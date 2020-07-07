For relatively shorter trips, Covid-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don’t wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports.

Without infusions of cash from the government, it is unlikely that any of the legacy airlines could ever get to breakeven as long as Covid-19 is still a factor.

"At Some Point In The Future Delta Airlines (DAL) Will Have Its’ Highest Revenue Ever."

That statement is true today and it was absolutely true at all times in the past, since DAL’s predecessor was founded in 1925. However, anyone who bought and held DAL stock before April 2007, now has worthless paper. It is likely that current DAL holders and buyers will suffer a similar fate.

The likely unfortunate eventual results for airline stock investors, are not unique to DAL, but rather apply to most of the legacy airlines. More so than almost any other industry, it can almost be said that bankruptcy in inherent in their business plan. The dismal results for investors in airline stocks, prompted Warren Buffett to say in the 2007 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholder letter:

The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.

Relevant Growth and Value Concepts, Book Values and Commodity-type Products

In the context of stock market investing, the terms “growth” and “value” typically refer to styles of investing. Stocks are categorized as either growth stocks or value stocks. In that regard airlines are in the value category. In corporate finance literature, the net present value of a company is the difference between the net present value of the assets and the net present value of the liabilities. A nexus between the context of stock market investing and corporate finance literature, arises with the use of the term “growth assets”, where the assets of a firm consist of assets in place and growth assets.

Even outside academic corporate finance literature, investors are aware that the simple accounting balance sheet can misstate the value of a company’s assets. For example, a firm may have expended a significant amount of money on a project that is expected to generate significant amounts of revenue in the future. but accounting principles, require that those funds be treated as an operating expense rather than a capital investment.

If Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) hires thousands of engineers to develop self-driving autonomous delivery vehicles and drones, the employee compensation could appear as an expense on the firm’s accounting books. However, academic corporate finance literature would say that a “growth asset” has been created based on the probability of expected future revenue and/or cost savings from the self-driving autonomous delivery vehicles and drones. An extreme example of this concept can be seen with Nikola Corporation (NKLA) who’s multi-billion-dollar market capitalization is essentially premised on future sales of electric trucks, using technology that the company has developed.

A related concept of asset category is that of intangible assets. Accounting rules treat them like other in-place assets, that are valued at the lower of cost or fair market-value. However, they must be disclosed separately. There is also the accounting item “goodwill”, which is an intangible asset that accounts for the excess purchase price of another company.

There is nothing inherently wrong with using intangible assets and growth assets when valuing a company for investment purposes. Some stocks are considered “value” stocks, in that value investors seek stocks where they believe that the true value exceeds the market price of the stock. Sometimes there may be a question of whether the book accounting values are correct. There are some categories where the book value is generally considered accurate and thus investors use the ratio of price-to-book value as the primary determinant. For example, agency mREITs whose assets consist of mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government and have no credit risk.

American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is an agency mREIT. Many analysts primarily use the ratio of price-to-book value, in issuing buy or sell recommendations. For example, Scott Kennedy’s Seeking Alpha Article: Quick And Dirty Discounts To Book For 6/29/2020 summarized the mREIT market in part by saying “..Shares are still at a discount to book, but it is no longer large enough to be compelling…”.Likewise in REML And MREITs Offer High Yields Or A Chance For Gains, I said regarding agency mREITs:

..Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy… The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now… At some point the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders…

The reason some one might consider buying agency mREITs at a discount to book value for arbitrage purposes, is because they could be considered commodity-type products. That is, their product is not differentiated significantly from what a competitor could offer. Generally, the assets of companies that whose business involves providing commodity-type products consist mainly of assets in place rather than growth assets. That is the case for airlines. This means that the book value is a very significant gauge of their earning power and thus true value.

Warren Buffett CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) knows a lot about companies that whose business involves providing commodity-type products. He said in the 1990 BRK.A shareholder letter:

…Since our purchase, the economics of the airline industry have deteriorated at an alarming pace, accelerated by the kamikaze pricing tactics of certain carriers. The trouble this pricing has produced for all carriers illustrates an important truth: In a business selling a commodity-type product, it's impossible to be a lot smarter than your dumbest competitor.

Value companies, providing commodity-type products, such as mREITs and airlines can have their book values decline sharply from exogenous events. The mREITs had no significant COVID-19 losses on any of the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value. Agency mREITs, such as AGNC, saw their book values decline because of the severe basis moves against them that occurred, as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries, far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios. After an initial collapse, the ultimate decline in the market value, earnings and dividends of the agency mREITs, so far, has been very closely correlated to the decline in their book values.

The Covid-19 pandemic also has greatly diminished the book values in the airline sector. Airlines are being hurt more than most other sectors for a number of reasons. As I said in: American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last

…There are some sectors of the economy that can get through Covid-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place. The travel, hospitality and tourism sectors are still remaining relatively depressed. Even within that sector, airlines are the worst of the worst. Cruise ships can be used as hotels at times. Cruise ships served as hotels when the Florida city of Jacksonville hosted the Super bowl, and are being considered for that use again in Jacksonville for the 2020 Republican Convention. Additionally, cruise ships can be rerouted to avoid Covid-19 travel issues, such as the problem posed by certain locations requiring 14-day quarantine periods for those arriving from outside. There are “cruises to nowhere” that return to their original port of embarkation. Hotels can be possibly repurposed as residential units or other commercial uses. For relatively shorter trips, Covid-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don’t wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports. Maintaining social distancing when traveling with children, is much easier when traveling by car, than by air. Even the beleaguered car rental industry is taking market share from airlines in the short-haul trip market. Spectator sports can in some instances, get significant revenue from broadcasting rights. World-wide, businesses have gone through the process of learning how to conduct meetings using technology such as that from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Teams from Microsoft (MSFT). It remains to be seen how much the damage will be to air travel in the long-term from those. However, the familiarization and expertise gained in the use of those technologies will not be forgotten or unlearned. All the worlds’ airlines are suffering from unprecedented declines in revenue. However, among airlines in the developed world, American Airlines are facing additional problems. The world is devolving into two categories of countries with regard to Covid-19. Those countries with Covid-19 and those without. New Zealand and Iceland have already reported no new cases of Covid-19. Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Denmark, Greece and South Korea are well on their way in totally eradicating Covid-19. Countries that have or are very close to eradicating Covid-19 are now working on plans for a “travel bubble” where travel between those countries will not be restricted. As other countries also eradicate Covid-19, travel between them will be allowed without 14-day mandatory quarantines upon arrival. America will almost certainly be among the last developed countries to have no Covid-19 cases…

The legacy airlines have been burning cash at vey high rates per day. This reduces their book values every day. The markets seem to be focusing on the relative cash burn at Delta (DAL), not the cumulative total. Thus, Barron’s reported:

Delta Is Burning Through $50M in Cash a Day. Why That’s Good News for the Stock. Burning through $50 million in cash a day is better than $100 million, and that may be enough to lift shares of Delta Air Lines this morning. Delta (ticker: DAL) reported its first quarterly loss in more than five years, missing analysts’ forecasts for revenue and net income. The airline reported a net loss of $534 million in the first quarter as revenue declined 18% from a year earlier to $8.6 billion, according to results released Wednesday. Consensus estimates called for revenue of $9.2 billion and a net loss of $131 million...

Book Values For Delta and the Legacy Airlines

As of March 31, 2019, DAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), looked relatively healthy in terms of book value. DAL had shareholder equity of $14.309 billion. UAL was also in good shape with $11.531 billion book value. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) already had negative equity of -$2.636 billion

To put things in perspective $40 million per day is $14.345 billion per year. Losing $14.345 billion would bring AAL’s negative book value to -$16.981 billion. UAL is in better financial shape with $11.531 billion book value. However, losing $14.345 billion would bring UAL and DAL to a slight negative book value also.

The $40 million cash burn per day is only possible if the government continues to pay most of the airlines’ payroll expense. The government may continue to pay the payroll for the airlines after September. (If not, almost every airline stock is eventually worthless). However, eventually people may chafe about the high salaries that airline captains make, relative to the ordinary wage earners whose taxes are paying the airline's payroll, not to mention the airline management's compensation. Thus, future government grants to the airlines will likely include limitations on executive compensation.

Without massive infusions of cash from the government, there is no possibility that any of the legacy airlines could ever get to breakeven as long as Covid-19 is still a significant factor. Unless the government continues to pay for most of their labor costs, daily cash burn rates will stay elevated. It also must be noted that the cash burn does not include non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization. In 2019 these were $2.288 billion for UAL and $2.581 billion for DAL in 2019. These expenses mostly continue whether the planes are flying or not.

Even without the cash burn and non-cash losses, since March 31, 2019, DAL probably has no shareholder equity left. To the extent that solvency is the possession of assets in excess of liabilities, DAL is not solvent now, if the assets and liabilities are correctly valued.

From the DAL March 31, 2020 10-Q we see:

Valuation of Goodwill and Indefinite-Lived Intangibles

Carrying Value at Fair Value Excess at 2019 Testing Date (in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Goodwill(1) $ 9,753 $ 9,781 234% International routes and slots 2,583 2,583 15% to 29% Airline alliances(2) 1,863 1,005 67% to 576% Delta tradename 850 850 185% Domestic slots 622 622 61% to 181% Total $ 15,671 $ 14,841

(1) The reduction in goodwill during the March 2020 quarter relates to the combination of Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up. See Note 5, "Investments," for more information on this transaction.

(2) As part of our strategic alliance with and investment in LATAM, we have recorded an alliance-related indefinite-lived intangible asset of $1.2 billion, which was not reflected in the 2019 quantitative impairment assessment

Most of the legacy airlines have assets on their books whose value is now far overstated. Before Covid-19, slots and landing rights were very valuable assets. That was because airport capacity was constrained in many markets. Whether air travel is at 15% or previous levels, or at 60% previous levels, there is still substantial over-capacity at every airport. Not only do slots and landing rights have no market value now, but airport operators are going to be looking to the airlines to pay higher fees, to offset the airport’s vastly reduced revenues.

There is also the issue of the fact that U.S. airlines are estimated to be sitting on more than $10 billion in travel vouchers that should have been cash refunds from canceled flights. Globally airlines are liable for $35 billion in refunds for tickets sold but not flown, the industry group IATA estimates These issues will have to be addressed before airline shareholders ever see any dividends.

Specific to DAL there have been some recent hits to book value. This included:

Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., the third Latin American airline to seek court protection as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on air travel.Latin America's two largest airlines, Chile's LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:OTCPK:LTMAQ) and Colombia's Avianca (NYSE:AVH), filed for Chapter 11 in May.Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) holds a 49% stake in Aeromexico and a 20% stake in LATAM.

From the 10-Q we see that as of March 31, 2020, DAL’s 20% equity ownership interest in LATAM had a carrying value of $1.088 billion and the 51% equity ownership interest in Grupo Aeroméxico had a carrying value of $0.770 billion.

Bad news for all of the airlines continued as both international and domestic travel was curtailed. This included:

E.U. Formalizes Reopening, Barring Travelers From U.S. The bloc will allow visitors from 15 countries, but the United States, Brazil and Russia were among the notable absences from the safe list. June 30, 2020Updated 11:32 a.m. ET BRUSSELS — The European Union will open its borders to visitors from 15 countries as of Wednesday, but not to travelers from the United States, Brazil or Russia, putting into effect a complex policy that has sought to balance health concerns with politics, diplomacy and the desperate need for tourism revenue.The list of nations that European Union countries have approved includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand, while travelers from China will be permitted if China reciprocates...www.nytimes.com/...

and on the domestic travel front:

16 States And Counting On The Tri-State Quarantine List Travelers from nearly one-third of the country must quarantine upon entering the New York Tri-State region. Yesterday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that eight new states meet the metrics for New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory that requires visitors from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for two weeks. Per Cuomo’s June 24 executive order, the quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. The same quarantine rule applies in New Jersey and Connecticut to ensure that the tri-state area “is protected from community transmission of COVID-19, while permitting free travel between and among the states,” according to Cuomo’s order.

For DAL, debt keeps piling up. DAL's SEC filings include:

On June 12, 2020, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (“Delta,” “we, “us” or our”) completed a public offering of $1,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of our 7.375% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

That was in addition to earlier DAL borrowings described in this disclosure:

Since early March, we have raised more than $10 billion through various financing arrangements, including the issuance of $3.5 billion of our senior secured notes due 2027 (the “2027 Secured Notes”) and the entry into two secured term loan facilities, with total net proceeds of approximately $4.4 billion. We have also received $3.8 billion in funding support to date pursuant to the Payroll Support Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act” and such funding support, the “Payroll Support Program Financing”). ..

What Could Allow DAL to Avoid Bankruptcy?

As long as an entity can borrow money or sell new shares, and use that money to cover losses and service previously incurred debt, it can avoid bankruptcy. This is a better outcome for shareholders than bankruptcy. However, as the debt keeps piling up and the book value keeps declining from the losses, getting to breakeven becomes harder. This means that any hope of dividends or stock buybacks becomes vanishingly dim. Selling new shares, warrants or convertibles is also dilutive.

Even if there is a chance to avoid bankruptcy it is not certain that DAL management would take advantage of it. The $40 million cash burn per day is only possible if the government continues to pay most of the airlines’ payroll expense. The government may continue to pay the payroll for the airlines after September. (If not, almost every legacy airline stock is worthless). However, eventually people may chafe about the high salaries that airline captains make, relative to the ordinary wage earners whose taxes are paying the airline's payroll, not to mention the airline management's compensation. Thus, future government bailouts for the airlines will likely include limitations on executive compensation.

Those running the airlines would normally decide it is more lucrative for them personally, for the airline to declare bankruptcy, rather than accept future government grants to the airlines that include limitations on executive compensation. A bankruptcy that wipes out the common shareholders and leaves management with a bigger percentage stake than they held before the filing, in an entity with much less debt, has usually been the preferred solution for airlines’ executives.

The basic problem for the airlines is that travel will be depressed until Covid-19 is over. While the rest of the developed world may eradicate the virus in the near future, that is very unlikely to happen in America. The Trump Administration has made many disastrous decisions that made America by far the worst hit by COVID-19, including disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit of the National Security Council In May 2018 and refusing take many of the early steps done that were done by those countries that have kept deaths from COVID-19 to only a miniscule number per capita, relative to America. However, that does not necessarily mean that going forward, the Trump Administration's approach to COVID-19 is not the one that makes the best out of a very bad situation.

The Trump Administration has made it clear that shutting down the country again is not an option, regardless of the number of COVID-19 cases or deaths from now on. At this point, for America, Trump's "don't let the cure be worse than the disease" approach may be the only one practical here. Given America's size and the wide variation in the inclinations and attitudes towards COVID-19 held by public officials in America, now attempting to emulate those countries that used science at the beginning of the pandemic and are now well on their way to eradicating the virus, may not be possible anymore for America.

Estimates of the fatality rate for COVID-19 for are tending to converge around 0.5-1%. At that level, many businesses in America can get back to close to their pre-pandemic revenues, with COVID-19 still a risk, but not an unacceptable risk for most activities. There are many sectors of the economy that can get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place. Airlines are definitely not a sector that can get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed.

There is a possibility that a vaccine or other medical advance could rescue the airlines. The odds are against that. As I said in At 34.69%, LMLB Is Now The Highest Yielding ETRACS ETN

…Now there are two different possible approaches to the SARS CoV-2 Virus. In the past, advanced countries would approach outbreaks of infectious diseases by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating both those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. If that did not do away with the pathogen, vaccines and other pharmaceutical remedies were developed. Less developed countries mostly had to hope that the infectious disease plays itself out, or that advanced countries would help them contain the outbreak. For example, in 2014, President Obama poured significant resources into the successful fight against the Ebola outbreak. These resources included the 101st airborne division. Today some advanced countries are well along in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 Virus by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected…

To some extent, it might be said, that the USA is betting on a vaccine, rather than undertaking the vigorous efforts that eradicating the virus with massive testing and contact tracing would entail. With the other coronaviruses MERS and SARS, the companies that were developing vaccines never got to commercialize them, because, in the developed countries, the outbreaks were ended by identifying those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary. That is occurring now in the countries that are making good progress towards eradicating the virus.

Any successful developers of vaccines for COVID-19 will likely fare better, in terms of commercialization. However, in most of the developed world, COVID-19 will be ended without any vaccine. This will be done by identifying those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary. The shortest time for any vaccine development was for mumps vaccine, and that was 4 years.

By the time any vaccine is fully available and commercialized, it will be mainly for use the countries that never had enough resources to completely eradicate the virus. That may or may not include the USA. With the MERS coronavirus, that still has occasional outbreaks, there was never any developed country that was both able to afford a commercial vaccine and had the cases to need it. Probably, at least the USA will eventually provide a market for a COVID-19 vaccine. However, it could be possible that enough resources, such as tests and contact tracers can be deployed in America to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, despite the disastrous initial response by the Trump administration.

Most of the rest of the developed world will join New Zealand and Iceland in having the virus so much under control, that no social distancing or masks will be required and all types of sporting events will be permitted with the full number of spectators. COVID-19 will in those countries be handed by identifying any of those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary.

An example of what will be happening in most countries can be seen with the three cases that were reported in New Zealand after it had reported no cases at all. All three cases involve people who flew to New Zealand from elsewhere in the world, the latest coming from Pakistan. The man is in quarantine. Authorities are working to trace those who may have come into contact with the man and two women who flew from Britain and tested positive after being permitted to leave their quarantine early to see an ill relative.

In that regard the June 29, 2020 New York Times included:

…Taiwan immediately traced (and closely studied) its first 100 cases. It was able to avoid community spread altogether — topping out at 447 total cases — without a lockdown. South Korea was slower, but eventually suppressed its outbreak to fewer than 13,000 cases without a widespread lockdown. Germany, Australia and New Zealand have all adopted the same strategy to avoid reinstating their lockdowns. By detecting and containing new outbreaks before they spread, these market economies plan to stay open, resilient and competitive, while America’s economy loses ground amid new waves of infection… …But can’t we just muddle through until we get a breakthrough vaccine next summer? In short: no. Even if we could compress the slog of vaccine development into a year, we’d still face long odds: Only one in 10 clinical trials succeeds in identifying an effective drug or vaccine without unacceptable side effects. There is no vaccine for any coronavirus. It’s possible a Covid-19 vaccine may resemble a seasonal flu vaccine, which confers immunity to only a few strains, rather than a one-time polio vaccine. Furthermore, widespread fears about vaccines may stall progress toward herd immunity…

There is also the possibility that the government will throw enough taxpayer money at the airlines to make sure they keep employing those who would otherwise lose their jobs. That did not work out well for the shareholders of General Motors (GM) who saw their shares cancelled after the Federal government bailout.

That said, a big variable involves the possible government policy responses that will be enacted. Already, vast amounts of money have been thrown at the pandemic. This has had the initial effect of buoying up securities prices. In the longer-run, this could hurt financial markets. In Updated S&P 500 Profits For 2020the negative relationship between the ratio of federal government spending to GDP and the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 (SPY) was discussed. Federal government spending as a percent of GDP will exceed anything since World War II and that could depress P/E ratios.

Since it is an election year, the chance of really bad government policy being enacted is elevated. Paying people more with extra unemployment benefits than they made while working has already caused some concerns.

In HDLB - An ETN With Double Digit Yields Based On Low Volatility Stocks REML And mREITs Offer High Yields Or A Chance For Gains (NYSEARCA:REML)

I said:

…In terms of long-lasting bad government policies in response to 1930's depression, many economists would agree that farm programs are/were among the candidates for the worst. Economists with various political views today, think that it is unfortunate that 85 years after the farm bill was enacted we are still paying farmers to not grow food. The entire amount of these payments go to the owners of agricultural land. Some of which are farmers, and some of which, are descendants agricultural land owners...

My guess for a possible candidate for an unfortunate policy that could still be in effect 85 years from now, that could be enacted as a response to COVID-19, might be something like paying the owners and the descendants of owners of land, where oil and gas is thought to be located, to not drill on the land and thus keep the hydrocarbons in the ground. Discussions are underway for the new COVID-19 stimulus package expected to be enacted in July 2020. New candidates for the most unfortunate government policies to be included in the new legislation seem to arise each day.

One horrendous idea, was a tax cut for travel. This would not only be a wasteful subsidy, but make the pandemic actually worse. The reason that China with 1.4 billion people and a really bad start, was able to have so much fewer cases and deaths than America, was that they were able to shut down travel within their country so much. In some places in China, steel walls were put up preventing people from going from one street to another, and no one was allowed to travel at all, in some places, at times.

In America, it is very difficult to restrict travel as much as was done in China, for some very good reasons. However, incenting additional travel with a tax credit, makes trying to fill a 19,000-seat arena during the pandemic, look like a prudent move, and makes disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, which was responsible for pandemic preparedness look brilliant and prescient. The unit was established in 2015 by Barack Obama's National Security Advisor, Susan Rice. The unit resided under the National Security Council. In May 2018, the unit was disbanded.

A new candidate for most wasteful and unfair government expenditure has come from the American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL) pilots, which called on the U.S. government to pay for enough jetliner seats to enable social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline pilots, not satisfied with having the Federal Government paying their salaries as part of the CARES act, now want the Federal government to spend $1.9 billion on empty airline seats. Most first-class seats on international flights cost more than $5,000. The Metropolitan Opera is having a gala premier of the opera "Dead Man Walking" on April 8, 2021. Maybe the Federal government should buy enough of the $5,000 single ticket seats to ensure social distancing there also. That would help a worthy cultural cause, and not cause the waste and environmental damage than buying empty airline seats would do.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Without massive infusions of cash from the government, I don't see any possibility that any of the legacy airlines could ever get to breakeven as long as Covid-19 is still a significant factor. Unless the government continues to pay for most of their labor costs, daily cash burn rates will stay elevated. It also must be noted that the cash burn does not include non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization. In 2019 these were $2.581 billion for DAL in 2019. These expenses mostly continue whether the planes are flying or not.

The direction of the stock market is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at depression levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. With the vast amount of government money being thrown at the economy, retail investors who would normally be betting on sports, convinced that going from 15% of pre-Covid-19 revenue to 60% of pre-Covid-19 revenue makes for a great growth story, there is considerable risk involved in shorting ALL, UAL and DAL. Shorting The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which has those legacy airlines in its portfolio, entails less risk of being caught in a short-squeeze than the individual stocks. Using puts reduces risk even more. However, even though the share prices of the legacy airline may appear very irrational, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

There is also the possibility that a vaccine or other medical breakthrough could end the Covid-19 pandemic, much sooner than most predict. The smallest amount of time it took to develop any previous vaccine was 4 years for the mumps vaccine.

Even a vaccine would not prevent the airlines’ book values from eventually becoming negative, but it probably would boost all share prices including the legacy airlines. However, unless the legacy airlines are able to use such a rally to sell new shares to the public such a medical advance might be too late for the legacy airlines. It should be kept in mind that vaccines do not prevent any diseases, only vaccinations do. The logistics of producing sufficient billions of doses and inoculating 7 billion people with right number doses is daunting. Most of the proposed vaccines would require refrigeration and for some refrigeration is not sufficient as they must be kept on dry ice. To a greater or lesser extent Covid-19 will have a negative impact on air travel for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DAL, UAL, AAL (VIA PUTS). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.