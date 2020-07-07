Examining The Performance Of Procter & Gamble And Unilever In A Post-Recession World

Both companies performed well during the period when it comes to actual operating performance, but share price didn't reflect this.

In this article, we will take a look at how two iconic consumer product companies: Unilever (UL, UN) and Procter & Gamble (PG), performed during the financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent economic conditions.

While the situation could be very different this time, I am interested in seeing how these two huge companies navigated a difficult economic landscape the last time around. We will be investigating share price development as well as some basic fundamentals between the years 2007 and 2011.

Please note that Unilever trades under several tickers on several exchanges. For the purposes of this article, we are using the information that I have gathered from the ticker UL.

Price Development

The Collapse

First, let's take a look at the immediate reaction: how bad was the initial decline in share price?

For PG, the all-time high before the collapse, $74.67, was achieved on 12th of December 2007. Lowest closing price during the crisis was $44.18 on the 9th of March 2009, leading to a return of -40.83% over the period (potential dividends excluded).

UL was trading at its all-time high of $37.95 on the 28th of December 2007. It reached its lowest closing price during the crisis, $17.04, on 9th March 2009 for a return of -55.10% (potential dividends excluded).

Recovery

For the so-called recovery period, we are examining the time between the lows reached in March 2009 and the last trading day of 2011: December 30th.

PG's stock price went from $44.18 to $66.71 for a gain of +51%.

UL's stock price fared significantly better, rising from $17.04 to $33.52 for a gain of +96.71%.

As you can see from the information above, UL's stock price reacted much more severely to the selloff but also recovered strongly, and actually ended up being the "winner" here with a slightly better overall price development during the period. Of course, neither of these companies reached their previous all-time highs during this period.

Fundamentals From 2007 to 2011

So, we have come to the conclusion that UL reacted with much higher volatility, both on the way down and on the way back up. But do the fundamentals also support this? I've created charts showing the development of earnings per share (EPS) and operating cash flow for both companies from 2007 to 2011.

(All data used in charts is from the official annual reports of PG and UL.)

(Please note that both charts use EUR as currency for UL, while the results of PG are in USD.)

Surprisingly, we can see that PG actually had a good year in 2008 and 2009, and the troubles actually started later.

Unilever, on the other hand, took a pretty hefty hit to their earnings in 2009, but their operating cash flow saw a great increase. I'm especially pleased to see that they managed to keep their cash flows at this new high level for a long duration.

Overall, I'm quite pleased to see that both companies survived these harsh conditions relatively well. This further shows the huge discrepancy between the dramatic share price drop and actual performance during this period.

Dividend

As a dividend growth investor, I'm also extremely interested in the dividend growth during this time period, as well as the related payout ratios.

PG paid a total of $1.36 in dividends to its shareholders during the year 2007. The total paid in 2011 totaled $2.06. This results in a total dividend increase of 51.47% and a CAGR of 8.66%. The payout ratio went from 45% in 2007 to 52% in 2011.

UL's situation is a bit more complicated because back in 2007 (and until the end of 2009) when they were paying a semi-annual dividend comprised of an interim dividend paid at the end of the year and a final dividend paid the following summer. UL switched to the more regularly used quarterly payment scheme from the start of 2010.

UL's total dividend payment for the year 2007 was $1.014. (This includes an interim dividend paid in December 2017, and final dividend paid in June 2008.) Total dividends paid to shareholders during 2011 was $1.25. This brings the total dividend growth to 23.27% which results in a CAGR of 4.27%. Their payout ratio went from 56% in 2007 to 62% in 2011.

For payout ratio considerations, please remember that UL uses EUR for their financial numbers (including earnings per share), but the dividend paid for the ticker UL is in USD. Official average EUR to USD exchange rates of 1.3705 and 1.3920 were used for the dividend payments of 2007 and 2011, respectively (source - European Central Bank).

Conclusion

I started looking into this because I wanted to see how these two companies survived in a post-recession world the last time around. While I am pleased with the fundamental performance of both companies, from a dividend growth investor's standpoint, PG fared much better.

PG provided investors with good fundamental numbers, especially during the recession itself. I am especially pleased to see that they managed to significantly increase dividend payments without severely affecting the payout ratio.

UL didn't fare badly either, but the significant hit to earnings in 2009 as well as the substantially lower dividend growth rate leads me to believe that from a fundamental point of view, PG was the winner.

Things could very well be different this time around but history tends to repeat itself, and in that case, I would be quite comfortable having either one of these companies in my portfolio at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.