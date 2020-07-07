Johnson & Johnson is one of two AAA-rated companies, which suggests the quality and stability of the business is best of breed.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has long been a core holding for many investors seeking a stable business with solid growth, and of course, those that want dividends from their investments. While revenue growth isn't likely to return to >10% on an annual basis over a consistent stretch of years, that doesn't mean that Johnson & Johnson can't deliver solid returns for investors that hold over the long term. Consistent revenue growth in the mid-single digits should be achievable, which can still do wonders when purchased at sound valuations.

Dividend History

My primary investment strategy is dividend growth investing. By following the dividend growth strategy, the idea is to focus on business quality and buying at sound valuations, but ignore the day-to-day and month-to-month fluctuations in the share price.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend Champion with 58 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year starting in 1963 that Johnson & Johnson has been there to reward owners with rising payments.

Johnson & Johnson's glory days of >10% annual dividend growth are likely behind it due to the fact that the business is a behemoth in the medical space rather than any deterioration in business quality.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1973 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1972 $0.01 1973 $0.01 17.86% 1974 $0.01 42.42% 1975 $0.02 19.15% 25.99% 1976 $0.02 17.86% 25.99% 1977 $0.03 36.87% 24.33% 26.40% 1978 $0.04 31.37% 28.44% 29.17% 1979 $0.04 16.85% 28.08% 24.16% 1980 $0.05 11.54% 19.63% 22.53% 1981 $0.05 15.09% 14.47% 21.95% 1982 $0.06 13.48% 13.36% 17.46% 21.85% 1983 $0.07 10.89% 13.14% 13.55% 21.11% 1984 $0.07 9.52% 11.29% 12.09% 17.97% 1985 $0.08 8.29% 9.56% 11.43% 16.85% 1986 $0.09 7.90% 8.57% 10.00% 15.82% 1987 $0.10 17.21% 11.05% 10.71% 14.04% 1988 $0.12 19.25% 14.68% 12.33% 12.94% 1989 $0.14 16.64% 17.69% 13.76% 12.92% 1990 $0.16 16.83% 17.57% 15.50% 13.44% 1991 $0.19 17.52% 17.00% 17.49% 13.68% 1992 $0.22 15.58% 16.64% 17.16% 13.89% 1993 $0.25 13.48% 15.52% 16.00% 14.15% 1994 $0.28 11.88% 13.64% 15.04% 14.40% 1995 $0.32 13.27% 12.88% 14.33% 14.91% 1996 $0.37 14.84% 13.33% 13.81% 15.63% 1997 $0.43 15.65% 14.58% 13.82% 15.48% 1998 $0.49 14.12% 14.87% 13.95% 14.97% 1999 $0.55 12.37% 14.04% 14.04% 14.54% 2000 $0.62 13.76% 13.41% 14.14% 14.24% 2001 $0.70 12.90% 13.01% 13.75% 13.78% 2002 $0.80 13.57% 13.41% 13.34% 13.58% 2003 $0.93 16.35% 14.27% 13.78% 13.86% 2004 $1.10 18.38% 16.08% 14.98% 14.51% 2005 $1.28 16.44% 17.05% 15.51% 14.82% 2006 $1.46 14.12% 16.30% 15.76% 14.75% 2007 $1.62 11.34% 13.95% 15.30% 14.32% 2008 $1.80 10.80% 12.08% 14.18% 13.98% 2009 $1.93 7.52% 9.87% 12.00% 13.48% 2010 $2.11 9.33% 9.21% 10.60% 13.03% 2011 $2.25 6.64% 7.82% 9.11% 12.39% 2012 $2.40 6.67% 7.54% 8.18% 11.68% 2013 $2.59 7.92% 7.07% 7.61% 10.84% 2014 $2.76 6.56% 7.05% 7.42% 9.69% 2015 $2.95 6.88% 7.12% 6.93% 8.75% 2016 $3.15 6.78% 6.74% 6.96% 8.03% 2017 $3.32 5.40% 6.35% 6.71% 7.44% 2018 $3.54 6.63% 6.27% 6.45% 7.03% 2019 $3.75 5.93% 5.98% 6.32% 6.87% 2020 $3.98 6.13% 6.23% 6.17% 6.55%

Table and calculations by author; data source Johnson & Johnson's Investor Relations

When implementing the dividend growth strategy, one of the main focuses is on dividend safety. A payout ratio that is stretched too far leaves no room for general economic or business specific fluctuations that are sure to happen from time to time.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

Over the last decade, Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio has typically hovered around 50% based on both net income and free cash flow. The average FCF payout ratio comes to 51.1% over the last 10 years, while the average net income payout ratio, excluding FY 2017's abnormally high value, sits at 55.7%.

Quantitative Quality

When I invest my savings into a business, the 1A determinant is how I feel about the quality of the business. A quality business that continues to generate cash flow can make up for a premium valuation given time. However, a low quality business will struggle to still be running years down the line.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

One of the main things that I want to see from potential investments is that the business is generating solid revenue growth. The reason for that is that efficiency gains through margin improvement can only go so far; whereas revenue growth is the real driver of growth. Over the last decade, Johnson & Johnson has grown revenues by 33% in total or ~3.2% per year. Operating income grew 27% in total or ~2.7% annualized over the same period.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow has grown 43% in total or ~4.0% per year over the last decade. Likewise, free cash flow grew 42% in total over the last decade or ~4.0% per year.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

My preference is to see cash flow margins greater than 10% which Johnson & Johnson has easily managed every year over the last decade. The 10-year average free cash flow margin is 21.3%, while the 5-year average margin is at 23.0%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business is generating on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

Johnson & Johnson has done a wonderful job maintaining a high FCF ROIC year after year. Their FCF ROIC has ranged from 14.8% to 22.6% over the last decade with a 10-year average ROIC of 17.6%. The 5-year average FCF ROIC is up to 19.1%.

I want the management teams running the businesses that I own to use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as a partial owner. That means that, first and foremost, the business needs capital expenditures to both maintain and grow the business. Secondly, remaining cash flow should be diverted to dividends as a means to return excess cash to shareholders. Thirdly, I want to see some combination of debt reduction, building up a cash buffer, strategic acquisitions or share repurchases with the remaining cash flow.

To understand how Johnson & Johnson uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Quality businesses and management teams should show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about the year-to-year fluctuations or even if it dips into the red from time to time; however, I don't want to see sustained negative FCFaDB since that means the business is spending more cash flow than it generates. That excess spending has to be made up by some combination of tapping into the capital markets or selling off assets.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Johnson & Johnson has managed positive FCF each year over the last decade. In total, Johnson & Johnson has generated $154.6 B in FCF over the last 10 years. That's allowed management to pay and grow their dividend payment each of those years.

In total, Johnson & Johnson has paid $78.8 B to shareholders via cash dividend payments. Johnson & Johnson has shown positive FCFaD each year of the last decade and generated a cumulative $75.8 B in FCFaD.

With that $75.8 B of excess cash flow, management has spent $62.1 B on share repurchases, which puts the FCFaDB for the last decade at a positive $13.6 B.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

Unfortunately, that $62.1 B spent on buybacks hasn't really moved the needle in terms of reducing the share count. Part of that is due to acquisitions as well as plenty of stock-based compensation.

As one of two AAA-rated companies, Johnson & Johnson's balance sheet should be pretty pristine. As you can see in the following chart, debt has very consistently made up between 20% and 30% of the capital structure. The average over the last decade comes to just 26%.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

Another sign of strength can be seen in their debt ratios. As of the end of FY 2019, Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.0, with a debt-to-operating income ratio of 1.4 and a debt-to-free cash flow ratio of 1.4.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson SEC filings

Valuation

I like to use a variety of valuation methods to determine what I believe to be a fair value of the business. One method is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable multiple on those future earnings and then determining if the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Current analyst estimates are for Johnson & Johnson to have earnings per share for FY 2020 of $7.72 and FY 2021 EPS of $9.05. Analysts also expect Johnson & Johnson to grow EPS at 4.8% per year over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Johnson & Johnson would manage 4.5% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 50% payout ratio.

Johnson & Johnson's shares have typically traded hands between a 12.5x and 22.5x TTM P/E ratio. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios covering that range.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Johnson & Johnson could provide, given that the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to what happens in the future. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $140.97, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 17.8% 12.0% 22.5 15.2% 10.9% 20 12.4% 9.7% 17.5 9.3% 8.3% 15 5.9% 6.8% 12.5 2.0% 5.1%

Alternatively, I calculate at what price I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire. My typical investment threshold is 10%. I have also calculated the price targets using a return target of 8%, which is derived from 4.7% annual earnings growth for the next 10 years, plus the starting dividend yield of 2.87% rounded up to 8%.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $193 $167 $200 $181 $208 $195 22.5 $175 $154 $182 $166 $189 $179 20 $158 $140 $164 $151 $170 $163 17.5 $140 $126 $145 $136 $151 $147 15 $122 $113 $127 $121 $132 $130 12.5 $105 $99 $108 $106 $113 $114

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge of current valuation. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that, for stable businesses, the 5-year average dividend yield should be a good proxy for a fair price for the shares.

Image by author; data source Johnson & Johnson Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

As of Friday's close, shares of Johnson & Johnson yield 2.87% on a forward basis. The 5-year average dividend yield currently stands at 2.73% suggesting a fair price of $148.

A reverse DCF is another way to get an idea of the expectations built into the current market pricing. I use a rather simplified DCF using the 3-year average un-levered FCF of $20.3 B as the starting point with a 20-year constant growth period, a terminal growth rate that's 80% of the annual growth rate and a discount rate of 8%. Based on those assumptions, the current share price of $141 would be justified with just 4.4% annual UFCF growth over the next 20 years. At a 10% discount rate, UFCF growth would need to be 6.6% over the next 20 years to support the current price.

I've attached slightly more complex DCF's based on revenue growth, EBIT and FCF margins that show shares are likely on the low side of fair value based on an 8% discount rate, but on the high side of fair value based on a 10% discount rate.

Stock_Analysis_-JNJ_DCF_8.pdf

Stock_Analysis_-JNJ_DCF_10.pdf

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is in a rare territory among businesses. For starters, they have a 58-year consecutive year streak of dividend increases and are one of two remaining AAA-rated businesses. The other being Microsoft (MSFT).

Johnson & Johnson is also in one of my favorite sectors to invest in because the demographic push of an aging population should lead to more use of their products over time.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $135 to $148, while the MARR analysis suggests a fair value between $136 and $163.

Johnson & Johnson's attractiveness is all relative. For those that would be happy with an ~8% annual returns, there's a high likelihood of reaching those levels. Even 10% annual returns are within reach, given the current price near $141 with a reasonable 20x P/E 10 years from now.

I will be seriously considering adding to my position in Johnson & Johnson over the next few days. My hesitancy is rooted in my current positions' weight within my portfolio as it's the 2nd largest position.

One possibility for those willing to purchase in 100 share lots would be to sell the January 2021 $125 strike put option, which would generate ~7.4% annualized return or allow you to purchase shares at $120.18 roughly a 15% discount from Friday's close. The $130 strike put is also attractive as it could offer a ~9.2% annualized return at expiration or allow shares to be purchased at a 12% discount at $123.78.

JNJ_Jan_2021_Options.pdf

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.