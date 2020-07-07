The 5 up days were not as large in absolute terms, but still historically rare. If an investor missed these up days, they would be down 31% on the year.

The 5 down days were historic single day drawdowns. If an investor were able to avoid just those 5 sessions, they would be up 51% on the year.

In a year marked by historic volatility, this article looks at the returns of the S&P 500 excluding the best 5 days and the worst 5 days.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is now down less than 1% just over halfway through a topsy-turvy 2020. It has been a year of superlatives marked by an historically rapid sell-off in 1Q and an equally historic rally over most of the second quarter. The result of those two moves has brought us back to about where we started. However, those that timed the market could have ended up in a wide distribution around flat even if they owned the market portfolio.

Given the extraordinary volatility, I wanted to take a look at what returns for the S&P 500 would look like if an investor missed just the 5 worst days of the year. Alternatively, what would those returns look like if an investor missed the 5 best days.

The results are dramatic. The best and worst days for the S&P 500 in 2020 are tabled below.

While these are the best and worst days of 2020, they hold a broader historical context. Monday, March 16th that was the fourth worst day in a dataset stretching through the Great Depression. Since that Depression, only Black Monday in October 1987 had eclipsed the single-day losses on Thursday, March 12th until that following Monday. The -7.59% return on March 9th had been the worst single day loss since 2008. Even the relatively modest pair of 5% losses were worse than any single day since 2011, the day after the credit rating of the United States was downgraded. They are the 5 worst days of 2020, but they were historically bad days. Four of them happened in 8 trading sessions!

Thankfully, there were some historically good days too. There have been 5 days with returns greater than 6% thus far in 2020. For context, there was not a single day with returns greater than 6% between May 17th, 1948 and October 21st, 1987, a period spanning almost forty years. There have been six days with returns greater than 9% since 1933, and two were in a two week span in March.

If you strip out those 5 historically bad days, then you get some pretty great returns. Missing those five worst days, and you would be up a wondrous 51.3% in 2020.

Conversely, if you missed those 5 historically good days, then you would be down a disastrous 31% in 2020.

The table below plots the daily returns for three series - the S&P 500 (SPY), a modified S&P 500 (orange) where the market returned 0% on the 5 worst days, and a modified S&P 500 (grey) where the S&P 500 returned 0% on the 5 best days.

What does all of this data mean? I think it highlights how extraordinary the market has been in 2020. While the extreme volatility that we saw in March has abated, we are less than a month removed from the fourth worst day. Market participants should be considering how they would react if their portfolio experienced a repeat of these shock events.

I also think that there is some confirmation bias in this information. If you are an active trader, you might look at this information as a reason to chase extraordinary returns despite my cautions against day trading. If you are a more long-term focused investor, you might look at these wild swings and be content to not have experienced the -31% figure earned by missing out on the big up days. Looking at returns excluding the top days for gains is often used as an exhortation that "time in the market" is more important than timing the market. While I tend to agree with that sentiment, that analysis is also reasonably symmetrical - if you missed the worst days, returns would be markedly higher as we saw in 2020.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.