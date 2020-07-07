What A Short Strange Trip It's Been: Equity Funds Post Best Quarterly Returns Since Q4 1999

Summary

For Q2 2020, equity funds (+20.22% on average) posted their best quarterly returns since Q4 1999. Lipper’s USDE macro-classification (+23.52%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups.

Precious Metals Equity Funds (+57.80%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe.

The USDE Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong quarterly performance from Equity Leverage Funds (+43.33%) and Small-Cap Growth Funds (+32.54%).

USDE Funds and Sector Equity Funds posted their strongest quarterly returns since at least Q3 1979.