growth-oriented market segments, either. In fact, the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) has been surprisingly languid in the last three months since the latest bull market began. As you can see here, the DJUA has been stuck in a narrow trading band since April and has gone basically nowhere while the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) have decisively outperformed.

Source: BigCharts

The underwhelming performance of the utility stocks is instructive, for it tells us that defensive-minded investors aren’t very worried about the possibility of another bear market in the foreseeable future. This can actually be regarded as a confirming sign for the bull market, for competition from rising utility stocks is often a sign that informed participants are taking defensive action to hedge against possible economic weakness or an expected decline in the major averages. Neither of these two outcomes is likely based on my reading of the DJUA.

Another defensive market sector — the consumer staples — are also lagging the growth stocks. This is another potentially bullish sign that informed investors aren’t worried about another bear market arising anytime soon, for the consumer staples are decidedly defensive in nature. The testimony of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is therefore encouraging from a bull’s perspective.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration which supports a bullish outlook for stocks is the rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. Here you can see the 4-week momentum of the NYSE highs-lows, which is my favorite way of measuring the near-term path of least resistance for equities. As the new highs and lows reflect the incremental demand for stocks, a rising trend in this indicator tells us that not only is equity demand still strong right now but also the lack of stocks making new 52-week lows assures us that there’s no internal selling pressure right now. This in turn informs us that insiders and the “smart money” crowd have no interest in unloading shares onto the market in big enough quantities to threaten the existing uptrend in the major averages.

Source: WSJ

All told, the bull market that began earlier this spring is still strengthening and appears all but unstoppable right now, even as bad news concerning the virus continues to proliferate. Mr. Market has evidently discounted the coronavirus and is looking forward to even more economic recovery ahead. There’s also still plenty of liquidity to keep the uptrend intact. And with the path of resistance for stock prices rising, I believe that investors are justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.