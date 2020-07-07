The volatility of the stock makes it a great trading play, even after it inevitably corrects hard.

That and several other catalysts have kept the company in prolonged exposure to financial media outlets.

The latest of a number of catalysts was the announcement the company's electric trucks was approved by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The share price of Workhorse Group has been soaring since the end of January 2020.

Workhorse Group (WKHS) has been a favorite of speculators and traders since January, 2020, soaring from a little under $3.00 per share at the end of January, to as high as $20.00 per share on June, 30, as I write.

Through mid-March and early April, the stock pulled back to an average of about $1.30 per share, before beginning to incrementally climb in the middle of April. Most of the gain came from momentum on starting on June 1, and hasn't slowed down since.

Workhorse has been doing well because of the positive sentiment associated with the EV industry, as well as some catalysts that when combined, have resulted in the huge boost in its share price.

In this article we'll look at the major catalysts, and why the company will remain a solid trading stock for some time into the future.

While it has been doing very well, I would hesitate to take a buy and hold position until it experiences a big correction, which it is due for after such a long, uninterrupted upward trajectory.

Latest earnings

When companies like Workhorse take off, past earnings results have little bearing on the performance of the company going forward. A lot has changed in a relatively short period of time for Workhorse, and the company will show very different results over the next several earnings reports.

That said, how the company has managed during slower times could reflect how it will manage in the future, and it also is important to look at the company's balance sheet as well.

With that in mind, revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was at a miniscule $84,000, against the $364,000 in the first quarter of 2019. Net income came in at $4.8 million, up from the net loss of $6.3 million year-over-year.

Other income from additional shares coming from the LMC investment related to its anti-dilution provisions, was $865,000.

Both cost of goods sold and R&D expenses increased in the quarter in relationship to preparing for production and design associated with its C-Series.

Cost of goods increased from $1.4 million last year in the same reporting period, to $1.7 million in the first quarter. Most of that was the result of tooling costs related to C-Series production.

Research and development expenses climbed from $1.4 million last year in the first quarter, to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. That was associated with finalizing the design of the C-Series.

At the end of the reporting period Workhorse had "cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $16.8 million compared to $23.9 million as of December 31, 2019."

Catalysts driving the company's share price

Probably the strongest catalyst driving the share price of Workhorse is its 10 percent investment in electric pickup-truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp.

Formidable Asset Management LLC said in a research note that the Lordstown stake could be worth more than $1 billion, based upon the market viewing Lordstown as being only half as valuable as Nikola.

Another major catalyst is the quality of clients Workhorse has lined up, including DHL Worldwide Express, FedEx, Ryder System Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. The company has 1,100 orders pending with its clients, and is expected to build 300 to 400 trucks this year.

Recently the company also received approval by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for its C650 and C1000. That generated a major boost in its share price after the news.

Another market segment it is tackling is aerial delivery. It has a 50-50 partnership with Moog Inc. to market its HorseFly aerial delivery system.

I don't think its aerial business is being priced into its share price at this time, if it's even known to exist by most investors. With the COVID-19 pandemic likely to change delivery systems for the future, the company could get a serious boost from this segment once it starts to take off.

The aerial business could become important going forward, but I don't see it being a factor in Workhorse's share price in the near term. This information is primarily for those that want to take a longer term position in the company once its share price corrects.

Last, Workhorse recently secured $70 million in financing, driving its share price to new heights.

Conclusion

Workhorse has received a lot of media attention in the recent past, including from Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the unveiling of its Endurance commercial fleet-focused electric pickup, at Lordstown.

With all the catalysts driving the company, the key one the market considers the most important is the stake Workhorse has in Lordstown. As mentioned earlier, if it does as well as expected, it could be valued at over $1 billion.

Add to that the ramping up of production through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, along with its solid client base, and you can see why the market, which loves the EV trend, is so high on this company.

When including the future potential of aerial delivery in light of the challenges associated with COVID-19 and other potential future pandemics, and it's easy to see that this segment has a lot going for it as well, although it probably has a long way to go before it has an impact on the share price of the company.

Assuming the company widens margins as a result of increasing vehicle sales, gross margins, according to management, are expected to turn positive at 100 vehicles per month - that is projected to happen in about a year, or the middle of 2021.

While all of this sounds good, and the potential for long-term growth is inherent in the company as it stands today, there are still issues of raising capital and how that will impact the performance of the company, and it remains to be seen how the vehicles perform as they roll out into usage in everyday situations.

If reports are positive, it'll push the share price up even more, if there are some glitches, it'll hold the share price down until the company solves the potential problems.

Workhorse is by no means a guaranteed long-term winner, but I do like it as a company to take a short-term position in because of its volatility.

And similar to Inovio in a different business, it appears to have found support, even though it will experience wide swings in its share price going forward. This should be enhanced by the $70 million in new financing.

Depending on when you're reading this, I would wait for its share price to pull back before taking a position in the company, even if you're only it in for a quick profit. It has been running nicely, and it will eventually correct strongly, providing a much better entry point.

Be careful of FOMO with Workhorse. It could continue to jump in price, but there is no doubt gravity will take over and it'll come back to earth. You don't want to be left holding the bag when that happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I expect to be trading in and out of the stock in the near term at least.