A Screened List Of High-Quality Stocks - July 2020

How to Find High Quality, Compounder Stocks?

Any long term investor would like to have compounder stocks aka multi-baggers in his/her portfolio. Now to systematically find the 100x type of investments is difficult, requires a lot of time and work. But is there a way to quickly identify good stocks that can still return more modest compounding gains? How can we reliably find a good number of such stocks among the wide universe of 50,000 global stocks at our disposal, in an efficient and timely way?

This is the question I have pondered over the last few months. And recently, I have come to a seemingly promising means of obtaining the answers. Now, I am keen to share the results of my research with you:

Key Characteristics of Compounder Companies

I propose that there are 5 key characteristics for the kind of compounding stocks I am looking for:

1. Sustainability

As a long term investor whose goal is to find a list of good stocks for long term investment without spending a great deal of time, sustainability in business performance is very important to me. Without this sustainability requirement, more careful due diligence and management of positions to adjust for cyclical business conditions would be required.

2. Return on Invested Capital (NASDAQ:ROIC)

For every $1 invested into the business, how much money can the business generate? I view this as the most important quantitative metric of business quality. It is mostly an industry-agnostic metric which is important because my screens will be looking at companies across all industries.

I compute ROIC as follows:

where:

I exclude cash & equivalents because I want the returns to be generated via actual business operations rather than investments. This may place less weight on some shorter-term investment-focused companies, which is fine with me. Goodwill is excluded because that is mostly an accounting adjustment, not reflecting the value of true invested capital.

Negative invested capital businesses that generate a positive return are ideal as this means the company is able to generate a return without making any of its own investments. In my screens, I have specifically highlighted these kinds of companies if they occurred.

3. Cash Flow Conversion (CFC)

"Cash is king" as the saying goes in finance and investing. To ensure that the businesses are generating returns in terms of real, hard cash instead of purely accounting-based earnings measures of returns, I compute the following CFC metric based on operating cash flow (NASDAQ:CFO):

4. EBIT Margins

Higher margins are a proxy for pricing power and also business resiliency. The inclusion of this metric may skew the screen's industry preferences. As I have no broad industry diversification requirement for my own portfolio, this is fine with me.

5. Revenues CAGR

Top-line growth is important for compounding stocks. Hence, I track revenue CAGR as well.

Screening Process and Results

Stock Universe

The stocks universe includes all the stocks included under coverage of Interactive Brokers:

Americas: USA, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Austria, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Israel, Spain, Estonia, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany, Lithuania, UK, Norway

Asia: Australia, India, Singapore

On top of this, only "Major Exchanges" as identified by Capital IQ are included. This yielded an opportunity set of 49,962 stocks.

Tracking of Key Metrics

The following key metrics are tracked for each company over the last 9-10 years to account for the sustainability requirement:

Market Capitalization

Revenue CAGR

Average ROIC and historical ROIC score*

Average CFC and historical CFC score*

Average EBIT % and historical EBIT score*

Current P/FCF valuation multiples and 60th %ile of the company's P/FCF valuation multiple history

Negative invested capital status (Yes/No)

*The score is defined to be the inverse of the coefficient of variation (CoV). CoV = standard deviation/mean. The inverse of this metric is used as a score as a proxy measure to favor high values, but also stability in these metrics over the years.

Filters of Key Metrics

Market Capitalization >= USD 50 million

ROIC score > 75th %ile value of the ROIC averages of all companies

CFC score > 75th %ile value of the CFC averages of all companies

EBIT Score > 75th %ile value of the EBIT (%) averages of all companies

Revenue CAGR > 5%

Current P/FCF multiple < 60%ile historical value for that company

On top of these filters, only public, operating companies are selected. Furthermore, due to data-veracity and inexperience concerns, I have also excluded companies incorporated in China.

Ranking of Top Companies

From the filtered universe, I have computed a custom score (which shall henceforth be referred to as the WhiteField Score). The formula for the WhiteField score is:

I have used the concept of the WhiteField score in a previous article on Texas Instruments (TXN). Here, the formula has been adjusted slightly based on internal research.

The final top 10 rank of companies in descending order of WhiteField scores is shown below:

Rank Ticker Company Name Country Industry MCAP (USD mn) 1 LSE:RMV Rightmove plc United Kingdom Interactive Media and Services 5,797 2 TSE:2371 Kakaku.com, Inc. Japan Interactive Media and Services 5,283 3 LSE:FDM FDM Group (Holdings) plc United Kingdom IT Consulting and Other Services 1,264 4 LSE:0ODO Asseco Business Solutions S.A. Poland Systems Software 275 5 TSE:3092 ZOZO, Inc. Japan Internet and Direct Marketing Retail 6,858 6 NSEI:CRISIL CRISIL Limited India Financial Exchanges and Data 1,539 7 SWX:RAA RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Germany Industrial Machinery 6,327 8 NasdaqGS:FFIV F5 Networks, Inc. United States Communications Equipment 8,533 9 TSE:2461 F@N Communications, Inc. Japan Advertising 317 10 NYSE:USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. United States Personal Products 1,442

Source: Internal Research

The key metrics of these top 10 companies (over the last 9 financial years) are shown below:

Rank Company Name Whitefield Score Negative Invested Capital? Rev CAGR ROIC avg CFC avg EBIT % avg ROIC Score CFC Score EBIT Score P/FCF 1 Rightmove plc 11.78 No 12% 358% 86% 71% 3.92 59.51 21.75 24.24 2 Kakaku.com, Inc. 5.60 No 11% 159% 71% 47% 3.94 8.55 23.88 21.39 3 FDM Group (Holdings) plc 3.64 No 11% 93% 80% 19% 7.74 6.93 13.20 18.95 4 Asseco Business Solutions S.A. 3.03 No 6% 63% 109% 26% 4.50 9.46 5.21 9.23 5 ZOZO, Inc. 3.00 No 15% 74% 70% 29% 4.58 7.10 3.96 24.81 6 CRISIL Limited 2.90 No 6% 67% 82% 27% 4.41 5.74 13.76 23.89 7 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2.87 No 8% 67% 80% 27% 7.68 9.40 24.98 23.32 8 F5 Networks, Inc. 2.78 No 9% 49% 123% 28% 4.20 13.41 12.21 9.98 9 F@N Communications, Inc. 2.66 No 11% 64% 70% 15% 4.56 12.36 5.05 12.94 10 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 2.58 No 8% 55% 89% 15% 7.14 13.46 10.83 10.77

Source: Internal Research

Next Steps

The numbers say these top 10 stocks are of high-quality (at least historically).

One approach to take is to create an equally-weighted portfolio of these stocks, ideally during a downturn such as the one happening now. I use this kind of approach in my net-net investing. However, my preliminary research on backtesting this approach to quality stocks shows that whilst it may beat the market (DJI), it does not generate significant alpha; annualized returns are still in the high single-digits percentages.

Hence, I believe the better approach is to use the ranked WhiteField Scores as a priority list for further analysis. As much of the historical return metrics is already done, the focus of further research must be on assessing the company's ability to sustain and/or improve its strong performance in future.

I now provide a brief of the companies that made the top 10 list along with my view on the key factors further analysis may focus on:

Brief of Top 10 WhiteField Score Companies

1. Rightmove PLC (OTCPK:RTMVF), (OTCPK:RTMVY), (RMV - LSE Ticker)

Image Source: Rightmove Website

Rightmove runs UK's largest online property portal, with over 80% market share; more than 4x the next-best competitor; Zoopla. Its clients include estate agents, letting agents and new home developers. The business connects people to the agents offering property for sale, rent or letting services. It makes money through its clients via monthly subscription fees that gives them the right to advertise properties on its website and also provides clients with additional advertising solutions.

It has 3 key business lines; Agency, New Homes and Other segments. Its Agency business (73% of revenues) deals with the standard resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment (19% of revenues) focusses on business emerging from new home developers. The Other segment (8% of revenues) provides overseas and commercial property advertising services, along with some non-property advertising services.

The business is trading at a 7% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis on this stock can focus on the macroeconomics of the UK property market (according to the company's latest earnings presentation, the leading indicators of UK housing market are slowing down) and assessments of the market share battle vs Zoopla (as the latest concall involved many queries around Zoopla's increased marketing spend and how that affects Rightmove's business).

2. Kakaku.com (OTCPK:KKKUF), (OTC:KKMMY), (2371 - TSE Ticker)

Kakaku is a Japanese company that operates a suite of internet media businesses through comparison shopping websites and insurance solutions. Some of the key websites it operates include kakaku.com (focused on Japan), Priceprice.com (focused on Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia), and tabelog.com (focused on Japanese restaurants).

The full portfolio of the business segments is shown below:

Source: Kakaku Q3 FY20 Results Presentation

Tabelog is the largest business segment, making up 45% of revenues. Kakaku.com forms 38% and New Media and Solution/Finance makes up 17%.

The business is trading at a 21% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis of this stock can focus on the recovery prospects of the restaurant-activity driven business Tabelog, which will be hit more by Coronavirus (COVID-19). In the latest annual report, management has stated that they anticipate their outlook to "remain difficult". I do not view this too negatively because from my experience, Japanese corporate governance commentary is typically on the more conservative side anyway. For a long term investor, I believe assessments of the management team to better understand how they think about capital allocation amid demand-constrained business times such as now will be more important than temporary business segments headwinds.

3. FDM Group Holdings (OTCPK:FDDMF), (FDM - LSE Ticker)

FDM provides IT and professional services to UK (50% of revenues) and North American (36% of revenues) clients. The company operates on a "Recruit, Train & Deploy" (RTD) model, whereby it hires graduates (91% of all hires), ex-forces people (6% of all hires) and people returning to work after a break (3% of all hires). After a 2 year placement with various clients, the employees have the option to permanently transition to being on a client's payroll, or continue to work on other placements via FDM.

70% of business comes from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. 8% of clients are in the Software & IT Services sector and 7% in Government. Noteworthily, the company's client mix has minimal exposure to the Retail, Travel and Transportation sectors, which have been hit the most by COVID-19; industry experts forecast between 20% to 40% declines in revenue for these segments.

The business is trading at a 1% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis of this stock should focus on the long term employment prospects for its key markets. Also, understanding the Millenials' employment options to gauge the health of the supply flow of new FDM trainees will be critical to assess longer term sustainability and opportunities in this business model. Finally, understanding management's capital spend policies on ensuring training programs are up-to-date would be essential as this is likely to be one source of competitive advantage over the gig-economy contractors.

4. Asseco Business Solutions (ABS - WSE Ticker)

Image Source: Asseco Business Solutions Website

Asseco Business Solutions is part of the Asseco Poland S.A Group (OTCPK:ASOZF), (OTCPK:ASOZY), (ACP - WSE Ticker), which is a European vendor of proprietary software. The business is focused on providing SMEs with ERP systems management solutions which include HRM, mobile workforce management via Salesforce Automation Applications (SFA) and Field Force Applications (FFA), commercial data exchange, factoring transactions, and other software for company management. The company is also involved in IT outsourcing services and the sale + deployment of central data processing systems.

The company only recognizes one ERP segment which makes up about 93% of revenues. It classifies the remaining portion as "unallocated".

The business is trading at a 13% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis of this stock can focus on the growth prospects of its key ERP Partners (Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT)), as well as its 2 key proprietary ERP solutions; Softlab and Macrologic.

5. ZOZO, Inc (OTCPK:SATLF), (OTCPK:SRTTY), (3092 - TSE Ticker)

ZOZO is Japan's largest fashion e-commerce company operating online shopping websites in Japan and internationally. It is a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation ((OTCPK:YAHOF), (OTCPK:YAHOY), (4689 - TSE Ticker)), which is a media and e-commerce company.

The company's revenues come from 3 key segments:

1) ZOZOTOWN; an online fashion shopping website that includes around 1200 stores from 7000 brands; WEAR, which is a fashion-based Japanese social media website; and ZOZOUSED, which is a website for second-hand apparel.

ZOZOTOWN makes up 94% of the entire company's revenues. This is further split into 2 key sub-segments: Consignment revenues (handling inventory of brands and selling them on a consignment basis) makes up 89% of total company revenue, and ZOZOUSED revenues (related to buying and selling of used fashion merchandise from individual users) makes up 5% of total revenues.

2) BtoB; this relates to operations whereby ZOZO builds and operates brands' own ecommerce sites. As of March 2020, ZOZO is managing 50 sites in this capacity. Overall, the BtoB segment makes up almost 4% of total company revenues.

3) PayPay Mall; this relates to ZOZOTOWN's shop on PayPay Mall, which is an online shopping mall operated by Yahoo Japan Corporation. This segment makes up almost 2% of revenues.

ZOZO is trading at a 25% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

In the latest concall, the company's management spoke optimistically about ecommerce growth in Japan in a post COVID-19 world. Management is also planning to "aggressively" expand into the cosmetics and furniture categories. One claimed benefit by management was that ZOZO has a mostly-variable operating cost structure; 70% of its costs are variable, suggesting potential resiliency in tougher economic conditions.

Further analysis of the stock can focus on better understanding their strategy to expand in the cosmetics and furniture space and evaluation of ZOZO's competitive standing.

6. CRISIL Limited (CRISIL - NSEI Ticker, 500092 - BSE Ticker)

CRISIL is an analytics company that provides ratings, data, research and financial solutions to global clients. It is majority-owned (68%) by S&P Global (SPGI), which provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the world's capital and commodity markets. It is India's leading ratings agency.

CRISIL has 3 key business segments; Ratings, Research and Advisory. The Ratings business provides credit ratings, grading and analytical services for corporates, banks and SMEs. It makes up 21% of revenues. The Research business provides various analysis reports on areas such as industry, equities, IPOs and other custom requests by clients. It makes up 60% of revenues. The Advisory segment includes risk management tools, analytics and solutions to financial institutions, banks and corporates. It makes up 19% of revenues.

CRISIL is trading at a 32% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis of this stock can focus on key demand drivers for the business; the growth prospects of the financial services, capital markets and money management industries particularly in India.

7. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RTLLF), (RAA - XTRA Ticker)

Image Source: Rational Website

RATIONAL AG develops, makes and sells cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. Its 2 main product groups are combi-steamers, which include its CombiMaster Plus and SelfCookingCenter, and a multifunctional kitchen appliance called VarioCookingCenter. Combi-steamers make up 91% of company revenues. In May 2020, the company launched a new combi steamer called iCombiPro. All of the company's products are modern appliances making use of smart connectivity technology. The products are sold through independent distribution partners.

RATIONAL is trading at a 22% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

According to the company's latest investor presentation, there is a large untapped market to replace traditional appliances, which make up 75% and 97% of market share in the combi-steamer and VarioCookingCenter product groups respectively. Also, the company has a market-leading position in the new-age appliances, with a 92% share. Further analysis of this stock can focus on the continued product innovation plans of the company, as well as its expansion strategy to capture the opportunity in this unsaturated market.

8. F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks provides multi-cloud application services to help customers develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any IT architecture, from on-premise data centers to the public cloud. The business has partnerships with multiple leading public cloud providers; Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Alibaba Cloud. This is a growing segment; worldwide cloud infrastructure spending across these leading providers is growing at 49% annually.

The company markets and sells its products mostly through indirect sales channels via a SaaS model. 3 distributors (Ingram Micro, Arrow ECS (ARW) and Tech Data (TECD)) account for almost 40% of F5 Network's sales. Regarding geographical distribution of revenues, around 52% comes from the US, 25% from the EMEA region and 19% from the Asia Pacific.

F5 Networks is trading at a 22% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Further analysis on this stock can focus on the key drivers of success in this growing industry; the recurring revenue portions that drive operating leverage, quality of client relationships to assess scalability and defensibility against vendor consolidation effects, and strength of ecosystem and partnership capabilities as measured by partnership tier levels.

9. F@N Communications (OTC:FCMUF), (2461 - TSE Ticker)

F@N Communications is in internet advertising related businesses in Japan. It is focused on performance marketing advertising, in which companies conducting marketing activities pay for advertising services when their desired outcome (e.g. purchases by customers, requests for quotes and further information or click-throughs to the advertiser's site) is achieved. This differs from the alternative business model wherein advertisers pay for advertising blocks (ad placement space).

The business is split into 3 segments:

1) CPA Solution Business (73% of revenues)

This segment mainly deals with affiliate advertising that operates on a cost per action (CPA) basis for the advertiser. The company operates A8.net, which is the largest affiliate advertising network in Japan. This business division also includes smartphone app-install based advertising, which is also an affiliate-driven advertising model in which the advertisers pay the affiliate when the advertiser's application is installed by customers.

2) Ad Communication Business (25% of revenues)

This segment deals with distribution of advertisements over multiple media sources. The advertiser pays on a cost per click (CPC) basis. Under this segment, the company operates nend, which is an ad network focused on smartphones and tablets.

F5 Networks is trading at an 8% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

Over the last 6 years, the company's share price has declined by 73% from ¥1664 to ¥437. Revenues have declined by 4.4% over the last 5 years. Operating income margins have also declined by 17.7% to 11.2% from Q1 2015 to Q1 2020. Hence, for further analysis of this stock, it would be imperative to understand the key drivers for these business declines and assess whether there is a significant change in the fundamentals to warrant a turnaround story for this business. I would only consider investing in this stock if I had a very strong thesis about why the market is wrong about its pricing of F@N Communications.

10. USANA Health Sciences Inc (USNA)

Image Source: USANA Website

USANA develops, manufactures and direct-sells nutritional and personal care and skin care products. Their key product lines include nutritional products (83% of revenues), macro-nutrition foods (8%), personal care and skincare (8%) and other selling resources to help its direct selling network Associates (1%). 50% of sales come from China, 30% from the rest of the APAC region, and 20% from the Americas and Europe.

Owing to its direct selling model, USANA has 2 main types of customers; Associates and Preferred Customers. Associates buy the products wholesale from the company and sell to retail customers. Preferred customers buy the products strictly for personal use from the company and are not allowed to resell or distribute USANA products. The preferred customers, who are often repeat-buyers, typically get a cheaper price than retail customers, who buy directly from Associates, often paying a mark-up fee. The defining (and controversial) feature of USANA's direct selling model arises from the fact that Associates are allowed to build sales organizations to target new customers, which include both preferred and sponsoring of new Associates, thus creating multiple levels within the sales structure. Associates make money mostly from commissions that are derived from their sales volume of the USANA products. This is a form of multi-level marketing. Through this structure, USANA has been alleged to have pyramid-scheme type practices in its direct selling operations. However, the SEC has not agreed with these allegations.

USANA is trading at a 5% P/FCF discount to the 60th %ile of its P/FCF multiple over the last 9 years.

For further analysis of this stock, I believe there are 2 key elements:

1) Clarity on the regulatory breach risk: Direct-selling companies that rely on multi-level marketing structures have generally been under public scrutiny for being a pyramid scheme. To help understand this kind of issue better, reading into the Bill Ackman vs Carl Icahn battle over Herbalife (HLF) offers interesting context. If clarity is not obtained here, it is probably best to forego investment in this company.

2) On the business side, I believe understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic affects structural demand trends for health and nutrition supplements will be key for assessing USANA as a long term stock investment.

Final Remarks

I hope this provides you with a good list of quality stocks that may be suitable for investment. Please note that this is just an initial starting point of promising ideas. I believe further investigation is necessary for responsible investing. Some of the screening criteria I have used may not be suitable for you; maybe you want to apply different weights to the key metrics, or have different constraints or preferences in terms of geographic scope. If you would like me to send you the complete output file to adjust the parameters yourself, please inbox me. It is too big to upload in this article. All the best!

