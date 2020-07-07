The share price of British builder Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) (OTC:CRNHY) has been in the doldrums lately after announcing a first-half loss and likely job losses. But, despite that, its future looks secure, and now is a good time to have a look at the shares.

Crest Nicholson: A Focused, Easy to Understand Homebuilder

Crest Nicholson is a simple company to get one's head around. It has refocused to be a regionally oriented builder of formulaic houses for the high end of the midmarket. It has had a slightly disappointing couple of years, with a smaller, less profitable business, which, thanks to a shift in direction, I think, will remain the case for the next several years at least. Nonetheless, even in that reduced shape, the diluted earnings per share last year were approximately 32p, which is a p/e of just over six on today's share price of 199p.

Chart compiled by author using data from company reports

Trading Has Got a Lot Worse Due Partly to Lockdown

Unsurprisingly, with the lockdown affecting both the ability to build and the ability to sell, the first half was hard going for Crest Nicholson. Viewings are now happening again in much of the U.K., while construction was only temporarily stopped during lockdown, with a phased reopening from 18 May. Nonetheless, the impact was felt.

As the interim financial results show, sales basically halved versus the prior year period, and that fed through directly into the bottom line, where a £64.4 million profit last year turned into a £51.2 million loss.

Source: company trading statement

Although the headline sales and profit fall was bad news, there were a couple of additional negative notes. The open market (including bulk) average selling price fell 16.7% to £344,000. The dividend was scrapped for now.

It's also worth noting that the company talks about COVID-19 and the lockdown as the main reason for its sales fall, but it also calls out political uncertainty. Although U.K. focused, Crest Nicholson is already an example of the sort of derating I believe some stocks risk from Brexit (explained in Brexit: A Ticking Time Bomb for British Stocks). For those interested, the company has a very detailed assessment of its own Brexit risks in its trading statement, which is worth a read. I think it also faces risks from any drop-off in the property market due to a straitened economy. It didn't explicitly state that in its most recent results announcement, but it did say that it is "cautious in its assessment of the prospects for the UK housing market over the medium term".

Crest Nicholson is Positioned to Survive

Whatever happens economically and to the property market in general, housebuilding in the U.K. looks set to continue.

Estate agent Knight Frank estimates around 104,000 private houses will be built this year, 56,000 fewer than expected due to the lockdown. Crest Nicholson currently sells about one house per outlet (of which it has 64) every three weeks. Its first half complete builds number was 775, a 34.7% fall versus the prior year, so almost exactly in line with the national trend. Now, building sites have restarted, there's set to be plenty of building for them still to do. What is more likely to concern is not that newbuild work will dry up - it won't - but that there will be downwards pricing pressure. The first half fall in average selling price is a leading indicator of this concern coming to fruition. Ultimately, the property market overall is out of the company's control and is a cyclical market by nature.

Promisingly, the company has already positioned itself for a period of tough trading. It has a £250m revolving credit facility until 2024. It also has an undrawn £300m in liquidity through government COVID-19 lending. Its (unaudited) accounts to 30 April 2020 indicated £255.5million of cash and cash equivalents, and £1,168.3 million of inventory which will convert to cash over time, so I think the company is well-positioned to survive even a sustained downturn in the property market.

There Has Been Director Buying Lately

The CEO spent nearly £100,000 on shares during the pandemic. Towards the end of last month, when the share price had fallen further, three different directors made purchases. The amounts, while significant, are not huge, but I do take this as a sign of their confidence in the future of the company. All of those purchases were in excess of the share price as it stands today.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Conclusion: A Long-Term Bet on British Housing

As a well-known housing brand in the U.K. with land bank and workforce, I expect Crest Nicholson to continue over the next several years, with house price pressure perhaps deflating its margins but still being profitable. Newish management and a strategic shift mean the price may jump about more than is comfortable. But I expect that the company will then rise again with the next housing cycle, which it has financial cushion to wait for. If you want to invest in the U.K. housing sector and are willing to tuck it away for the long term and accept that dividends might not come back for several years, it's a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.