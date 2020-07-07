NZS Capital Mid-Year Update

Summary

NZS Capital, an investment company focused on innovative businesses that work toward maximizing non-zero-sum outcomes for their investors, customers, employees, society, and the global environment.

For the second quarter of 2020, the NZS Global Growth strategy was up 39.95% and the NZS Global Select concentrated strategy was up 41.94% compared to the Morningstar Global Markets GR index at 19.79%.

Technology sector weight for the first half of 2020 was 62.44% of the strategy, which was up 18.54%. We outperformed the technology component of the index by 4.56 percentage points.

Semiconductors and related industries remain the largest portion of the portfolio given our long-term optimism for the sector. HEICO was negatively impacted by travel demand, and we exited the position given the risk of longer-term travel disruptions.