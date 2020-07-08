With a net cash balance that comprises over 50% of Nikon’s market cap, Nikon will weather this economic storm and will emerge as a leaner company with an upside potential of 50%+.

While Nikon lost some market share in the camera market, it will likely maintain or take it back by expanding its mirrorless proposition.

Investment Thesis

Nikon Corporation (OTCPK:NINOY) offers a potential upside of 50%+ from the current stock price of ¥880 or $8.19 for NINOY. The market significantly underprices the company due to its exposure to a declining camera and lens market where Nikon lost some of its market share. My analysis shows that the imaging market will likely stabilize in the next five years, as sales to professional/amateur photographers and videographers will create a floor for the market. Moreover, Nikon will be able to stabilize its market share loss due to its strong push into videography and mirrorless technology.

At the same time, the imaging segment is becoming less relevant for the company. It is Nikon's precision segment that will generate the bulk of the company's value going forward. While the market overemphasizes losses from the imaging segment, it is not factoring in profits from the precision segment. By selling advanced lithography equipment used in the production of semiconductors and flat panel display (FPD) screens, Nikon's precision segment will be able to absorb losses from the stabilizing imaging segment and derive the majority of the company's value in the long term.

Company Story

Nikon has widely been known as one of the top camera and lens producers. The company, together with Canon (NYSE:CAJ), dominated the imaging market with their digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras up until 2012. After that, it all went downhill. First, smartphones with improving cameras became ubiquitous. Then, mirrorless camera technology began gaining traction. Nikon was caught wrong-footed as it was late with introducing its first mirrorless cameras only in 2018. These two factors created a perfect storm for Nikon, and its imaging revenues declined in double digits.

Table 1. Nikon's Segment Revenues and Profits

Source: Nikon's financial reports, author's calculations. Adjusted EBIT values are calculated by adding back impairments and restructuring charges. Numbers are in ¥ millions.

What is less commonly known is that Nikon has been manufacturing lithography equipment for semiconductors and FPD markets. This type of equipment creates miniscule features through lens exposure on a glass or silicon substrate that will go on to create LCD/OLED panels or CPU/GPU/DRAM memory chips that power our gadgets. Back in the 1990s, Nikon dominated the semiconductor lithography market, but it has since lost ground to its Dutch competitor, ASML. Through a long R&D effort, the acquisition of Silicon Valley Group and the U.S. private-public partnership at EUV LLC, ASML was able to develop extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light. This technology is at the core of manufacturing the most advanced chips. Despite this setback, Nikon continues developing and improving its legacy argon fluoride laser technology and selling its semiconductor lithography scanners, although on a lower scale. At the same time, Nikon, along with Canon, continues to dominate the lithography segment of the FPD market by commanding over 50% of the market share.

Besides its precision and imaging businesses, the company has two other divisions, which are industrial metrology and healthcare. The industrial metrology business has been around for a while and plays a very critical role in providing inspection equipment to the precision business unit. Almost half of revenues/profits for the metrology segment come from the precision unit. In 2015, Nikon acquired Optos, a leading company in retinal imaging, for ¥47.8 billion. Subsequent to that, the company formed a healthcare unit in 2017; however, it remains largely unprofitable.

Going forward, Nikon aspires to become a more dominant player in precision machine tools and robotics/vision markets. In 2019, the metrology segment released an optical metal processing machine, the Lasermeister 100A, which it intends to sell through DMG MORI, one of the largest global machine tool builders. Nikon also signed a contract with Velodyne Lidar to produce lidar sensors for its autonomous cars beginning in 2019. Since its major restructuring in 2017, Nikon changed its past tactic of going alone and is focusing on forming a partnership with other companies. This may prove advantageous going forward by speeding up its products adoption.

Why Market Mispricing Exists

Overpricing Imaging Market Decline

The market significantly overprices the decline in the company's imaging segment. While the imaging segment used to play an important role with over 60% of Nikon's sales and profits in the early 2010s, its role substantially declined and will continue doing so in the future. Moreover, there is a lot of uncertainty as to when the imaging market decline will stabilize. As of now, it seems that there is no end in sight. However, a more granular look reveals that there is a floor, and the imaging market may reach it within the next five years or so. With about a 25% market share in the imaging market, Nikon is very likely to restore profitability of its camera division in the next five years with a focus on high-end products and a push to automate production.

Digital cameras are classified primarily based on their image sensor size and how the light is displayed by the camera's viewfinder. As for the sensor size, there are full-frame and cropped sensor cameras. Full frame cameras have large, more expensive sensors that can receive more light and capture a higher dynamic range. Cropped sensor cameras have smaller sensors and are, therefore, cheaper and do not let in as much light, thereby capturing smaller dynamic ranges compared to their full frame counterparts. All smartphones have cropped image sensors. Finally, there are digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) and mirrorless cameras. With the mirrorless system, the light hits the image sensor directly with the viewfinder displaying the digitally processed image. DSLR cameras have a reflex mirror that bounces the light into the viewfinder that shows the image optically. While legacy film cameras are still being sold, their unit sales are dwarfed by digital cameras.

Mirrorless cameras will likely replace DSLRs in the next ten years due to their smaller size, silent shutter, faster image shooting, and more accurate viewfinder previews. Mirrorless cameras will likely coexist with smartphones for several reasons. Although smartphone cameras are rapidly improving, they are simply unable to replicate the wide range of lenses that can be put on interchangeable lens cameras. Second, cameras are built for one and only one purpose, which drives their ergonomics and overall design for special situations, such as sports, wildlife, night and flash photography. Finally, it is unlikely that phones will have a full-frame sensor embedded in them since it causes many design problems due to size and overheating. As was explained above, full-frame sensors are larger and much better at capturing details and a wide gamut of colors with less noise. Modern smartphone technology is beginning to compensate for this by making higher-quality images using algorithms, though, but will unlikely completely match the quality of full-frame sensors anytime soon. Plus, mirrorless camera technology is also advancing with new features that will be useful for professionals and will be hard for smartphones to replicate soon such as recording raw format videos for better post-processing. Many casual photographers who used to carry interchangeable lens cameras are gone since their smartphones are good enough for taking pictures. Even though smartphones can deliver high-quality images and videos in many instances, those who are interested in having more diverse experiences with their artistic expression will continue to buy dedicated cameras, albeit on a lower scale.

The following table summarizes how the digital cameras and interchangeable lenses market evolved over the last 8-9 years.

Table 2. Camera and Lens Total Shipments

Source: Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA). See here for a complete list of manufacturers included in the data. Units shipped in 1,000 units; shipment values are in ¥ millions; average unit prices are in ¥ thousands.

As smartphone cameras improved and mobile sales took off around 2012, consumers no longer needed to buy cameras. The result has been falling sales of cameras and lenses, especially less expensive lower-end products. The compact camera market was the biggest victim of this demand shift, as sales in this segment cratered by a staggering 82% from 2012 to 2019. Also, around 2012, mirrorless cameras began gaining traction, which rapidly eroded sales of DSLR cameras. As mirrorless technology improved, many enthusiasts and professionals gave it a go. This is evident in the steady increase of sales and the average unit price of mirrorless cameras especially, as more high-end models were hitting the market.

Overall, this is the picture: the demand for low-end products is falling as they are substituted by smartphones, while the demand for high-end products is falling, but at a slower rate, both in terms of sales and units sold. At the same time, the overall average unit price is growing, as cheaper products are phased out. Nikon's business also followed similar pattern with one twist: the company belatedly entered the mirrorless segment and lost market share.

Table 3. Nikon's Imaging Business Segment Performance

Source: Nikon's financial filings and Camera & Imaging Products Association. Revenues and Expenses are in ¥ millions.

Nikon's share in compact cameras shrank along with the market and, based on my estimates, accounts for about ¥16 billion or about 7% of its revenues. In the long term, this is not where Nikon strength is, and I expect sales from compact cameras to be 5% or less of Nikon's imaging business. At the same time, Nikon's overall market share went up and then down from 31% in 2012 to 25.4% in 2020 as a result of being late to mirrorless technology and losing market share of its DSLR cameras.

The problems were so evident that, in 2017, Nikon had to abandon a whole new lineup of compact cameras and has since recorded multiple impairment and restructuring charges. In particular, Nikon reduced its headcount, closed a manufacturing facility in China, and refocused its development efforts on mirrorless technology instead. The company released its first mirrorless cameras (Z6 and Z7), which are full-frame and more expensive models, at the end of 2018. In 2019, Nikon followed up with a less expensive cropped sensor camera (Z50). However, its mirrorless product lineup remains a work-in-progress with not that many lenses for mirrorless cameras, although photographers can use the previous generation F mount lenses with the help of an adapter.

Finally, COVID-19 struck a devastating blow to the imaging business, as consumers delayed purchases of expensive photography equipment. 2020 will probably be a very bad year for the imaging market. Sales of cameras and lenses are down 40%-50% in January-May of 2020.

On the positive side, now that Nikon fully embraced mirrorless technology, the company is working on expanding its lens selection and will likely release entry-level inexpensive mirrorless cameras and updated high-end full-frame cameras in 2020/2021. The company has also realized that video is the future and is making significant strides in the capabilities of its cameras to record high-quality footage. This is especially appealing to video bloggers and videographers. Nikon was one the first companies to enable its full-frame mirrorless cameras to record 4K raw footage externally, which became very popular among videographers working on a budget. All of these steps should help the company compensate for future DSLR losses and even gain mirrorless market share in the long term.

The DSLR market will likely continue to shrink and lose market share to mirrorless cameras. At the same time, less expensive and lower-quality lenses are going out of fashion, while more expensive lenses that allow users to take better pictures will continue selling. This trend will likely accelerate as people rely more and more on their smartphones to snap decent quality pictures, while only photo/video enthusiasts and professionals will prop up the camera market. To get a sense of where the imaging market is heading, it is worth looking at the interchangeable lens market on a more granular level.

Table 4. Lens Market Breakdown

Source: Camera & Imaging Products Association

The trend in units shipped for 35mm and larger format camera lenses (aka professional, more expensive cameras) has been stable with the average number of units shipped being about 5.2 million. The average price for this lens category has steadily increased and currently stands at ¥48.6 thousand. The most unpredictable part of the lens market is the one for the smaller, cropped sensor entry-level cameras. The number of units sold fluctuated a lot, but it seems that the trend has been a steady decline with the advent of the smartphone since 2012.

To estimate the future size of the imaging market, I assume that the amount of 35mm and larger format camera lenses will continue selling at 5.2 million units with the average price of ¥45 thousand. As for the cropped sensor camera lenses, I assume that the market will decline further and stabilize at around 6 million units sold with the average price of ¥13 thousand. It is unlikely that this lens market will disappear because there are many entry-level value propositions for amateur photographers who want to go beyond their smartphones' capabilities.

Finally, the camera market will stabilize at about 6.8 million units. To arrive at this number, I estimated that, for the last 10 or so years, there were 1.65 lenses shipped on average for every camera sold. I also assume that the average price of interchangeable lens cameras will be at about ¥50 thousand. As for the compact camera market, I think that it will completely disappear or will be of little importance to Nikon since compact cameras offer little advantage over smartphones. This produces an estimated camera market of ¥650 billion per year.

As for Nikon's market share, I think that it is very reasonable that the company will be able to maintain its current 25% of the imaging market. Because Nikon produces outstanding glass and is expanding its mirrorless proposition with superb video capabilities, it is highly unlikely that there will be further market share erosion from here. This lands Nikon at about ¥160 billion in annual revenues in the long term. Nikon's operating margins on the imaging business ranged from negative to about 9%. I think 9% is a doable margin for the company for several reasons. It is very likely that Nikon will completely exit the compact camera market in the future, which was not very profitable for the company in the first place. Instead, as Nikon acknowledged in its medium-term management plan, it will drastically rationalize its operations and will concentrate on mid- and high-end products, which command higher margins. Also, the company is currently incurring a lot of R&D costs that did not go down as the sales of the imaging segment decreased. This is likely because Nikon is investing into new Z line cameras and S line lenses by developing a new mount lineup. Once this phase is complete, R&D costs will likely stabilize and benefit the company for years. Nikon is also aggressively investing in the automation of its production lines. According to the Imaging Resource report, new camera production lines are about 75% automated.

Underestimating Robustness of Nikon's Precision Segment

In my opinion, the market underestimates the ability of Nikon's precision segment to drive its value going forward. Nikon operates as a duopoly in the lithography segment of the FPD market and is the only manufacturer of 10.5G lithography scanners that are used in the production of large panel OLED/LCD 8K/4K displays. Nikon has been improving its semiconductor lithography technology and enjoys a robust demand from manufacturers of chips. Despite losing market share to ASML, the outlook for Nikon's semiconductor lithography business is more nuanced and positive, as will be explained below. Also, it is very likely that the FPD and semiconductor lithography businesses do not operate on the same cycle, which helps Nikon to smooth out large variations in its precision segment revenues and profits. Overall, most of the company's future value is in this segment.

FPD Lithography

Flat panel display, or FPD, lithography within the precision segment is one of the bright spots for Nikon. The FPD market primarily consists of manufacturing OLED and LCD panels. The production of FPDs requires special photolithography equipment that fabricates thin-film transistors (TFT) on a glass substrate. These FPD lithography machines are one of the most expensive tools used in FPD production. There are only two major suppliers of these tools: Nikon and Canon. According to IHS Markit, Nikon commanded 53% market share in FPD lithography, while Canon had 46% based on total revenues from 2017 to 2019.

Flat panel displays are produced using mother glass. The number of display panels produced dramatically increased as the size of the mother glass got bigger. For example, the mother glass for Gen 10.5 is approximately 3,000mm by 3,300 to 3,400mm, while Gen 6 size is 1,500 by 1,800 mm. The table below shows the number of Nikon's FPD lithography systems sold by year and generation:

Table 5. Nikon's Annual FPD Lithography Equipment Sales of New Units

Source: Nikon.

While the FPD market (at a panel level) is expected to decline in 2020 due to impact of COVID-19, the revenues and total display area produced are likely to rebound and continue growth in 2021, barring another economic crisis.

The LCD segment is expected to be in oversupply in the next 5 years, which will constrain investments in the new capacity, while OLED supply and capacity investment will witness a robust growth in the next several years, according to DSCC.

Figure 1. LCD vs. OLED and Total Equipment spending.

Source: DSCC

Investment in FPD lithography equipment is cyclical and depends on numerous factors, such as existing capacity, panel supply and demand dynamics, and new technology. In 2016 and 2017, Nikon experienced an uptick in demand for its 5G/6G FPD equipment from Chinese customers that were ramping up their production capacity of tablets and smartphone displays. In 2018, Nikon released new FPD systems supporting Gen 10.5 plate sizes, which are optimized for the mass production of 4K and 8K TVs, high-definition LCD panels for tablets and OLED panels. As of 2020, Nikon is the only supplier of 10.5G lithography scanners, which are probably more expensive than previous generation equipment.

COVID-19 delayed installation plans for Nikon's FPD equipment due to restrictions on travel. As these restrictions (especially for business travel) ease, Nikon is likely to ramp up its equipment sales toward the end of 2020. A future upgrade cycle towards 8K TVs and OLED displays will be a tailwind for Nikon's FPD lithography business, given its dominant position in 10.5G technology.

Semiconductor Lithography

To produce logic and memory chips, fab foundries such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), TSMC (NYSE:TSM), and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) use complex and expensive lithography equipment that exposes nanoscale circuit patterns onto a wafer using glass photomasks. As it stands now, Nikon, Canon, and ASML are the only major producers of semiconductor lithography equipment, with ASML dominating this market. The current lithography technology is represented by the following six systems:

Table 6. Semiconductor Lithography Systems

Source: Nikon and ASML. Estimated prices per system are based on ASML's sales of new and refurbished units from SEC 20F filing for 2019.

i-line, Krf, Arf dry and Arf immersion systems are dubbed as deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, while extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and nanoimprint technologies stand on their own classes of lithography technology. Keeping other things constant, the lower the light wavelength is, the smaller a node a given system can produce. Other factors, such as lens aperture and manufacturing process-related factors influence the feature size as well.

Currently, the Arf immersion (Arfi) lithography system is the workhorse in semiconductor manufacturing. Older technology (i-line, Krf and Arf dry) are still being used in non-advanced applications. The Arfi system has undergone numerous improvements over the last two decades and is currently widely used to produce all kinds of chips. The problem with this system is that it requires various process-related enhancements to get down to resolutions below 38nm. Although Nikon's Arfi systems can deal with sub-10nm nodes, this comes at the expense of multiple patterning. The lower the node size, the more photomasks, exposures and inspection steps are required by Nikon's NSR-S635E Arfi scanner at sub-38nm nodes, increasing the cost.

On the other hand, the EUV lithography system developed and sold by ASML mitigates this problem. EUV's light wavelength is shorter, enabling this lithography system to produce 7nm nodes with fewer photomasks and at a single exposure. Major semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel, TSMC, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) went along with EUV technology to manufacture their sub-10nm logic and memory chips. Nikon does not sell any EUV lithography systems, and it seems that their EUV development efforts have stalled, as the required R&D effort is prohibitively costly. Instead, the company chose to focus on the Arfi technology.

There is also nanoimprint (NIL) technology for semiconductor applications made by Canon Nanotechnologies. It is fundamentally different from DUV and EUV, as it does not use a light source, but instead fabricates nanoscale patterns by printing them directly on the wafer surface. FPA-1200NZ2C, Canon's NIL tool, has demonstrated a 3.4nm overlay and can print sub-10nm resolution features. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) is currently testing Canon's NIL steppers in Japan to produce 3D NAND flash memory.

Given the current competitive landscape, the question is where does Nikon stand among its competitors? Because I was unable to find public sales data on Canon's lithography equipment, I present only Nikon's and ASML's unit sales by each type of lithography system in the table below.

Table 7. Unit Sales of Lithography Equipment for Nikon and ASML

Source: Nikon and ASML SEC public filings. Data is for years ending on March 31 and includes unit sales of new and refurbished equipment.

The comparison across Nikon and ASML for i-line and Krf systems is not complete, because it is missing Canon's sales. The ratio of Nikon's unit sales of Krf and i-line systems declined in absolute terms and in proportion to those of ASML. Although Nikon sells on average more Krf and i-line systems than Arf ones, they do not provide the most operating profit per unit due to their low prices. For instance, ASML sells i-line systems for €4 million and Krf for €10 million on average, compared to €57 million for Arfi scanners. ASML is the only competitor for Nikon in the Arf (dry and immersion) segment and outsells Nikon by a significant margin, especially for more expensive Arfi systems. However, Nikon's market share in Arf systems has been stable at 40-50% in Arf dry and around 10% for Arfi systems in terms of units sold over the last five years.

Because ASML is the only company currently selling EUV systems for manufacturing sub-10nm nodes, there is a concern that EUV equipment will completely replace DUV systems in the future. While there is such a possibility, I think Nikon's semiconductor lithography business will continue to enjoy robust demand for the foreseeable future.

First, Arfi scanners have undergone significant technological improvements over the years to control for various defects, such as alignment accuracy. Then, there is the cost of ownership argument depending on the node size. While Arfi scanners require costly double or multiple patterning below 28nm, they cost twice as less than ASML's EUV scanners. Also, Arfi scanners typically have higher throughput. For example, Nikon's Arfi NSR-S635E yields 275 wafers per hour, while ASML's EUV Twinscan NXE:3400C has a yield of 170 wafers per hour at a particular node size. Also, the EUV exposure process has the propensity to generate stochastic defects that requires special inspection steps. So, it is a moving target, as processes and materials used in manufacturing improve. Overall, the Arf immersion system makes economic sense at 28nm nodes or higher, as there is a single patterning with one mask using one exposure. At 20nm nodes, Arfi scanners require double patterning, while multiple patterning is a must at sub-14nm nodes, which erodes the cost competitiveness of Arfi vs. EUV scanners.

This brings me to the following point: there are a lot of chips that have to be made and not necessarily on the most advanced equipment at sub-10nm. 3D NAND flash memory, for instance, will likely be produced using DUV systems for years to come. Moreover, some of the leading DRAM manufacturers, such as Micron Technology (MU) and Samsung, chose to produce DRAM memory chips at 10nm nodes with DUV technology (here for Micron and here for Samsung). However, these manufacturers expressed interest in transitioning to EUV technology at sub-10nm at some point. So, there will be an ample demand for DUV systems even at sub-20nm nodes for more advanced semiconductors.

Finally, there is a growing demand from automotive, IoT and wireless firms for chips with above 16nm/14nm nodes, which are typically produced by more mature DUV systems. While most advanced chips are manufactured using 300mm wafers, more mature nodes from 350nm to 90nm are produced on 200mm wafers. According to the Semiconductor Engineering's report, there is a growing demand for and shortage of DUV lithography equipment for 200mm fabs. Nikon offers services to reconfigure and sell used/new 200mm lithography equipment. Also, some of this demand will eventually migrate from mature 200mm wafers to more advanced 300mm wafers with smaller nodes in the future, likely creating a demand for more advanced DUV systems, such as Arf dry and Arfi.

Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The market underestimates Nikon's ability to weather this economic crisis, restructure itself, and become more profitable, especially in its imaging equipment. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet with a cash balance of ¥324 billion and a debt (including leases) of ¥139 billion. The management is acutely aware of the shrinking imaging market and pursues cost reduction and manufacturing automation to improve overall profitability. Nikon set a goal of ¥18 billion of corporate overhead reduction over a three-year period by shortening lead time and reducing an unnecessary head count. These initiatives, coupled with a large liquidity, will allow the company to come out much leaner from this crisis.

DCF Valuation

To value Nikon's common stock, I use free cash flow to the firm DCF with a five-year time horizon because this is the most likely timeframe that will take for the company to reach its restructured state and for the imaging market to stabilize.

Table 8. DCF Valuation Assumptions

WACC Calculations

To calculate the weighted-average cost of capital, I use the 5-year Japanese Treasury yield of -0.12%. Because the risk-free rate is used together with a risk premium, there is an offsetting effect and the negative rate does not pose a problem.

I obtain an unlevered industry beta from Pr. Damodaran's database of industry betas for Japanese companies. I weigh each industry beta using Nikon's segment revenues and obtain an unlevered beta estimate of 1.5. I then lever this beta with Nikon's debt to market capitalization ratio to obtain a beta of 2. I also estimate the company's equity risk premium (ERP) using Pr. Damodaran's data and by weighing each country's ERP by Nikon's revenues derived from that particular country. I also estimate the company's debt cost by using Pr. Damodaran's synthetic rating tool, producing the cost of debt of 0.63% for a five-year horizon. Given these parameters, I derive the cost of capital of 9.1%.

Revenue Growth, Margins

To value Nikon, I estimate how much it can earn by the terminal year for each segment based on past performance and business prospects.

Table 9. DCF Valuation Assumptions

Note: Figures above exclude non-operating income and expenses, such as financial items, restructuring and impairment losses. Industrial metrology and healthcare units were formed in fiscal year 2017.

In my valuation, I model the adjusted EBITDA before R&D costs and then subtract consolidated depreciation and amortization related to intangibles, PP&E and R&D assets. For the imaging segment, the revenues will be ¥160 billion based on 25% share of the total market size of ¥650 billion, as was explained above. Because Nikon will be focusing on high-end products, I assume a margin of 19% for EBITDA before R&D. For the precision segment, I estimate the fifth-year revenue will be ¥240 billion and an EBITDA before R&D margin of 30%. I assume a slightly higher margin than the average or mean, because Nikon reformed substantially the cost structure of its precision segment since 2017, which drastically improved its profitability. As for the industrial metrology and others segment, I assume that it will continue to play an important role in supporting the precision segment and will generate an average revenue of ¥70 billion with an EBITDA before R&D margin of 41%. Because the healthcare segment showed neither impressive growth, nor a large decline, I assume that it will continue demonstrating similar revenues of ¥60 billion with an EBITDA before R&D margin of 13.5%.

As for the corporate overhead, Nikon showed progress in reducing its SG&A expenses, and the margin for corporate expenses before depreciation/amortization was stable at -3.2%. I assume that this will continue to be the case going forward.

Reinvestment

To calculate Nikon's reinvestment needs, I use McKinsey & Company's valuation methodology to calculate invested capital and net operating profit less adjusted taxes, or NOPLAT. This methodology separates operating assets/liabilities from non-operating ones and provides a true economic picture of a company.

Table 10. Invested Capital, NOPLAT and Free Cash Flows

Source: Nikon's annual reports, author's calculations. The fiscal year ending on March 31, 2015, is prepared according to Japanese GAAP, while all forward fiscal years are prepared using IFRS. Goodwill impairments and pre-2015 material goodwill amortizations are added back.

One thing that stands out among many Japanese companies, especially cyclical ones, is cash hoarding. Nikon used to hold about 15% or less of its revenues in cash about 10 years ago. However, starting around 2014, its cash pile became extreme even by Japanese cyclical companies' measures. Looking up comparable Japanese companies that sell consumer products and semiconductor equipment, the average cash balance to sales is about 15%. Hence, if the cash balance exceeds 15% of the company's sales, I classify the rest as excess cash that will be added back in Nikon's valuation.

I also capitalize R&D expenses using a five-year useful life assumption obtained from Pr. Damodaran's R&D capitalization tool. The company is undergoing significant changes in its shrinking imaging segment, which is especially evident in the significant reduction of PP&E through plant closures, divestitures and asset impairments. Nikon is still undergoing restructuring, which will likely last several years. At the same time, as sales shrank, the company is still maintaining on average about ¥60 billion in R&D expenses. While this may hurt margins in the short term, I believe that Nikon is heading in the right direction by investing in products that will maintain its strong competitive position.

To estimate how much the company needs to reinvest in its business, I construct a forecast of the invested capital and certain expenses that will be factored in when calculating free cash flows.

Table 11. Operating Assets/Liabilities and Certain Expenses as % of Revenues

Source: Nikon's filings and author's calculations

The assumption about R&D is the most critical, as it is a rather large expense that has an outsized effect on Nikon's margins. While, historically, the company was able to maintain the R&D/Sales margin at or below 8%, I think that a slightly higher R&D margin is most likely a new normal. I assume that the R&D margin will gradually decline to 9%, as the company rationalizes its development efforts, and most recent research efforts in imaging segment will subside. I will continue capitalizing R&D on a five-year basis. Also, I assume that there will not be any material asset impairments and foreign exchange effects on PP&E and intangible assets. The reduction of PP&E and intangible assets will come from either a slower rate of investment or asset sales as a result of gradual revenue decline.

DCF

In the terminal year, I assume that Nikon's business will stabilize and will be less prone to fluctuations. As a result, the cost of capital will decline to 8%, and Nikon will earn a return on invested capital that is equal to its cost of capital. I also use the risk-free rate of -0.12% as a cap for the stable growth rate, as advocated by Pr. Damodaran. The idea here is that the Japanese economy has low or no real growth rate combined with non-existent inflation. Therefore, for similar reasons, stable Japanese companies like Nikon should have negative growth rates in perpetuity.

Table 12. DCF Valuation

In addition to a large excess cash of ¥235.4 billion, Nikon has other financial non-operating assets and liabilities that I add or subtract when calculating the company's intrinsic value. These are mainly its equity cross-holdings of other companies of ¥64.3 billion, equity investments with a book value of ¥10 billion and an after-tax pension obligation of ¥4.8 billion. Based on the assumptions above, Nikon is currently undervalued by about 57%.

Relative Valuation

To perform the relative valuation, I do valuation by parts by comparing each of Nikon's segments to a corresponding peer group, if available. I estimated Nikon's ROIC for each segment excluding corporate overhead and considering only operating assets and liabilities allocated to each segment based on revenues (intercompany assets/revenues/profits were eliminated.) Later, I calculate the present value of corporate overhead and subtract it from the sum of parts, along with other financial assets/liabilities (e.g. pension liabilities, debt, investments.) The table below summarizes my findings:

Table 13. Relative Valuation

Source: companies' filings and author's calculations. ROIC and EV are estimated based on the most recent period capital using McKinsey's methodology. Margins exclude any non-recurring items. Adjustments are made for excess cash and R&D assets amortization.

Metrology

The closest comparable company for Nikon is probably Hexagon, with the lowest positive ROIC. Yet, Nikon's ROIC is lower by about a factor of 3x. Scaling Hexagon's EV/NOPLAT multiple by this factor and applying it to Nikon produces an estimated EV of ¥33 billion. Then, there is Renishaw, which has a much higher EV/NOPLAT of 43.7 and a slightly higher ROIC compared to Hexagon. Using the same methodology, I arrive at an EV of ¥50 billion. FARO is an outlier since it is currently unprofitable and probably trades at a high EV/EBITDA multiple based on future profitability growth. Finally, KLA-Tencor presents an interesting comparison case, because it has the highest ROIC among its peers, yet it trades at EV/NOPLAT of 18.2. This suggests that KLAT is either significantly undervalued or other peers are overvalued, keeping other things constant. Using the same methodology, I arrive at a value of about ¥10 billion for Nikon. Averaging these estimates yields an EV of about ¥30 billion.

Precision

Nikon's precision segment competes with both semiconductor lithography companies and FPD equipment manufacturers. For semiconductor lithography, ASML and Canon are the closest competitors, while Canon is the only major competitor in the FPD lithography equipment market. Unfortunately, Canon is not exactly a comparable company for Nikon in both FPD and semiconductor lithography, because it is a conglomerate with over half of its revenues/profits coming from the office equipment segment. While ASML is the closest semiconductor lithography competitor, this company resides in its own league with an EV/NOPLAT of 59. This is mainly because it is a monopoly in the EUV market with investors betting on its future growth. Tokyo Electron has a big business in the FPD market, while AMAT sells equipment to both semiconductors and FPD manufacturers. These two companies do not directly compete with Nikon because they are the suppliers of coater/developers and/or etcher/ashers used in the process of manufacturing flat panel screens and/or semiconductors. To some extent, they indirectly depend on Nikon's delivery of its lithography systems to FPD and semiconductors manufacturers, especially for the 10.5G technology, where Nikon is the only supplier of 10.5G FPD FX-103SH scanners.

However, scanning through comparable EV/NOPLAT multiples, it is clear that the precision segment is the most valuable asset that Nikon has at the moment. If I apply a multiple of 20x, the EV value for the segment stands at about ¥700 billion.

Healthcare

Nikon's healthcare segment has not been profitable since its formation in 2017. By applying the lowest EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x, I arrive at a value of ¥16 billion. Of course, this segment can be worth much more, especially if Nikon improves profitability in the future. In 2015, Nikon acquired Optos, manufacturer of advanced ophthalmology equipment, for ¥47.8 billion. This company is now part of the healthcare segment. While it is possible that Optos' value has gone done since then, it is unlikely to be worth less than ¥16 billion in addition to other assets that Nikon holds in the healthcare segment.

Imaging

Unfortunately, there are no direct publicly-traded comparable companies for the imaging segment. The closest are Canon and Fujifilm, although imaging accounts for less than 25% of their sales/profits. There is also Sony (NYSE:SNE), but I did not include it above, because cameras/lens sales/revenues account for less than 5% of its consolidated totals.

In order to obtain a forward EV estimate, I assume that Nikon will be able to converge to a steady state in its imaging segment with an estimated ¥160 billion in revenues by the fifth year. Historically, Nikon earned an operating margin of about 9%. With a tax rate of 25%, this produces an estimated NOPLAT of ¥10.8 billion in Year 5. The average EV/NOPLAT for Fujifilm and Canon is 22x. Even if I take half of this multiple and compute the present value of the terminal value using the discount factor of 1.506 from the DCF model, I obtain an EV of ¥70 billion. This simple calculation assumes that the imaging segment will not earn profits from year 1 through 5.

Consolidated Relative Valuation

The analysis above is not complete without taking into account non-operating financial assets, liabilities and corporate overhead. The corporate overhead is computed by taking corporate expenses before depreciation from the DCF and adding back 19% of the total depreciation (the average corporate depreciation and amortization over the past five years.) Then, I compute the terminal value of the corporate overhead under a similar assumption in the DCF: 8% WACC, and a growth rate of -0.12%. The discount factors are the same as in the DCF that I use to calculate the present value of the corporate overhead. The table below summarizes the calculation of Nikon's equity value:

Table 14. Nikon's Equity Value Calculation

Source: author's calculations

The above calculation suggests that Nikon will derive most of its value from its precision segment and a large cash balance, coupled with equity securities. Overall, the above relative valuation analysis is simplistic and does not take into account growth prospects and risks across comparable companies. The main purpose of the above exercise is to triangulate its results with the ones from the DCF analysis.

Risks

Nanoimprint Technology

In the future, Canon's nanoimprint (NIL) technology may become a viable competitor to DUV lithography. Because NIL uses a single-exposure technique and does not need costly optical equipment or multiple patterning, it may prove to be more cost-effective compared to DUV. Canon demonstrated its capabilities to produce certain generations of DRAM memories in the longer term and is currently evaluating its scanners at Toshiba's fab for 3D NAND. Yet, there are many obstacles that NIL technology has to overcome before entering mass production. Currently, Canon's state-of-the-art NIL machine demonstrated 90 wafers per hour throughput, which is a far cry compared to the DUV system. However, once Canon overcomes throughput limitation and demonstrates cost-effectiveness, NIL system can become an alternative to not only DUV, but also EUV lithography at certain node sizes.

Cyclicality

In my intrinsic valuation, I smoothed out cyclical fluctuations in the metrology and precision segments. However, manufacturing is cyclical, and there could be a down cycle, which is especially important for the precision segment. While I am no expert on the cyclicality of lithography equipment, FPD and semiconductor lithography equipment sales likely follow different cycles, which will mitigate sales/profits fluctuations.

Figure 2. Unit sales of FPD and Semiconductor Lithography Systems

Source: Nikon's financial reports

Although overall FPD unit sales plunged since 2017, Nikon's sales of 10.5G FPD systems remained robust. At the same time, the cycle was less pronounced for semiconductor lithography over the past six years, as supply remains tight.

Accelerating Imaging Market Decline

The imaging market decline in 2020 will be of historic proportion. Camera and lenses are luxury goods for nonprofessionals. Given more recent numbers from CIPA, it could be as much as 40% for the whole year. It is not clear what will happen in 2021-2022. Typically, after a recession, the subsequent several years had been bounce years for the camera and lens market. However, given the long lockdown orders, the higher risk-aversion among consumers towards large purchasers and overall difficulty to travel can have a more lasting negative effect on Nikon. Finally, the cancellation of live events drove down the demand for photography and video. While, in the long term, I anticipate the demand from professionals to remain stable, the unknown is by how much amateur videographers/photographers will pull back their spending on durable imaging goods. Finally, Nikon's imaging segment has a lot of fixed costs embedded, especially R&D and capital expenditure on equipment, which will likely prolong total losses for the next several years, as the market recovers from this slump.

Foreign Currency

The foreign currency risk is another consideration for U.S. based investors considering investing in a foreign company like Nikon.

Figure 3. Nikon's Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

Source: Nikon's financial reports

The company derives 34% of its sales from the U.S., while the rest comes from other countries or regions, which by itself exposes Nikon to foreign currency fluctuations. However, exposure to foreign currency fluctuation is inevitable for U.S. investors. Companies in the S&P 500 index derived about 43% of their total sales from abroad, while Nikon's number stands at 66%.

Risk/Reward Analysis

To assess these negative factors, I change various levers in the DCF model, such as target revenues and margins for the imaging and precision segment to determine where the company's intrinsic value stands.

Table 15. Scenario Analysis

Source: author's calculations

The worst case scenario assumes that the total imaging market falls further to ¥500 billion and Nikon will command a 25% market share with the EBITDA before R&D margin at 16%. I also assume that the target sales for the precision market will fall to ¥215 billion. The best case scenario assumes that the imaging market will fall to ¥650 billion, but Nikon will regain market share with its enhanced mirrorless lineup, producing target revenues of ¥180 billion. Also, the precision segment will have target revenues of ¥250 billion as a result of increased global demand for chips. While I think it is highly likely that the base case scenario will be realized, there is about a 40% chance that it may not happen. Weighing these scenarios produce an upside of 40%. With the current stock price of ¥880, the market is assigning very little value to the imaging segment and downplays substantially the potential of the precision segment, which is highly unlikely in the long term.

Conclusion

Going forward, Nikon will no longer be defined as a camera company. While the imaging segment suffers for now, the market overestimates its potential shrinkage and that there is a floor based on purchases made by professional photographers. The market also underestimates the potential for Nikon to stabilize its imaging segment and earn profits in the future. Nikon has been finally taking the right steps by expanding its mirrorless cameras and lenses lineup since 2018. As new models and lenses are released in the next several years, there is a chance that the company may take back market share from its competitors.

While all eyes are on the imaging segment, the precision business is the most valuable asset that Nikon possesses. Based on a highly competitive position in FPD lithography and continuous improvement in its Arfi semiconductors systems, Nikon will continue generating value for years from this segment. Based on my DCF and relative valuation analysis, Nikon has at least a 50%+ upside potential from the current stock price of ¥880 ($8.19 for NINOY).

