Overview

Dollar General's (NYSE: DG) financials have been solid the last five years. Net income, shareholder equity, and cash flow have been on a persistent upward trend. Quite simply, its business model works so far. Readers and contributors, myself included, like to play Armchair CEO and tinker and what-if every possible variable about product sales, debt burden, marketing strategies, expansion, and so on in hopes of snagging on a justification for spectacular capital or sour skepticism that could be turned into short sales and put option buys. However, with Dollar General, I can't find a substantial reason for bullish sentiment that couldn't be justified for many other investments. The company is well-managed as far as it goes, but there are limits to what internal factors can achieve without a radical change in business model.

Key Numbers

Which brings me here: With recent COVID-19 issues, debt at all levels of the economy has taken on additional significance. If we can reasonably establish that (1) Dollar General won't drown in debt and interest expenses in the near future and (2) that it can hold its ground in the face of competition, there shouldn't be any reason to sour on the company too much. It has stood its ground against competitors, both physical and virtual. So, going back to point 1: debt.

Dollar General's interest expense increased from 84.4M to 100.5M in the last 5 years. This was an increase of 19 percent between 2016 and 2020. If the pattern holds, expect 1119.6M interest by 2025. The company's long-term debt went from 2.97B to 10.7B, a substantial increase that rose up nearly 4-fold from 2.86B in 2019. Though we can't ignore the recent debt pile-on, we can assume that this magnitude of debt increases won't be a habit. Extrapolating from the four years before that, we see that debt was essentially flat. Assume that Dollar General doesn't deviate from this financing style significantly, though a declining debt number is unlikely over the long term. As such, a flattish debt level from current level of 10.7B would be expected to grow to about 12B by 2025.

Now, with that same time frame in mind, consider the critical net profit and equity numbers and where they're likely to be. Company profits increased 46% from $1.17B to $1.71B from 2016 to 2020 while shareholder equity went up 24% from $5.4B to $6.7B without any wild swings in between.

Let's compare these key fundamental numbers with the stock price itself. Dollar General stock went from $72/share at the start of May 2015 to $180.3/share at the start of May 2020. This is an increase of over 150%, a respectable return for 46% extra earnings and 24% extra equity. The company's "slow and steady wins the race" approach and steadily increasing critical numbers make DG a mostly solid defensive equity investment. Why "mostly"? One point: the company's lack of a recession record.

First off, the company went public in June of 2009 just when the country was climbing out of the last big slump. Dollar General's mettle hasn't been tested in a major recession as a public company until perhaps now. This isn't a small point. Dollar General has stiff competition from big-names like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Walmart (WMT), Big Lots (BIG), and Costco (COST), nevermind Amazon (AMZN). A perception of higher or unfair prices, inconvenient hours and locations, employee maltreatment (real or perceived), or advertising that misfires can easily send consumers to Dollar General's competitors exactly when the company will need them most.

Competitor Performance

Maybe we can get a handle for how Dollar General will perform in the next (current?) recession by looking at past income and equity of its big-box competitors, then make an approximate adjustment for new types of retailers such as Amazon.

The worst-performing competitor here, Walmart, saw its equity rise a modest 14.9% between FY 2007 and 2010, with earnings rising a similarly modest 27%. Through the recession, neither Dollar General nor Walmart or its more robust competitors saw heavy profit or equity declines. Considering Dollar General's history of smart cost control and good earnings record, there's no reason to think DG will suffer heavily in the current market environment, stressful as it may be. The one caveat is that Amazon's rise, as evident in the 2007-2010 data, is not over. We have to assume that it will chip away at least some of Dollar General's sales. Let's temper profitability and equity expectations to match Walmart's gains, though Walmart is a much bigger and cost-heavy retailer than Dollar General.

Small Gains

With this foundation, Dollar General may gain only 15% profit over current numbers, and 25% increase in shareholder equity. Most retailers in Dollar General's industry seem to average P/E ratios of 20-30. In its most recent annual report, the company reported $1.71B net income. Taking our skeptical 15% add-on, we get about $1.96B, which at a P/E ratio of 25, gives a market cap of $49.16B. At the moment, there are 251.72M shares outstanding; assuming this doesn't change, the predicted market cap comes out to approximately $195.30/share. This is a meager 3 percent gain over 4 years, ignoring dividends. With dividends, the company issues a 0.76% yield at the time of this writing.

Again, assume pessimism and a reduction of dividend to an annual rate of 0.5 percent. Given Dollar General's low beta and unassuming business model, we can parcel out the expected gains to $195.30 from the current $189.48/share in even gains of about $1.44/year, giving the following dividend gains:

1st year: 189.48+1.44 = 190.92 + 0.5% = 190.92 + 0.95

2nd year: 190.92 + 1.44 = 192.36 + 0.5% = 192.36 + 0.96

3rd year: 192.36 + 1.44 = 193.80 + 0.5% = 193.80 + 0.97

4th year: 193.80 + 1.44 = 195.24 + 0.5% = 195.24 + 0.98

As you can see, our estimated conservative dividends add to $3.86/share, bumping total gains to 195.24 + 3.86 = 199.10. This is about 5% total gains if you were to invest now and hold for 4 years. Humble, very humble for a stock, even for its own performance going back a few years. Yet I don't apologize. Past years have presided over an economic expansion. Here, I am assuming a recessionary hit, that's why I referenced data from 2007 to 2010 -- to capture the 2008-2009 recession. If I am too pessimistic, a DG investor will be happier than I expect. Good problem to have.

Risk Overview

Dollar General doesn't have much downside risk. It is a stable, down-to-earth enterprise that relies on a business model difficult to criticize: discount-priced staples for cost-conscious consumers. Expansion opportunities are possible since the company has no presence in 5 states, but that would depend on a detailed analysis of local markets of interest, especially if they are already close to saturation with discount shopping options.

In fact, of the little downside risk I see, overzealous expansion would rank right at the top. Opening stores in places like Montana, Alaska and Hawaii may be a move worth making, but given the remote and relatively small population centers in states with small-to-none DG presence, costs would pile up. Given that consumables make up more than 75% of the company's sales, increased travel time and cost to stock speculative stores in remote areas would cut into the already-tight 5.6-6.6% margin the company generates.

Though one might think that a few money-pit stores wouldn't dent returns from the 16,000+ retail locations the company operates, risk perception becomes habitual. Dollar General operates on a conservative business model and is set to generate, I would argue, conservative returns. A culture of risk taking would look at losing gambles as "well that didn't work, but what if we tried ____ next?" Taken too far, management can lose sight of shareholder and customer preferences for stability from places like Dollar General. There is a place for risky and speculative investments, but DG is not that place. It is difficult to imagine what business model a discount retailer with widespread and prominent physical locations and their associated costs could do to persistently and reliably stand out not only above brick-and-mortar competition, but the ever-encroaching online-only sellers.

Summary

Buy DG stock if you want steady, low-drama returns. I suspect the company's stock performance going forward won't match its returns in the past few years. If DG pushes 10% above current levels anytime soon, I will be surprised. Again, this pessimism is due to the fact that coronavirus and its associated unemployment spike will/has pushed the country into a recession which is something Dollar General hasn't documented as a public company to any appreciable extent. Comparisons to the previous major recession and big-box retailer performance during that time give a rough guide to Dollar General's prospects going forward.

I chose to play it safe in estimating the stock price going forward because even though the company has little to fear in terms of credit access, reputation, or other fundamentals, the fact is that Dollar General also has little to offer aside from low prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.