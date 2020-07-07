On the opposite, crude oil prices will go down for sure from the current elevated level and help the natural gas market with less associated volumes of natural gas from the Permian region.

However, if the market goes down, natural gas does not look like having much potential to fall further.

Cabot Oil & Gas is an undervalued story. Natural gas prices might stay low in the nearest future because of a weak LNG market though.

Year-to-date, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) has outperformed the S&P 500 index by about 5%. In March, the outperformance was a lot bigger, right when the market collapsed. Because with the falling market, lower went crude oil prices. This took natural gas prices higher.

Cabot Oil & Gas shares are perfectly well correlated to Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures 12 Month Strip, which is an average price for the nearest 12 months' futures. Low crude oil price is a positive factor for natural gas market balance because of lower expectations for associated natural gas output from oil wells.

Source: Bloomberg

While oil prices were recovering quickly after the drop, natural gas outperformance was fading away. Cabot Oil & Gas had been sticking to the index till the middle of June but finally gave up and returned to the lowered natural gas price.

Source: Bloomberg

After the correction, Cabot Oil & Gas looks again as an attractive investment, especially in this current environment:

Firstly , it is undervalued equity assuming higher natural gas prices in the long term. Given $2.9 per MMBtu price, Cabot's equity is worth about $24 per share according to my calculation. The current 12-month futures strip, mentioned above, is about $2.4 per MMBtu. The price of COG is about $18 at the time of writing this article.

Secondly , it is a resource stock, which looks like a good choice for investment in the times of increasing inflation concerns given unprecedented monetary stimulus. Natural gas is a major source of U.S. electricity generation (about 40%) and it is likely to remain in the foreseeable future, especially with relatively low NG prices.

Finally, if you are not comfortable with overheating market valuations and want equity which has got an exclusive and unusually negative correlation during sudden market drops, Cabot Oil & Gas should be considered as your first choice.

Actually it is high time to clear the name of the company from the word "Oil". It confuses unsophisticated investors. Oil-related stocks do not look like a good investment. Cabot is a 100% natural gas company and it would be better for investors to focus on this fact.

Crude oil prices are strongly correlated to the equity market, particularly to risk-on and risk-off phases of the market. Additionally, the oil market is more sensitive to lockdowns during pandemics. This year, natural gas demand in the world is expected to be lower by 3% and crude oil demand - by 8% at least.

There is also a high possibility of the second wave scenario, according to Rystad Energy.

Source: Rystad Energy

What about prices? Demand is still very much in the driver's seat in setting the oil price agenda - an unexpected dip of any magnitude will send the oil price into a tailspin, whether swift and sharp, or long and painful. At this point, OPEC+ is the single supply tool to materially tighten the market, but it faces massive storage build-ups as an adversary. And if there is a second wave, that storage headache is going to greatly worsen as implied builds again rise. A significant oil price boost cannot occur until the massive crude stock builds of recent months are neutralized. This means that oil prices will continue to carry considerable downside risk as long as the supply and demand dynamics are moving in opposing trajectories - with supply up and demand down. A second wave of the virus would prolong the timeline these products sit in storage, and signal to refineries to pull back. If anything, the whole new range of risk factors that still lie ahead in 2020 and 2021 would actually point to more volatility and downside risk before any "flip" back into a true backwardation happens.

Source: Rystad Energy

My thoughts exactly about the crude oil market, that the risks are skewed to the downside, and the rally can continue only after the storage levels are returned to more normal levels. It seems the storage levels will stay elevated because there is not so much demand to make a difference.

Risks for Cabot are mainly from the probability of a prolonged recession. With all the government aids, this probability seems quite low. The second wave of lockdowns will be likely more smart without another shutting down of the whole economy.

As it was mentioned before, current NG prices are already quite low compared to producers' costs.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

The bottom line

The risk/reward profile for this stock looks great. My target price (fair valuation assuming higher NG prices in the long run) is about $24 per share. There are upside risks for sure. We are coming into winter with the falling U.S. natural gas production. It is a very unusual situation. The weather will have a stronger impact on the market. So I am inclined to keep my position in Cabot for the next year or so.

For now, it is the main position in my own portfolio. Cabot has replaced TransDigm (TDG), my risk-on phase bet which got to the $470 target price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.