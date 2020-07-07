Fugro has an obligation maturing in 2021, which it might not be able to cover in current market conditions.

Introduction

Fugro (OTCPK:FURGF) is according to themselves 'world's leading' geo-data specialist. Fugro provides geo-data solutions to construction projects. This practically means Fugro analyzes the underlying ground of any construction project, on the sea and on land, and makes recommendations as to how to construct in a safe and efficient way, this is called 'site characterisation' and is Fugro's biggest business. Yet, Fugro also provides services called 'asset integration', this is actually a combination of multiple services. Firstly, Fugro provides services where it makes sure whether the state of existing built assets, so wind turbine parks and production fields, remains adequate. Secondly, Fugro provides services where it supports constructions with precise positioning and monitoring services. Fugro provides these services on both the land and on the sea; however, their services are mostly used by clients on the seaside, also called marine site.

These services create value for clients by mitigating risks and lengthening the lifetime of an asset, this ensures vital assets are adequately built. Fugro's decades of experience have made them a reliable partner for many construction projects to rely on.

Fugro's services have mostly been used for oil and gas constructions. But over the last few years, oil and gas companies have been constructing less production fields, as a consequence, Fugro lost revenue. Over the last few years, Fugro has struggled to remain profitable, actually, the last time Fugro turned a net profit was 2013. Obviously, any company losing money that wants to survive needs to worsen their balance sheet or raise equity and dilute shareholder value. Going into 2020, Fugro had a high debt load, Fugro's long-term debt to equity ratio was 1.15, with an outstanding bond expiring in 2021. So, on the 19th of February 2020, Fugro announced its annual results which were adequate and came with a great plan on how to refinance the company. Most importantly, there was an equity raise of 82 million euros which was already done before the end of that day. Moody's gave Fugro a B2-rating and stated: 'outlook stable'. Additionally, Fugro wanted to place a 500-million-euro obligation to refinance their outstanding debt but was, unfortunately, hit by a lightning strike. After the day Fugro announced their refinancing plans, the world slowly but surely fell apart for the next couple of months. The stock market went into a total free fall, and no investor was interested in buying up bonds of a money-losing company depended on the gas-oil industry, the exact industry hit hardest during the COVID-19 crisis. The day Fugro announced their refinancing plans, remains the all-time high of the AEX for the last 2 decades. Fugro fell nearly 70% during the COVID-19 crisis and has lacked the market substantially ever since.

In this write-up, I will discuss the most common question on investor's minds: Is Fugro a buy at current stock prices?

Financials

Fugro's valuation is cheap with an EV/EBITDA of 6.75. However, it is cheap due to Fugro's terrible balance sheet with more long-term debt than equity and a long-term declining EBITDA. Over the decade, Fugro has seen a decline in demand from oil and gas companies for site characterisation and asset characterisation. This has lowered the EBITDA substantially. It is clear that Fugro's management is quite effective since they were able to grow EBITDA more than revenues since 2017, showcasing a turnaround was occurring. However, this was abruptly halted by the COVID-19 crisis and consequential oil crisis.

The upside

Fugro's clients' oil and gas companies were hard-hit due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Global oil demand in April is estimated to be 29 mb/d lower than a year ago, down to a level last seen in 1995. ~iea

Fugro's EBITDA and net income will rise substantially if oil and gas companies start expanding production by investing in new producing fields. Oil and gas companies will start doing this if the demand for oil has settled at a stable value that allows these companies to make healthy profits. For Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to be able to maintain the dividend it paid before the COVID-19 crisis, the oil price needs to be $51 per barrel. According to oil-price.net, the 1-year forecasted price per barrel is $46 and the current price per barrel is $43.14. However, this is highly dependent on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the entire economy can recover from this crisis at a faster than expected pace, oil prices will rise, which will lead to oil and gas companies investing heavily in expanding their production or at least sustaining their production. Since Fugro is a vital component of the construction of new production fields, Fugro will benefit accordingly. Clearly, Fugro's stock price is highly dependent on the course of the economy and also the oil price.

The growth story of Fugro is its growing revenues from the renewables sector. With the world's desire to build a sustainable economy, more and more governments and companies have started building onshore and offshore wind fields. Here, Fugro is able to use its intelligence to smoothen the process of construction and improve the quality of the fields. However, I believe the renewables sector is also highly dependent on the oil and gas price. If the gas price is low, the premium one has to pay for sustainable electricity is much higher, making renewable energy sources as offshore wind turbines relatively expensive. Consequently, this makes renewable energy a less lucrative investment.

We are ready to capture the continued growth in offshore wind and infrastructure markets and the upturn in the oil and gas market"~Fugro IR

Buying Fugro stock at current prices is a massive gamble that oil and gas prices will rise significantly before the end of the year. A gamble that requires a lot of intelligence, not just about the oil and gas sector, but even more intelligence about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downside: equity dilution

If oil and gas prices do not recover, equity dilution in the short term is on the horizon.

Fugro has an outstanding obligation maturing worth 190 million euros in 2021. Those bonds are currently selling at a 37% discount, showcasing that bond owners remain highly uncertain whether Fugro will be able to cover its liabilities. In Q1 2020, Fugro's operations burned 21.5 million euros; however, Fugro's proceeds from selling its stake in Huawei Marine Networks were more than 50 million euros. Fugro has 204 million euros in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of 2019, Fugro has interest expenses of 52.1 million euros a year. This showcases that if current market conditions do not improve, Fugro will not be able to cover the 190 million euros on the maturity day; currently, it has approximately 230 million euros in cash and cash equivalents. It burns approximately 35 million euros a quarter, this might even accelerate; so, in 2021, there will not be 190 million euros available.

Anyone investing in Fugro needs to consider the risk that Fugro has to do another equity offering to meet its obligations. This time that will not be at high stock prices and can create large shareholder dilution.

Shorters

It is not without reason that Fugro is one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the Dutch stock market. According to shortsell.nl, Fugro's current short float is just above 17%, showcasing that the smart money believes Fugro's stock price can go down quite severely.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Fugro has a high likelihood to survive the coming years since it performs vital services to multiple sectors. Fugro's performance is very highly correlated with the oil and gas prices and also the economy. However, further shareholder dilution is a realistic possibility; unless Fugro finds stability in the coming months, current stock prices will create a significant downside. On the other hand, if dilution is avoided, current stock prices create a significant upside. My advice to investors: stay away unless you are really eager to speculate on short-term macro events. There are better companies out there with more lucrative risk/reward ratios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.