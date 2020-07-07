I must admit, when I first started hearing about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and blockchain technology many years ago, I never saw the full opportunity that was there. As always, hindsight is 20/20 and I've been entertaining the idea of a Bitcoin allocation within some of my portfolios. When analyzing any investment idea, it's important to rely on historical data in order to understand the behaviour of the investment and what you should expect from performance over time. By no means does that mean that past performance is indicative of future returns, more-so that the performance behaviours tend to be consistent over time.

For example, it's widely understood that equity markets will outperform fixed income markets over a full market cycle, albeit with a higher level of risk. That being said, very few investors are comfortable with a portfolio of all equities and are more likely to opt for a balanced approach of bonds and stocks with the ratio dependent on their personal objectives, constraints, and risk tolerance. Whenever you are considering a change to your portfolio, it's best to understand how that particular investment is expected to perform at various stages of the economic cycle and how correlated they are to other asset classes, helping to ensure that a portfolio is optimally positioned.

When looking at a traditional balanced portfolio of 60% equities and 40% fixed income, one can expect equities to perform well during strong economic conditions, while fixed income assets will likely lag on a relative basis. However, when equity markets are under stress like they were in the early part of 2020, investors flee to safer assets like bonds which results in that portion of the portfolio holding its value while the equities lag. This complementary nature results is a smoother ride and is an important reason why most investors choose to have multiple asset classes in their portfolios as some will zig while others zag.

Within this context, I've been curious as to the whether a small allocation to Bitcoin would be additive to this more traditional portfolio structure. Given the popularity and overall return of Bitcoin over the past series of years, it's easy to conclude that adding an allocation would certainly increase the return of a portfolio. That being said, prudent investors don't blindly chase returns, and so I have analyzed a series of portfolio structures and performance data going back to late 2014 (when Bitcoin prices became readily available), using widely available ETFs for the more traditional asset classes as well as Bitcoin's price history. Below is a very simple analysis that was conducted using monthly pricing data for BTC, SPY (as a proxy for equities) and TLT (as a proxy for fixed income).

First, it's interesting to note that Bitcoin has a better Sharpe Ratio than both equities and fixed income, indicating that on a risk-adjusted basis, Bitcoin has been a stronger investment than the other asset classes. I must admit that this surprised me quite a bit, but also was encouraging as it relates to its inclusion in a diversified portfolio.

When looking at correlations, it's also important to note that Bitcoin has historically had a modestly positive correlation to equities and negative with bonds. This makes intuitive sense, as many investors look at Bitcoin as a risky asset similar to equities and we would expect to see selling pressure from both during risk-off environments and buying pressure during more euphoric periods.

Additionally, during months when equity markets had negative returns, BTC's average return was more or less flat (+0.15%) and bonds were up an average of 2.53%. The fact that BTC has, historically, held up well when equity markets struggled certainly adds to the case that it would be a valuable addition to portfolios.

Finally, I've modeled a series of mock portfolios to see how the addition of BTC would impact performance within the context of a total portfolio construction. While everyone's risk tolerance is unique, I considered a relatively modest 5% allocation to BTC included in the traditional 60/40 balanced mandate.

The results speak volumes to the opportunity that exists for investors who may be interested in including Bitcoin within their portfolios. Each of the models I ran results in a stronger risk and return profile compared to the traditional portfolio. Interestingly, the portfolio that reduced exposure from equities to fund the entire 5% BTC allocation resulted in the strongest risk-adjusted performance.

It's important to note that we are using backward-looking data and only time will tell how BTC will perform over time as past performance is not indicative of future returns. The analysis was simply to illustrate how you could go about determining if there is value in adding another asset class to your portfolio, regardless of it being BTC or something else. The conclusion of the study certainly gives confidence that introducing exposure to BTC could materially increase performance with only a modest increase in risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.