If results for galidesivir and leronlimab are positive, then July increases in share price for BioCryst and CytoDyn may be to well above the $10 mark.

Demonstration of the production of antibodies against SARS-Cov-2 is certainly no guarantee that adequate protection against COVID-19 will be forthcoming.

Will an anti- COVID-19 vaccine be effective?

Much has been written about the potential of multiple vaccines to ultimately prevent COVID-19, the condition caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, despite Operation Warp Speed and the immense hyperbole surrounding vaccine candidates in the COVID-19 arena, the likelihood appears slim of an adequately effective and widely available vaccine being in commercial use before H2 2021. Indeed, COVID-19 might prove resistant to vaccination. It should also be remembered that the FDA has approved no effective vaccine against other coronaviruses (e.g., those causing the common cold, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threshold of efficacy for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 is understandably quite low. For FDA approval, a vaccine would have to be at least 50% effective in preventing or reducing the severity of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that it’s a question of “when, not if” a vaccine will be introduced, but that any first-up vaccine might only be 70–75% effective. He acknowledges that this is inadequate protection and that many people will refuse to get a coronavirus vaccination even if it becomes available.

Unanswered questions also remain: e.g., What duration of immunity will any vaccine provide? Will coronavirus mutations - e.g., the D614G mutation on the spike protein - actually make the virus more infectious and any vaccine candidate less effective?

Of course, all this is against the backdrop of recent encouraging results from BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) regarding their early-stage COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b1. Yet, doubt again starts to emerge in vaccine strategies when there are rumors that Moderna’s (MRNA) critical phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, has been delayed. So, have the BNTX results been over-hyped? Some may think so, and it should not be forgotten that demonstration of the production of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is certainly no guarantee that adequate protection against COVID-19 will be forthcoming.

Given the significant level of “doubt” about vaccine candidates, it’s appropriate to look at how particular non-vaccine antiviral agents, which reduce coronavirus replication or are viricidal (kill the virus), are progressing through R&D in the COVID space. I’ve tried to focus on compounds with significant antiviral activity that could be effective earlier in the disease course (i.e., immediately after a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2). I’ve also avoided compounds being investigated solely to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome and the cytokine storm of COVID-19.

Gilead and remdesivir

Gilead (GILD) is up and running with its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for remdesivir. A price of $390 or $520 per vial has been set, and the Department of Health and Human Services has secured 90% of GILD’s remdesivir production (one half million treatments) through September. Optimistic revenue projections of approximately $2 billion in 2020; and $8.5 billion in 2021 have been listed. However, significant doubts remain regarding whether GILD will overcome its remdesivir supply problems, and even about whether remdesivir is particularly effective: anecdotal reports from frontline healthcare professionals suggest that remdesivir may only be minimally effective in patients with COVID-19.

BioCryst and galidesivir

BioCryst Pharmaceutical’s (BCRX) galidesivir is another RNA replicase inhibitor, but it may have better and more diverse antiviral activity than remdesivir. In recent weeks, BCRX has been ominously silent about galidesivir. The reason for this is the ongoing phase 1 study (NCT03891420), which is being conducted by Dr. Esper Kallas at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The study is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, wants to avoid any premature “trickle” of results into the public domain, as occurred back in April this year for remdesivir.

Importantly, the BCRX trial started in early April, and a key outcome is mortality at 8 weeks. Given the extent of COVID spread in Brazil, there will be no shortage of patients for the trial, which can soon be expected to have meaningful data. Speculation suggests that a Fauci-authorized press release from BCRX about the anti-COVID efficacy of galidesivir may be imminent. Before July end, an EUA for galidesivir from the FDA may manifest.

As mentioned in an earlier article, GILD released (Apr 10) data for the first 53 patients treated with remdesivir in a compassionate-use program. By May 1, the GILD share price had increased 14%. Given the contemplative clinical advantages of galidesivir over remdesivir, together with the increasingly urgent need to introduce effective treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection, positive news for galidesivir might increase BCRX share price to greater than $10 before July end. Of course, there’s also the possibility of BCRX being acquired [perhaps by Abbvie (ABBV) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)], not just because of galidesivir but also because of other particularly promising pipeline products (e.g., berotralstat).

CytoDyn and leronlimab

Leronlimab is generating much interest and excitement and is currently under review in the US for HIV infections. This monoclonal antibody and CCR5 antagonist inhibits coronavirus entry into healthy T cells, protecting the cells from infection, thereby limiting viral propagation, and reducing viral load. According to the Biologics License Application Acknowledgment Letter that CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) received from the FDA, a PDUFA date may be announced on July 10.

CYDY recently released efficacy data from a compassionate-use program in 10 critically ill patients with COVID-19: leronlimab restored immune function and significantly reduced plasma viral load. Further, in a July 3 press release, CYDY emphasized that a phase 2 study in the US (NCT04343651) has met its 75-patient enrollment target in mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Enrollment continues in a CYDY-sponsored phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial (NCT04347239) in patients with severe COVID-19.

In a DrBeen webcast on July 4, Dr. Nassar Pourhassan, the CYDY President and CEO, spoke at length about leronlimab potential. CYDY initially expected data from its phase 2 study to be available approximately two weeks after enrolment of the last patient. Therefore, the release of results is likely imminent, and many people are expecting definitive reductions in critical endpoints such as time to clinical resolution and 14-day mortality rate. Another decisive factor for CYDY is the supply and distribution agreement recently signed with American Regent, Inc. CYDY will supply leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19 for distribution by American Regent and will receive quarterly payments based on a profit-sharing arrangement.

Fujifilm and favipiravir

Favipiravir from Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:FUJIY) is another RNA replicase inhibitor that is already approved in some countries for the treatment of influenza. It is the subject of an ongoing, phase 2, proof-of-concept study in COVID-19 (NCT04358549). The study plans to enroll approximately 50 patients. Treatment will comprise favipiravir (1800 mg twice daily for one day, followed by 1,000 mg twice daily for 13 days) plus standard of care, then 46 days of follow-up. Study endpoints include time to viral clearance and various pharmacokinetic variables. As such, and as a simple proof-of-concept study, even though data are anticipated in August 2020, the trial lacks the definitive endpoints (e.g., mortality) of the Brazilian galidesivir study. Therefore, it seems that FUJIY and favipiravir are way behind BCRX and CYDY regarding the potential future clinical utility of antivirals as treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Antivirals versus vaccines

Anecdotally, the outlook for BCRX and CYDY seems extremely upbeat and, if results for galidesivir and leronlimab, respectively, are indeed positive, then July increases in share price for both companies may be to well above the $10 mark. Of course, both BCRX and CYDY are likely to become acquisition targets for big pharma. Dr. Pourhassan has mentioned recently, albeit guardedly, that CYDY is in ongoing discussions with big pharma.

Throughout this article, I’ve emphasized my belief that, as in HIV infection, vaccines are unlikely to succeed in the management of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Again, like HIV/AIDS, the best opportunity for management (i.e., prevention and treatment) of SARS-CoV-2 infection will probably be through a “cocktail” of antiviral drugs. The need for combination therapy is to reduce the likelihood of drug resistance development by SARS-CoV-2.

Potential downsides to the use of antivirals in COVID-19 are the risks of manufacturing and supply problems and drug resistance development. However, given the urgent need for effective antivirals, and the extent of government resources targeted at the coronavirus problem, a diverse range of antivirals - besides galidesivir and leronlimab - may soon be available to treat COVID-19: such antivirals potentially include, among numerous others, EIDD 2801, a viral replication inhibitor from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck (MRK); merimepodib, an orally active inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor from BioSig Technologies (OTC:BSGM); and opaganib, a sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor from RedHill Biopharma (RDHL). As already mentioned, having a diverse range of antivirals available, and using appropriate antiviral combinations against SARS-CoV-2 can mitigate the risk of the virus developing resistance to novel drug treatments.

Overall, antivirals appear to hold greater promise than vaccines for the management of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Importantly, results for galidesivir and leronlimab should be released imminently, and, within July, we might expect significant surges in the share prices of BCRX, CYDY, and GILD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in CYDY within the next 72 hours

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.