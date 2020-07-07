But the case isn't that simple: the short-term hit to valuation and potential long-term effects suggest some caution, and mean AGS likely will require patience.

AGS stock was one of the big winners off March lows, but "second wave" concerns have led it to fade 40%-plus from June highs.

Gambling stocks like PlayAGS (AGS) sit in an interesting spot at the moment. The sector posted an enormous rally off the March lows, with AGS stock one of the biggest winners. The stock rose 464% between the Mar. 18 close and the Jun. 8 close.

Since that high nearly a month ago, however, sentiment has reversed. "Second wave" fears are leading to worries that casinos in Las Vegas may close again. Facilities in markets like Laughlin, Nevada and south Florida already have done the same. AGS has dropped 43% in the last 29 days; the less-volatile VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) has pulled back about 11%.

On this pullback, AGS admittedly looks intriguing. I picked the stock up at the March lows, only to exit in May as the stock neared $5. That momentarily looked like a poor decision, but a retreat to current levels restores some of the past bull case. Shares aren't necessarily cheap, per se, even looking at 2019 results, but there is room for multiple expansion and, at some point, profit growth from that base. More broadly, with the stock down two-thirds from mid-February levels, and a still-thin equity slice, there's an attractive "return to normalcy" play. Even if it takes PlayAGS a full decade to get back to that February valuation, the stock still triples, an more-than-acceptable ~12% annualized return.

But there are significant risks here as well, risks that go well beyond the current crisis. Like many names in the space, PlayAGS has a leveraged balance sheet. The near-term impact of the crisis is material. And there's a real chance that this pandemic changes the casino business, for good, in a way that is deleterious to PlayAGS and other slot suppliers. I do like the case here, and I may jump back in, but I'm not nearly as aggressive as I was just a few months ago.

The Short-Term Hit

The material impact of COVID-19 is evident in May's first quarter release. With pressure likely hitting the business only in the final month of the quarter, and casino closures only in the last two-plus weeks, Adjusted EBITDA still declined 32% year-over-year. That's a nearly $12 million decline for a company whose market capitalization in mid-February was under $400 million.

PlayAGS has scrambled to contain the impact. Per the Q1 release, monthly cash outflow was cut to about $4 million. And according to the first quarter call, the company will add expenses back cautiously, matching spend to what will likely be a slow build in participation revenue (PlayAGS' share of win in leased machines).

Still, PlayAGS headed into the year expecting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million. Even with a $24.5 million print in Q1, something in the range of $50 million seems potentially optimistic for the full year. 2020 profit pressures alone thus suggest a solidly double-digit haircut to fair value before the crisis.

The other short-term issue comes from an already-pressured balance sheet. PlayAGS drew down an incremental $30 million on its revolver, which will add modest interest expense going forward. The bigger impact, however, comes from an addition to its term loan. PlayAGS borrowed an incremental $95 million at a whopping 13% interest rate (assuming the base rate floor holds). That's an extra $12 million in interest (at least some of which won't be tax-deductible) for a business that generated $23 million in free cash flow in 2019, when counting software development costs as capex.

The capital raise does give PlayAGS plenty of time: its debt doesn't mature until 2024 and near-term cash worries seem assuaged. Bankruptcy risk remains material, as evidenced by the 13% interest rate in a hot environment for corporate debt, but PlayAGS at least has enough cash to make it through the next couple of years.

But even in a 'V-shaped recovery' scenario (which, at least for the gaming industry, appears impossible at this point), the impact of the pandemic knocks at least a couple dollars off the pre-crisis share price. That's one key reason I exited near $5: unless an investor loved the stock at $10 (and I wasn't quite there), it certainly seemed like the rally had to be nearing a ceiling.

The Mid-Term Concerns

That's particularly true because the crisis creates a pair of mid-term worries as well. First, this is a company that was undergoing a bit of a turnaround to begin with. AGS stock plunged 52% after disappointing third quarter results last year, as a business that had grown for years suddenly appeared to have stalled out. Poor game placement in Oklahoma casinos, in particular, appears to have been a primary cause.

Per commentary, the company made some progress in improving its offerings in Oklahoma and elsewhere. And it expected its new Orion cabinets to jumpstart growth going forward.

Those plans obviously are going to take a huge hit. There may be some incremental demand for bigger machines under a participation model, as they can mitigate some of the social distancing issues inherent in the casino floor. But it seems likely, at least listening to recent conference calls from publicly traded U.S. operators, that slot decisions are going to be paused for some time to come. With so many existing slot machines turned off or outright removed, there's going to be little demand for new machines for some time to come. Slot machine sales (21% of gross profit in 2019) are off the table for quite a while, and participation revenue will be pressured as well.

Fundamental issues aside, the changing environment interrupts the turnaround case that underpinned AGS stock heading into the year. (Indeed, I thought the August sell-off went too far.) PlayAGS is going to be simply reacting until at least next year, and it could be even longer until the industry normalizes to the point that the company can get back to trying to gain market share and driving growth from new products.

The second problem is that the crisis has led to a sharp plunge in crude prices. That's an issue for Class II-heavy (Class II are bingo-based machines for tribal casinos) PlayAGS. 24% of revenue in 2019, per the 10-K, came from Oklahoma. Much of that win (most notably at the WinStar World Casino) comes from customers who reside in Texas.

Business isn't going to necessarily fall off a cliff: Dallas, for instance, is WinStar's key feeder market, and that city is not exposed to energy in the way that markets like Houston or Midland/Odessa are. But there is the potential for incremental pressure at other Oklahoma properties (where oil and gas remains important) and from customers in border casinos who travel in from west Texas, in particular.

So here, too, there's a potential multi-year impact. And with coronavirus cases soaring in Texas, in particular, that impact may be longer and deeper than hoped just a few weeks ago.

The Long-Term Case

One of the significant issues with analyzing AGS is that fundamental metrics leave a wide range of outcomes. At Monday's close of $3.39, the stock has a market capitalization of $121 million. Net debt at the end of Q1 was $519 million. The equity slice thus isn't even 20% of enterprise value. Move the EV calculation by 10% and the AGS stock price moves more than 50% in response.

Obviously, that issue was even more pronounced when AGS briefly dipped below $1 in March. But because of the thin equity slice, that same broad case to some extent still holds. In fact, AGS' enterprise value has only risen a little over 10% since March. An investor can still argue, as I did in March, that the stock probably rises some way, at some point, if PlayAGS simply avoids bankruptcy. And it remains likely (though far from guaranteed) that the company can do so.

To use an imperfect model, an investor can take off $2-3 from the share price for the short-term impact, $1-2 from lost machine sales profits, and another $1-2 from a few years of pressure on participation revenue. Even doing so, it's still possible to see current valuation being $4 or $5 — or at the least AGS touching those levels in the next 12-24 months. That's 18-50% returns during a period where debt maturities are essentially nil and the news for the business seems unlikely to get that much worse. (And if it does, the rest of the market probably is going down, too.)

Meanwhile, the rest of the group has seen better performance of late. International Game Technology (IGT) is back above $10 and down 32% YTD against a 70% decline in AGS stock. Scientific Games (SGMS) is down ~45% from February levels, but that company hasn't executed well for years and the pre-crisis valuation looked aggressive. Both larger rivals do have lottery businesses that provide some protection, but SciGames is even more leveraged than PlayAGS and has been losing market share to smaller players for some time. Smaller firms Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF), down 25% YTD, and Everi Holdings (EVRI), off 60%, both have held up better as well.

So, broadly, I'm still intrigued by AGS on this pullback (and, again, I owned it at the same price less than two months ago). I still think it's the best play in the sector, particularly for investors aggressive on the pandemic and/or the industry. I wouldn't hate a long AGS / short IGT pair trade that bets on a reversal of recent trading.

But the last risk to AGS is the qualifier "in the sector". I covered this extensively in a piece on IGT a few weeks back, but investors have to worry that the pandemic will permanently upend the slot machine manufacturing industry. Casino executives for years have complained about paying $20,000 for an individual box. The potential expansion of online gambling by states looking to patch budget holes could change the on-property experience. (PlayAGS does generate some online revenue, but it's still relatively minimal.)

Operators already are going to spend the next couple of quarters, and likely the next couple of years, pinching every penny possible. On top of that, they may well not let this crisis go to waste. With suppliers in a precarious position, operators can push on pricing, or simply drive a redesign of the entire industry that includes more customizable games, more flexible cabinets, or other features that are not to the benefit of the likes of PlayAGS.

To be fair, that's probably a bigger risk for the larger, more commercially-focused suppliers than for tribal-focused PlayAGS. But the company still faces a future that could be very different than its past. And it's not going to be different in a better way.

Indeed, we've already seen that to some extent before this crisis. Operators figured out during the last decade that they didn't need to update slot machines nearly as often as they thought, as Eldorado Resorts (ERI) head Tom Reeg noted in May. This decade, they may figure out that their reliance on the industry is even less going forward, whether via online substitution or a dramatic change in pricing and/or utilization.

Admittedly, this all sounds like an aggressive bear case for AGS — and to some extent it is. The nature of the industry at the moment means that the risks are paramount, and the rewards are uncertain.

I do believe the rewards are material, and that some version of normalcy will return to PlayAGS' business at some point. If that's the case, a price at $3.40 is too low from a long-term standpoint.

But the stock also has a catalyst problem, and that aside the risks have to be considered. It's going to take quite a bit of time and solid execution for PlayAGS to make it out the other side of this crisis, and it's still not clear what, exactly, that other side will look like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.