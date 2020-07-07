Tollymore's Q2 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Tollymore is a partnership which manages capital on behalf of its principals and a small, special cohort of investment partners who have demonstrated the ability to think unconventionally.

For the six months ended June 30th 2020, Tollymore generated net returns of +18.9%, compared to -0.4% of MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).

A recovery which many market commentators have professed to be disconnected from economic reality.

Market strategists and the media have concluded that the market is dangerously ignoring economic fundamentals.

Four unpopular opinions: Holding cash is imprudent, Dispassionately cuttingunprofitable investments is consistent with long term ownership, ESG ≠ sustainable investingand Successful investingrequires intuition.