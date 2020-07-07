Introducing The Dividend Growth 30

Which companies will be able to grow, or at least maintain, their dividends for a very long period of time?

What Is This Article About?

In this article, which will turn into a series of articles over the coming quarters and years, we will explore how one could create a dividend growth-oriented income portfolio that could be suitable for a 30-year time horizon. In this first episode, we'll look at the motivation, at the factors that could play a role when one makes an investment with such a long time horizon, and at the companies that I chose for the 30 stocks for 30 years portfolio.

Reasoning For Creating This Portfolio

I'll be turning 30 years old this summer, and thought that it could be a good idea to ask myself the question of what one could invest in if the condition was that it would have to be held for several decades. In 30 years, I'll be turning 60 and be close to retirement -- what stocks have a good chance of serving me well over that period of time?

I'm not a short-term trader, but the stocks I have purchased in the past were not necessarily bought under the condition that I would hold them for several decades. In fact, I oftentimes buy stocks where I see some current undervaluation, and once prices have risen, I exit investments regularly. Of course, I also sometimes exit positions at a loss, when it turns out that business prospects of the underlying company have deteriorated. Normally, I am thus more of a value-oriented income investor, not an ultra-buy-and-hold investor that will hold every position forever.

Valuation thus plays a relatively large role with most of my investments, but if the time horizon is 30 years or even more, valuation becomes less important. Instead, other factors become more relevant, such as a business model that is "future-proof", a big moat, growth potential, etc.

I thus created a portfolio of 30 stocks, many of them large caps, where I believe that an investor who buys these and holds them for 30 years could make out quite well over the coming decades.

The two versions of the portfolio

I plan to track two versions of this portfolio: One where a set amount of dollars is invested into 30 stocks, with equal weight, and where all dividends are reinvested in the stocks that pay these dividends. The other version of the portfolio will additionally include the addition of new principal on top of dividend reinvestment, with equal-weighted purchases being made once a year.

The first version of the portfolio will be a solid tracker for what the performance would be like for a (possibly bigger) one-time investment, while the second version of the portfolio will be a closer approximation of what the investing process does look like for the younger generation, where current investments are not necessarily large, but where surplus cash can be invested regularly.

How I Chose These 30 Stocks

Valuation always plays a role, but if the time horizon is 30 years, changes in the earnings or cash flow multiple have a smaller impact compared to a target holding period of one to five years. Whether one pays 15 times profits or 25 times profits is a huge difference for forecasted returns over a couple of years, but when the holding period is 30 years, this becomes less meaningful. Instead, the ability to grow cash flows and earnings consistently, no matter what, becomes more important. A low valuation was thus not the key determinant for the stocks I chose. Instead, I put more focus on the following factors:

Will this company's business model be viable in 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years, and is there a lot of potential for organic growth over the coming decades, or for sustained large shareholder payouts? This is, of course, subjective to some degree, but with the companies I chose, I am quite confident that their business models will offer meaningful growth and/or payouts for a long period of time.

Does the company have a moat that will protect it from potential upcoming competition? This includes a strong brand, but also high barriers to entry due to either huge capital needs, regulation, or large R&D efforts.

Is the balance sheet healthy enough to make it likely that the company will thrive for decades? Companies whose cash flows are not attractive relative to the size of the respective debt load were thus not included.

And, last but not least, since this is a dividend growth portfolio, I only included companies that are paying dividends.

The 30 Stocks I Chose

The 30 stocks I chose can be grouped up into the following industries:

Tech stocks

In the tech segment, I chose a wide range of dividend-paying companies, including semis Broadcom (AVGO) and Intel (INTC). On top of that, I added Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tech thus makes up a relatively large portion, at 20% of the portfolio.

Financial stocks

Among companies from the financial industry, I chose credit card companies American Express (AXP) and Visa (V). On top of that, I went with asset manager Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and financial services company Moody's (MCO). Financials thus make up 13% of the overall portfolio.

Consumer goods stocks

In the consumer goods industry, I chose brick and mortar retailer Home Depot (HD), as well as the entertainment conglomerate Disney (DIS). On top of that, I also added cosmetics company Estée Lauder (EL) and the global athletic apparel & footwear leader Nike (NKE). Overall, consumer goods companies make up 13% of the portfolio.

Industrial stocks

Among industrial companies, I chose two aerospace/defense companies, General Dynamics (GD) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX). The third stock from this category is Pentair (PNR), a water technology/machinery company. Combined, these companies make up 10% of the portfolio.

Real Estate stocks

Real estate makes up a relatively large portion of the portfolio, due to positions in apartment REITs Avalon Bay (AVB) and Essex Properties (ESS). Another REIT that was added to the portfolio is Medical Properties Trust (MPW), a hospital owner. Triple-net REIT Realty Income (O), a favorite among dividend growth investors, is also included. On top of that, two more positions include one of New York's office REITs, SL Green (SLG), and mall leader Simon Property Group (SPG). Combined, these stocks make up 20% of the portfolio.

Healthcare stocks

The portfolio also owns a considerable position in healthcare stocks, made up of medtech company Abbott Laboratories (ABT), biotech/pharma company Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and AAA-rated medtech/pharma/consumer goods company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Another holding is pharmacy/healthcare insurance company CVS Health (CVS). Combined, these companies make up 13% of the portfolio.

Infrastructure stocks

In this market segment, I went with renewable energy company Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and one of the largest midstream players, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). These two companies make up 7% of the portfolio.

Basic Materials stock

The 30th stock in the portfolio is Albemarle (ALB), a specialty chemicals company that is producing a range of materials, including lithium compounds and other chemicals that are used in many different industries, including automobiles, tech, and healthcare. At 3% of the portfolio, the basic materials sector holds the smallest weight.

Portfolio Overview

The thirty stocks mentioned above are equal-weighted, with $1,000 invested in each company. The portfolio thus looks like this:

We see that the overall income that the portfolio generates is ~$860 on a $30,000 investment, for an initial yield of 2.9%. This is roughly one and a half times as much as the broad market's yield, and about four times as much as the yield investors get on 10-year treasuries. This is despite the fact that two of the companies, Disney and Estée Lauder, have suspended their dividends for now and are not generating any income. We believe that the dividend suspensions by these two companies are not permanent, however, which is why they are still included in this portfolio.

The largest income generator in the portfolio is Enterprise Products, at $99 per year, which is equal to roughly 12% of the portfolio's income. Other major income generators are SL Green and Simon Property, due to their above-average dividend yields on July 1. Excluding the two dividend suspensions mentioned above, Tencent has the lowest dividend contribution for now, but due to its excellent growth runway, this could change over the coming years and decades.

Bottom Line

Making very long-term predictions is hard, and we will not know for decades whether the 30 stocks chosen above will be strong investments. I believe, however, that this above-average yielding portfolio has a good chance of delivering more or less consistent dividend growth over a long period of time.

It will be an interesting lesson for me, and hopefully for my readers and followers, to see which companies were good choices, and which were not. I hope to provide regular updates on the portfolio and how it is developing, and more in-depth looks at some of the stocks I chose over time. All readers are very welcome in contributing their opinion on the portfolio idea in general, and on individual choices, in the comment stream below!

One Last Word

