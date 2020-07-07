Outlook For Bond ETFs: 2020 And Beyond

Long-dated Treasuries have outperformed given the collapse in the yield curve and wider credit spreads but have lost momentum more recently.

In a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic and extreme financial market volatility, the collapse in Treasury yields has been historic. Two emergency rate cuts by the Fed in March coupled with aggressive quantitative easing measures helped push interest rates to record low levels. The setup has been a bonanza for Treasuries and long bonds, also benefiting in a flight to safety. While the unprecedented level of stimulus measures has helped to support liquidity and stabilize the near-term economic outlook, ongoing uncertainty and weak credit conditions have led to an under-performance in corporate bonds. We take a look at some of the winners and losers among bond exchange-traded funds and analyze what's in store for the second half of the year. We expect short-term rates to remain at record low levels but see risks for a bounce in long-term rates as a key monitoring point.

First Half 2020 Bond Recap: Collapse in Rates While Credit Spreads Surged

Together with the sharp drop in interest rates, the other important theme this year has been wider credit spreads. At different credit-ratings, a wider interest rate differential compared to a risk-free treasury with the same maturity implies a higher probability of default with investors demanding a higher yield to compensate for risks. This year, as economic conditions deteriorated in March propelled by a sharp drop in oil and other commodity prices, credit spreads surged given liquidity concerns and general risk aversion.

The chart below tracks AAA, BBB, and BB-rated corporate bond option-adjusted spread. This is a proxy for the interest rate differential attributed to corporate bonds over treasuries in different credit rating segments. We observe that in the early stages of the pandemic, spreads spiked to some of the highest levels in the past decade, but fell short of reaching records from the global financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.

In the 'BBB' category of investment grade, the option-adjusted spread widened from about 1.3% at the start of the year to a high of 4.9% in late March. While spreads have narrowed since given Fed actions including the anticipation of direct bond purchases, the current BBB spread of 2.07% is still elevated highlighting continued weakness. Even 'AAA' rated corporates with a current spread of 0.82% is still well above the 0.53% spread at the start of the year.

The Fed was successful in easing liquidity concerns while government programs including the payroll protection program helped avert some of the more apocalyptic scenarios initially feared. That being said, most companies still face an outlook for weaker earnings and cash flow trends this year pressuring fundamental credit conditions. The result is a negative impact on corporate bond prices based on wider credit spreads that have superseded the benefit of lower rates. Indeed, we find that Treasuries have outperformed significantly while corporate bonds with lower-quality credit continue to lag.

50 Best Performing Bond ETFs YTD

Taking a look at the 50 best-performing bond ETFs, our data set here includes all funds with at least $50 million in assets under management and also an average daily trading volume of at least 10,000 shares. Notably, we are excluding any leveraged or inverse funds from the analysis to focus on the trends by market segment.

The widely traded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is up 22.5% in 2020 as one of the best-performing bond ETFs in the first half of the year. That being said, for investors that were willing to go farther out in the curve, the higher-duration Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) and the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury ETF (ZROZ) each had even greater return, up 28.4% and 30.3% year to date respectively.

Among the biggest winners, the duration profile explains much of the relative strength and weakness. Duration is a measure of a bond's sensitivity to a change in interest rates. High duration, which is related to a bond or bond fund's maturity in years, means a small change in interest rates can have an outsized effect on the value of the bond given the longer period to discount its cash flow. A quick approximation to interpret duration is that for every 1% change in the interest rate, the bond's price should move inversely by 1%. The exercise works when we consider that the 30-year treasury rate fell from 2.4% at the start of the year to a current 1.4%. This 100 basis points drop roughly explains the 30.3% gain in ZROZ which has the largest duration of any bond fund at 27.4 years.

With a more moderate risk profile, The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) are among two of the most widely held "core" bond funds intended to provide investors diversified exposure to the asset class. BND and AGG are both up by a similar 6.4% and 6.3% year to date. This return considers an average credit quality in the 'AA' range including exposure to both treasuries and investment-grade corporate along with an effective duration of about 6.0. These characteristics are a good benchmark for the average return fixed income-income investors should have achieved this year with a well-diversified exposure.

While investors betting on lower rates were rewarded this year, keep in mind that the higher reward goes hand in hand with higher risk. It's notable that as the 10-year and 30-year rates have bounced from the record low levels in March, long bonds are also well off their highs. TLT is down 9% from its high reached on March 9th and has trended lower in recent months. This dynamic of a wide trading range serves as a warning against chasing the momentum. For the most volatile segment of bonds, the risks are significant.

50 Worst-Performing Bond ETFs YTD

At the other end, the worst-performing bond ETFs this year are concentrated in high-yield or emerging markets. Weak economic conditions are generally bearish factors for the riskiest fixed-income investments.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) with $28 billion in AUM is down 5.1% year to date, highlighting the weak performance of the category. While HYG features an intermediate maturity profile given its effective duration of 4.0, the average credit quality in the 'B-rated' category has been significantly pressured this year particularly given its exposure to the energy sector. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) is down by 5.4% this year with similar trends to HYG. Fundamentally, the higher risk of default and deteriorating cash flows at the underlying company level has been a bearish theme amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Zero Duration ETF (HYZD) is the worst performer this year down by 10.6% in 2020. This fund specifically tactically isolates high yield credit factors while hedging away exposure to changes in interest rates, exactly the opposite of what worked in the first half of the year.

Several emerging markets "EM" bond funds like the iShares JPM USD EM Bond ETF (EMB) down 3% year to date and the Invesco EM Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY), down 7% are also among the worst performers. EM has been particularly exposed to global macro weakness given lower trade levels and commodity prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local-Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) down by 7.5% YTD has been pressured by both deteriorating trends in credit along with a widespread depreciation of foreign currencies given the stronger dollar this year.

The upshot here is that the laggards have seen some more positive momentum in recent months. Compared to the lows of March, nearly every fund on the list is up significantly with returns of over 20% over the period which marked the 52-week low for most funds. This considers both the extreme volatility during the early stages of the pandemic along with a generally stabilizing outlook.

Trends in Yields

In terms of the ETF dividend yields, keep in mind that the reported figures on the tables above are based on a trailing twelve months basis which means there is a lag between distributions made last year compared to the current interest rate environment. In effect, as underlying issuances mature within the bond portfolio, the funds reallocate capital into new positions at the prevailing rate.

A good example of the declining yield dynamic comes from the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). This fund with its ultra-short duration profile is recognized as one of the most conservative funds to park cash and currently yields 1.6%. We expect this yield to trend towards zero over the next year. From the chart below, we observe that the latest monthly payout of $0.014 per share is down $0.176 per share in June of 2019. The annualized forward yield is implied at 0.2% effectively offering zero return considering the fund's 0.14% expense ratio. We believe BIL, in particular, is too conservative for most investors.

There is an expectation that the underlying interest income for most bond funds will decline going forward. By this measure, we expect forward dividend yields to be lower but this will vary by the fund and market segment. Some of the international and EM ETFs will also distribute lower dividends based on the depreciation of foreign currencies over the period.

Still, compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) stock index dividend yield of 1.8%, many segments of fixed income can offer attractive yields and income options with a wide distribution of yields based on credit quality, structure, and duration profile. The chart below highlights the range in yields available in widely traded fixed-income ETFs.

The iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) yielding 2.3% is representative of yields for a diversified position in investment-grade munis. Up the risk curve, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is currently yielding 4.6% but commensurate with the higher volatility as the fund is down 4.5% this year.

One segment we think has a reasonable yield and return profile is the short-term corporates. The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (VCSH). As the name implies, there is a shorter maturity profile and a low duration of just 2.6 years. This means there is less sensitivity to changes in interest rates and related volatility while gaining the advantage of higher yields compared to treasuries. The current yield of 2.7% looks attractive in this environment on a relative basis.

The current yields above 5% in the junk-bond segment appear compelling but keep in mind that many of these corporates and emerging markets continue to face real fundamental challenges and ongoing credit pressures. Overall, it becomes a tradeoff between the acceptable level of risk, yield, and total return potential.

Fed Actions Continue to Be Key Driver

The Fed has committed to support credit conditions and maintain low-interest rates for the foreseeable future. The following statement was included in the last FOMC statement from the June 10th meeting.

To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions. In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

Since March, the following actions have been made to mitigate the consequences of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Near-Zero Interest Rates : The federal funds rate is a benchmark for other short-term rates and can indirectly influence long-term rates. It lowers the cost of borrowing on mortgages, auto loans, home equity loans, and other loans, but it will also reduce the interest income that savers get.

: The federal funds rate is a benchmark for other short-term rates and can indirectly influence long-term rates. It lowers the cost of borrowing on mortgages, auto loans, home equity loans, and other loans, but it will also reduce the interest income that savers get. Dovish Forward-Guidance : Comments suggesting current policy will be maintained "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.", helps to hold down long-term rates.

: Comments suggesting current policy will be maintained "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.", helps to hold down long-term rates. Quantitative Easing: The Fed is purchasing record amounts of securities and in the process expanding its balance sheet. From March 23rd, purchases of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities have been open-ended. Between March and June, the Fed's portfolio of securities held outright has grown from $3.9 trillion to $6.1 trillion with the bulk being Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities. While there was a tapering of purchases between April and May, the Fed upped its commitment on June 10th by saying it would continue to buy at least $80 billion per month until further notice.

Lending to state and municipal governments: The Fed is allocating upwards of $500 billion in its "Municipals Liquidity Facility" in support of state-level issuers to use proceeds to distribute across local counties and cities.

The Fed is allocating upwards of $500 billion in its "Municipals Liquidity Facility" in support of state-level issuers to use proceeds to distribute across local counties and cities. Corporate Bonds and Credit Facilities: One of the big developments this year has been the Fed's policy of buying corporate bonds directly for the first time in its history. The program is known as "Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility" which allows the Fed to buy new bond issuances effectively as a form of direct lending along with other types of loans. There is also a new "Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility" which allows the Fed to purchase corporate bonds as well as bond ETFs that invest in investment-grade corporate bonds with the flexibility to include some high yield issuances. The programs can buy up to $750 billion worth of corporate credit.

Through June 18th, the table below presented in a report by the Fed highlights which specific ETFs have been purchased under the program. The iShares iBoxx US Dollar Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) has been the primary beneficiary with $1.8 billion now held by the Fed. The actual purchase amounts by ETF are related to the size of the funds and trading level liquidity.

The key takeaway here is that beyond these specific funds, there is also a halo effect on all other exchange-traded funds with similar exposure and portfolio characteristics. The result has been to control a blowout in credit spreads and provide liquidity which, in turn, has indirectly supported all bond prices. The market bid up bond prices as a widespread phenomenon as soon as indications were made such stimulus measures would be provided. Based on risk parity and no-arbitrage principals, these particular funds have not necessarily benefited more than alternatives in the same category.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

It's clear that the short-term interest rates are likely to be held at record low levels for the foreseeable future. According to the Fed's projections, the Fed funds rate is expected to remain at the zero lower bound through at least 2022. That being said, long-term rates are a different story and are beyond the direct control of Fed policy, instead driven more by supply and demand dynamics with market forces playing a larger role. The expectation for a weak economic recovery indicative of an output gap has kept inflation expectations low supporting low long-term rates.

For bond investors, the risk is always of a sudden jump in yields driven by either accelerating inflation expectations or widening credit spreads in corporate bonds. Given the massive amounts of stimulus measures offered in recent months, one outcome is that inflation could become a concern over the next year particularly if the economic recovery gains steam. A moderate steepening of the yield curve with long-term rates rising while short-term rates remain low would drive a large selloff in the long-term Treasury bond funds that have been amongst the biggest winners this year.

Another scenario that could lead to a moderate selloff in long-term bonds is the potential for a loss of confidence in the Fed in supporting economic conditions despite the enormous stimulus measures. In the case that the economic outlook deteriorates and the Fed is forced to take more steps which simply means more and more debt, the market could begin to see these efforts as losing their potency.

Taking an overall cautious outlook on the economy and macro recovery, we remain bearish on high yield which should remain under pressure based on fundamental challenges beyond the Fed liquidity support. According to the Fed's current projections, GDP is set to decline this year by 6.5% and an estimated rebound in 2021 of 5% would not fully recover the decline compared to the peak in 2019. Separately, the unemployment rate is expected to remain elevated through 2022 from the record low level of 3.5% before the pandemic taking hold. High yield issuers among consumer cyclical, industrial, and energy names should continue to face a difficult operating and earnings environment.

The following points highlight our preferred positioning in fixed-income:

A preference towards high-quality investment-grade credit including Treasuries.

Target intermediate to short-term maturity funds to limit exposure to interest rate volatility.

Continue to underweight high-yield and junk bond segments which could face renewed downside and widening spreads should the economic recovery be weaker than expected.

We still see value in emerging market bonds and particularly local currency debt which could benefit from a weaker U.S. dollar going forward.

Bond ETF Model Portfolio

Below, we are sharing an example of a bond portfolio that can serve as the basis of a 60/40 allocation between equities and fixed income. We believe investors can do better than simply picking one ETF for bonds. The goal here is to have diversified exposure to all core market segments, tactically positioned based on our medium-term market outlook.

We are taking a bar-bell approach anchored by a combination of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to support credit quality and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF for broad market exposure. IEI and BND together represent 45% of the total portfolio. For foreign bond exposure, we are using the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) as another top holding representing 15% of the allocation. The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF adds exposure to high-quality corporate bonds while reducing overall portfolio duration

To boost yield, we have smaller positions across the SPDR Bloomberg-Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, the iShares JPMorgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB), Invesco EM Sovereign Debt ETF, and iShares JPMorgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) each with a 7.5% weighting.

What's notably missing is any allocation to a "cash-alternative" bond ETF like the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH). Our thinking here is that with an outlook for short-term rates to remain near a record low, ultra-short durations may be too conservative. Other asset fixed income segments like municipals, bank loans, or mortgage-backed securities speciality ETFs could be supplemented if desired.

Overall, our model portfolio currently yields 3.2% and has an average effective duration of 5 years. This bond allocation should outperform in a scenario where long-term rates move moderately higher and credit spreads widen. A diversified allocation to bonds can also limit portfolio risks if equities face an extended downside.

