No matter the pain from volatile energy prices, Exxon Mobil (XOM) continues to live in the past. The energy giant won't cut the dividend or impair vastly over priced shale assets in moves that would help the stock. My investment thesis remains highly negative on the long-term prospects of the stock until the company modernizes their investing approach.

Major Q2 Earnings Hits

In a not a huge shock, Exxon Mobil outlined some large earnings hits from lower oil prices and refining margins. Brent crude prices were weak in Q1 and got far weaker during Q2 so even analysts were already expecting a large loss topping $0.50 per share.

At the end of last week, Exxon Mobil outlined an expected $2.3 billion hit to upstream earnings from lower oil prices and another $0.5 billion loss from gas prices. The end result is an earnings dip of ~$2.8 billion from a level of only $1.2 billion in Q1.

The company didn't have any positive offsets with even downstream refinery margins hitting profits by $0.8 billion. Even chemical margins were only slightly positive at best. The end result is that a small profit in Q1 turned into a large multi-billion dollar loss in Q2.

With Brent crude prices rebounding to over $40/bbl, Exxon Mobil should be more inline to generate Q3 earnings closer to breakeven. Analysts still have the company losing $0.15 in the current quarter so a lot depends on whether oil rallies in the next month.

Where Is The Dividend Cut

What Exxon Mobil failed to announce with the 8-K filing was a dividend cut. The energy giant is scheduled to make another $3.7 billion payout to shareholders in mid-August pending the dividend announcement at the end of July. The company could always announce a dividend cut in July, but management was clear at the annual meeting that dividends remained a priority.

The company highlighted capital allocation priorities which included cutting the capex plans by 30% while maintaining the dividend. When matching the below capex chart with the above Brent crude prices, one can see a management team that spends based on trailing oil prices, not on forward projections. The last major cut in capex occurred in 2016 following a much smaller collapse in oil prices.

Absent cash from asset sales, Exxon Mobil is scheduled to burn billions of cash while already piling on tons of net debt. The stock hasn't performed well when the dividend payouts lead to additional debt. Again, this chart highlights on the dividends aren't additive to the total return for the stock.

With another loss in Q3, investors have to be looking at net debt levels topping $60 billion. The company still has the credit rating to pay the dividend despite not generating positive cash flows so raising more debt isn't a problem whether that is actually good or bad.

Regardless, the stock isn't rising with soaring debt levels. The market already saw in 2017 and 2018 that rising Brent crude prices didn't lead to higher stock prices due in part to the debt issues and the company paying far too much via a nearly 8% dividend yield now.

A big difference exists between AT&T (T) holding onto the large dividend when the wireless and media giant has the consistent cash flows to cover the dividend. The company has the same large capex requirements and an even bigger debt load, but AT&T can still easily cover the dividend which isn't the case for Exxon Mobil on a regular basis when volatile energy prices crash.

Where Is The Asset Impairment

A smaller issue is Exxon Mobil not writing down the shale assets when they are clearly impaired. Some accountants are even claiming that Exxon Mobil is committing fraud by not taking write downs similar to the other energy giants like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and BP (BP) that wrote down a combined $40 billion recently.

XTO was bought for $31 billion back when energy prices were far higher and Deloitte forecasts the U.S. shale industry will write down $300 billion in assets. The result of writing down large amounts of assets is that the industry’s average debt ratio will soar.

The XTO and potentially other shale assets are clearly impaired, though the carrying value of the asset has no practical value to investors. The biggest issue is that management is unwilling to admit mistakes and make the tough decisions such as cutting the dividend to focus more on consistent capex spending despite volatile energy prices. The company isn't generating value by cutting investments for the future while still going in debt for the dividend payouts.

The company has assets topping $400 billion so even a $20 billion dollar impairment charge doesn't impact debt ratios to a great extent. Not to mention, investors don't invest in energy companies based on book values in this sector due to the limited value of how assets are assigned by GAAP on the balance sheet.

The key to the asset impairment charge is management taking responsibility for failures and learning from those mistakes. This management teams appears full speed ahead to repeat past failures.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my view was more bullish on the stock run that occurred in June to $55. The executive management team continues to make big mistakes in investment decisions leading to a substantial debt pile in order to pay dividends while investing wildly for the future.

The stock might rally back above $50, but Exxon Mobil continues living in the past and is still harming shareholders by not making the tough decisions. Investors should look at any rally as an opportunity to sell the stock.

