A sum of the parts valuation exercise reveals S&P's Index unit could be getting too little credit.

In early May, I wrote an article titled "2020 May Be Rough, But S&P Global Is Worth The Wait," where I dove into the recent performance of S&P Global and shared my view of the stock in light of updated Q1 company guidance, recent trends in the energy and credit space, and the deteriorating global economic outlook. I argued that at the time, S&P Global may face challenges in 2020 with debt issuance expected to drop materially and Platts facing headwinds amid oil market carnage, but that long term the company was worth owning. Since that piece, SPGI has beaten the market on the post-COVID lockdown rebound by a wide margin:

Today I want to update the thesis on S&P Global and lay out a case for a continuation of market outperformance, on the back of both earnings growth and multiple expansion. When separating each of S&P Global's 4 segments into parts, and comparing them to competitors, I believe there is room for SPGI's valuation to increase from current levels, and the stock along with it.

Dip? What Dip?

2 months ago, the narrative driving S&P Global's stock was murky and quickly deteriorating. Management had taken down 2020 EPS guidance on the back of a worsening global economic outlook and the resulting impact on debt issuance, hurting a ratings business accounting for more than half of the company's operating profit:

(Source: S&P Global Investor Relations, author table)

The outlook underpinning the company's guidance change was shared with the public and can be seen below. The "Late 3Q Recovery" case was management's best estimate at the time - a ~10% decline in debt issuance in 2020 driven mostly by high yield weakness, continued low oil prices, and a decline in AUM within its Index business as markets dropped:

(Source: S&P Global Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

What's surprised me, S&P Global, and the market is how the risks playing into the company's downbeat outlook have now turned into strengths, which I think is a big reason why the stock has rebounded and surpassed pre-COVID highs. As I detailed in a recent article on Moody's, one of the big three credit ratings agencies and a close competitor to S&P Global, debt issuance has significantly outperformed even the most aggressive scenarios projected by investors and analysts. 1H 2020 investment grade debt issuance has already outpaced FY 2019 levels, and expectations are that we'll continue to see big issuance activity through the remainder of the year as the Fed continues to extend credit to riskier and riskier borrowers:

(Source:Reuters, S&P Global, Advisor's Edge)

Looking back and comparing historical debt issuance data with S&P Global's ratings revenue, we've seen a directionally positive correlation between issuance growth and revenue growth every year since 2015:

(Source: S&P Global investor relations, author graph)

Through the first half of 2020, debt issuance is on pace to blow through previous records set in 2017 and show healthy year-over-year growth. If the correlations of 2015-2019 continue, it's logical to extrapolate this growth in debt issuance onto SPGI ratings revenue for 2020, and predict that results will come in significantly above where the company thought the year would end. I believe the market is coming to a similar conclusion, as shares have crushed the market since the March bottom:

Ok… But Why Buy Now?

Even after the huge run in SPGI shares off the March lows, I think the stock still has room to push higher, on a catalyst separate from the debt issuance bonanza we're seeing in the market today.

My continued bullish stance on the stock is built on valuation, particularly when looking at the quality and prospects for S&P Global's 4 operating units as standalone businesses - Ratings, Market Intelligence, Indices, and Platts. When comparing the relative valuations of each unit to its closest competitor, I believe there's room for parts of SPGI to be given a higher valuation than where they're currently trading.

S&P Global & Moody's - Birds of a Feather Valued Together

When comparing S&P's 2 largest segments - Ratings and Market Intelligence - to its main rival, Moody's, it's interesting just how similar these two businesses are side by side. Both companies have similarly sized businesses, similar growth rates, and largely comparable operating margins - Moody's has grown revenue a bit faster through acquisitions, and S&P has grown margins a bit faster through recent cost-reduction programs:

(Source: Moody's, S&P Global)

On top of this historical similarity, I would argue both units have similar go-forward outlooks as well. Both ratings segments are benefiting from the monster levels of debt issuance we're seeing today and are likely to beat management guidance if current trajectories hold. Both market data businesses consist of long-term contracts and customers that are shielded from short-term swings in market and economic performance.

Sum of the Parts Deconstructed

With this similarity in mind, I want to start backing into valuations for each company's business unit in an effort to assign similar valuations to S&P Global and see where the companies compare. We'll start with Moody's - first I'll fill in the below table with known metrics:

(Source: Moody's, author)

To try and fill in an EV/EBITDA multiple for Moody's data segment, I'll use the valuation of a closely-resembled pure-play competitor: FactSet (NYSE:FDS), at ~25x:

(Source: Moody's, author)

Plugging in FactSet's valuation allows me to solve the other missing values, ending up with a Ratings valuation of ~26x:

(Source: Moody's, author)

Now, because I ultimately want a sum of the parts view of S&P Global, I'll bring their known metrics into view and assign 25x to Market Intelligence & 26x to Ratings, both in line with Moody's. I'll assign Platts a 20x multiple because while it is still a high margin business, growth prospects are challenged in the short term, so I'll haircut that valuation a bit to account for the dimmed outlook:

(Source: Moody's, S&P Global, author)

Here's where it gets interesting - when assigning an EV/EBITDA multiple for S&P Global's index business, what pure-play index company exists that I can use as a comparison? MSCI, the pricey, high powered sports car of index providers, with very similar results to S&P Global's Index unit:

(Source: MSCI, S&P Global, author)

The market currently adores MSCI's growth story and outlook, and has assigned a super-premium multiple to the stock (~35x EV/EBITDA). I'll handicap that multiple to account for lower margins with SPGI, so I'll put 32x into this analysis:

(Source: Moody's, S&P Global, author)

Bingo - with a sum-of-the-parts valuation of ~$95B in enterprise value, that puts the stock at close to $400 per share - ~15% higher than where it currently trades, and ~30% higher than previous all-time highs. I believe this is a reasonable, relatively conservative construction, given the valuation haircuts I gave to Platts and Indices.

Conclusion

To sum the thesis up, S&P Global has 2 strong catalysts to keep the stock moving higher:

Higher-than-expected debt issuance across the board Index growth resulting in multiple expansion

Today I agree with these narratives on the premise that competing, pure-play businesses trade at higher multiples than S&P's underlying segments, despite similar business performance. As debt issuance levels continue to make history in 2020, and as index performance builds and gains more investor attention, I think S&P Global's stock will keep beating the market and have a justified path toward higher prices.

If you like this article and want more analysis of the information services & exchange industry, please consider hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.