The enhanced buyback program will start this week and very likely decrease the discount to NAV over time.

Uranium has been poised to recover for some time now and we are seeing significant supply disruptions related to COVID-19.

Investment Thesis

I wrote an article about Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) in late March, and while the stock price has appreciated since then, the discount to NAV has persisted. The company already has a smaller buyback program in place but has now agreed to sell a small portion of the uranium inventory to fund a larger buyback program.

Figure 1 - Source: TradingView

The company has announced that it will sell 300,000 pounds of uranium at the price of $33.20/lb which will generate about $9.9M after fees. The proceeds will be used to buy back shares. I expect this amount to be sufficient to drastically decrease the discount to NAV, which means Yellow Cake offers an attractive upside even without a higher uranium price.

Supply and Demand

Nuclear energy saw a sharp decrease in the wake of Fukushima but has been growing consistently over the last few years. Many planned shutdowns have been pushed out and there is a healthy pipeline of new reactors under construction.

Figure 2 - Source: World Nuclear Association

Figure 3 - Source: Cameco

There are always some permanent shutdowns every year. Some of those reactors are Japanese, which I would argue were removed from the statistics back in 2012 already. As the below charts illustrate, the closed reactors often have less capacity than the new reactors, which is very positive for uranium demand.

Figure 4, 5 & 6 - Source: Data from the World Nuclear Association

We have over the last few years seen several supply reductions, primarily from the two largest producers: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom. There has also been a lot of COVID-19 related supply disruption while there has been little change to demand from COVID-19.

Figure 7 - Source: UPC Presentation

It is safe to assume some of the curtailed production will return later in 2020, but the timeline is far from guaranteed. It is also important to keep in mind that producers are highly incentivized not to take any risks in bringing back supply too early and risk infections.

Kazatomprom as late as today announced an extension of the restrictions. Given that Cameco effectively has all its production suspended, the company will be very active in the spot market to meet contract commitments. If the suspension for Kazatomprom continues for much longer, that could lead to even more demand in the spot market.

Discount to NAV

The latest stock price for Yellow Cake on the London Stock Exchange is £2.185 and has already appreciated about 8% since the announced enhanced buyback program. However, the discount is still very significant at 25%.

The below table includes the latest numbers and a couple of them require a few more comments. Shares held in the treasury are deducted from the number of shares. Other net assets use the figure from the 31st of December 2019, but $1.5M is deducted as the buyback costs so far this year and $9.9M has been added from the most recent uranium sale. I have also assumed a $1M operating cost for the first half of 2020. The pounds of uranium reflects the recently announced sale.

Figure 8 - Source: Own Calculations

As the below chart indicates, the discount to NAV is still very attractive. The stock price would be £2.92 if the stock traded without a discount to NAV, which is a 33.6% upside in the stock. The upside would naturally be larger if the price of uranium moved higher as well.

Figure 9 - Source: Own Calculations

Discount to NAV = 1 - Market Cap / Book Value

Conclusion

Given the very attractive supply-demand characteristics of the uranium market, I think we are likely to see higher uranium prices within the next year.

However, even if the price of uranium is unaffected by the very large 2020 deficit, Yellow Cake offers an attractive return, especially when considering the very low operational risk of the company.

It is also worth pointing out that if the stock fails to trade more closely to NAV, there is nothing preventing the company from continuing to sell more pounds of uranium $30+/lb and buying back the same exposure below $25/lb to create value for shareholders.

The intention showed by management by first announcing a buyback program and now significantly increasing it, makes me a loyal shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YLLXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long YCA on LSE.