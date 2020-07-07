High-yield dividend-paying stocks have been attracting major investor interest in these unprecedented economic times. There has been a lot of debate on whether the tobacco sector, known for such high yields, is worth buying in. A few days ago, I published an article on Altria (NYSE:MO), going through the stock's potential to deliver double-digit returns in the medium term. I have mentioned some of the sector's pros and cons, such as its sales decline, and pricing power there, so I will not be repeating those here. In this article, I am going to examine whether Altria's cousin, Philip Morris (PM), has similar potential.

We are going to:

Examine Philip Morris's future growth prospects

Illustrate the stock's potential for double-digit CAGR returns

Discount future cash flows which suggest shares are undervalued

Tap into some risks

Conclude why Philip Morris is a great income-oriented stock.

Growth Prospects

It's no secret that Tobacco companies are struggling to grow. Their sales decline is partially offset by strong pricing power, but that can only last so long. As a result, there have been great efforts made to pivot towards innovative products and other markets (e.g., investments in the cannabis space).

As you can see, in Q1, total cigarette sales volume declined by 4.4%, but a 45% growth in heated tobacco units partially offset the figure, which ended up at -1.2%.

Source: Company results

Despite the negative volume, the company has been raising prices at a faster rate, and thus its revenue growth has been slightly positive lately. The 3-year compound annual growth rate of Philip Morris has improved over the 5-year one, as IQOS sales and pricing power fight to keep this figure positive.

In my view, cigarette sales will continue to decline in the long term gradually. It will be a slow process for sure that could last decades, and even then, cigarettes are unlikely to go away completely. In the meantime, however, Philip Morris will have enough time to pivot towards its smoke-free future goals. IQOS is an excellent example of how the company can come up with a new product and quickly establish it to the market, which proves its intentions for growth and innovation. In just two years, IQOS users have nearly doubled, from 7.6M to 14.6M. Despite the competition, the Heets market share has been rapidly growing. For example, over the past year, it increased from 2.1% to 3.9%, and from 3% to 6.1% in Europe and Russia, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company itself forecasts positive revenue growth, at around 5% annually. While I am confident that Philip Morris can deliver on those numbers, I am going to take a more prudent approach in our future estimates.

Future returns

Along with its revenue growth, the company predicts EPS CAGR growth of more than 8% towards 2021. The recent guidance update saw EPS estimates in-line with the company's Q1 targets as well. However, we are going to predict a much more prudent scenario.

Firstly, the company's 7.4% 10-year DPS CAGR is undeniably unsustainable. Management recognizes that, as the latest dividend growth was only 2.6%. I am going to assume DPS growth of 2% in the future. Moreover, amid uncertainty and a potential second coronavirus wave, which could cause headwinds (e.g., supply chain difficulties), I am going to predict a medium-term EPS CAGR of 4%. I believe that this is prudent and proven possible by the 3-year figure shown earlier. Starting with the FY2020 EPS estimate at $4.90, in-line with analyst consensus estimates, and plugging our growth rates, we get the following figures.

Source: Author

Finally, the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 14.4. However, its historical average has been above 15. I believe that with IQOS snowballing, the company could easily see a slight valuation multiple expansion at a P/E of 15, in the medium term.

We come out with medium-term (2025) CAGR returns of around 10.2% based on these figures, more than half of which are to be contributed by reliable dividends.

Moreover, I consider a dividend cut highly unlikely. Management is committed to preserving its legendary streak of 54 years (pre-Altria split included) of consecutive dividend increases. The payout ratio is set to improve, and strategies such as using cheap debt to retire additional shares would be utilized first before taking such an adverse action, in my view.

Discounted Cash Flows

Philip Morris has a very low WACC, partially as a result of its very attractive, low cost of debt. The figure has been consistently dropping, due to successful refinancing and the company's robust financial profile.

Source: Investor Presentation

Plugging all the required numbers, we come out with a WACC of 5.56%.

Source: Author

However, the company's free cash flows have not grown at all over the past decade, staying around the same. Below, you can see the past five years of Philip Morris's levered free cash flow.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 6,919.40 5,928.30 5,907.40 5,989.60 7,615.50 8,787.00

Source: Seeking Alpha

We are going to take the average, which comes out at around $6.85B. However, unlike with other stocks, in which I assume that this figure will grow going forward, I will assume that it sees 0% change over the medium term. I am only going to consider 1% terminal growth, which is very prudent since I assume that the company will grow at a much lower rate than the U.S. economy historically has.

Source: Author

The intrinsic value per share comes out at around $92.28, which suggests that shares are undervalued by around 31%. This value is possible mainly due to the company's very low WACC, which is the result of a low-rate environment, and the company's ability to issue debt, very cheaply.

Risks

As with all investments, Philip Morris is subject to several risks. One of them is the company's long-term debt position. At close to $25B, the company's debt position equals around 23% of its market cap.

Fortunately, the cost of debt is meager, as I mentioned, and the position is at similar levels to 2014, which proves that Philip Morris can be financially sustainable without needing to issue more of it consistently.

Moreover, because of the shallow interest, its coverage is around 21.44X, the company's operating cash flows, which makes for an incredibly safe ratio. Nevertheless, debt remains a liability, and it could pose a future problem, should it get relatively too high.

Further, the decline in cigarette sales could accelerate, and the growth of the company's heated products may not grow quickly enough to complete offset that, which could pressure its financials. IQOS is definitely a success, but Philip Morris is racing against time as well. The competition is also brutal, despite the product, indeed, gaining market share. Also, the consistent increase in cigarette prices may not be sustainable in the long-run.

Finally, unlike the U.S.-focused Altria, Philip Morris is subject to major FX risks, as it operates in international markets, which could unfavorably affect future profitability.

Conclusion

The tobacco sector is controversial at the moment, and rightfully so. While it offers generous dividend yields, its future success is speculative. Philip Morris has been a well-managed company over the past decade, with an excellent track record of dividend payments. While the payout ratio has been approaching worrying levels, proportionally higher EPS growth should widen the margin against DPS.

Based on prudent projections, shares have the potential to achieve double-digit returns, even at a modest future valuation around 15X earnings. Cash flow suggests that shares are undervalued amid a robust financial profile that supports extremely low borrowings. While several risks remain, Philip Morris remains an attractive option for income-oriented investors, with a juicy yield of 6.6% and an attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.