T11 Capital Management June 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

T11 Capital Management is a California based money manager. The firm offers separately managed accounts to high net worth individuals and institutions.

For the month of June, T11 TABS recorded a 8.24% gross return and a 6.23% net return versus the S&P 500, which gained 1.84% during the month.

The fund will continue to trade in leveraged ETFs opportunistically, a majority of its investments during Q3 will be focused on individual equities.