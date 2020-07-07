What A Short Strange Trip It's Been: Equity Funds Post Best Quarterly Returns Since Q4 1999

For Q2 2020, equity funds (+20.22% on average) posted their best quarterly returns since Q4 1999. Lipper’s USDE macro-classification (+23.52%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups.
Precious Metals Equity Funds (+57.80%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe.
The USDE Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong quarterly performance from Equity Leverage Funds (+43.33%) and Small-Cap Growth Funds (+32.54%).
USDE Funds and Sector Equity Funds posted their strongest quarterly returns since at least Q3 1979.
Photo Source: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin bump elbows after a hearing of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2020.
U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their strongest quarterly performance since Q4 1999 in Q2 2020 as they cheered economic reopenings, the Federal Reserve Board’s “whatever it takes” mantra, and improvements in the U.S. unemployment rate. For Q2 2020, the average equity fund posted a 20.22% return, with Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds macro-classification (+23.52%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. In this segment, I highlight the Q2 and June 2020 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
