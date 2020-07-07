Though Slack isn't cheap at ~19x forward revenues, it is no longer even close to the most expensive stocks in the software sector trading in the ~30x range.

Slack's margin profile also continued to expand. With nearly 90% gross margins, Slack has among the highest gross margins in the software sector.

Slack (WORK) has been one of the most in-focus stocks in the market this year. After the whole world re-learned how to do their work remotely, Slack has emerged as one of the most critical tools in a company's IT stack. To some extent, most of the remote work software tools that companies are using now were already in service prior to the pandemic - including collaboration tools like Dropbox (DBX) or workflow tools like Atlassian (TEAM).

But Slack in particular has been one of the tools that has seen incredibly accelerated engagement because it replaces the quick, casual chats that we can usually resolve by dropping in on someone at the office. As a result, despite hitting a ~$1 billion annual revenue run rate, Slack has continued growing its top line at ~50% y/y.

And while it's true that Slack has enjoyed a market-beating performance of ~40% year-to-date, we note that Slack has fallen behind many other work-from-home software stocks that have more than doubled this year.

In particular, we note that shares of Slack have fallen more than 20% after very briefly hitting new all-time highs near $40 prior to earnings. Despite the strength of Slack's results, investors took the opportunity to unwind some of Slack's gains and lock in profits. In my view, this dip represents a strong medium-term rebound opportunity, based on the following factors:

We'll dive into Slack's valuation in detail later, but for now note that several other remote-work stocks with a similar financial profile have zoomed to much higher valuations, giving Slack some positive comps. Sky-high gross margins. Gross margins dictate a company's overall opportunity to gain operating leverage through scale, and Slack's margins are among the highest in the software sector.

Gross margins dictate a company's overall opportunity to gain operating leverage through scale, and Slack's margins are among the highest in the software sector. Sticky product. Many users may be signing on to Slack for the first time during the pandemic, but these aren't one-time installs. Slack becomes a critical tool in a team's infrastructure, and critical information and documents is often indexed in messages - making it incredibly difficult to rip out once installed.

I'm reversing my previously bearish stance on Slack to bullish, and think investors should take advantage of a near-term bounce opportunity.

Q1 download: record sales quarter, plus huge profitability gains

Let's now dive into Slack's most recent quarterly results. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Slack 1Q20 results

Source: Slack 1Q20 earnings release

Slack's revenue continued to see impressive 50% y/y growth to $201.7 million, substantially beating Wall Street's expectations of $188.1 million (+40% y/y) by a wide ten-point margin (though Street analysts should be familiar by now with the fact that Slack routinely under-guides and sets a low bar for itself to cross).

Stewart Butterfield, Slack's CEO, called Q1 "one of the strongest ever for Slack." Unsurprisingly, demand has been incredibly strong in the face of the coronavirus that has marooned most office workers to their houses. Here's some additional helpful qualitative commentary from Butterfield regarding the quarter's sales momentum:

Beginning with the work from home surge. Q1 was simultaneously intense, productive, overwhelming and exciting for Slack. We went fully remote in early March and much of the working world followed over the next month. The all at once shift to work from home concentrated multiple quarters of Slack adoption into a few weeks. Tens of thousands of new organizations and millions of new users adopted Slack, most of them trying Slack for the first time on our free plan. Existing users also began to rely on Slack more. For our paid users, average time spent actively using Slack each day increased from just under 90 minutes at the end of Q4 to over 120 minutes per day at the end of Q1. Time spent connected to Slack also increased from about nine hours to well over 10 hours per day. We saw similar increases across all related metrics."

To touch on some of these "related metrics" that saw strength in the quarter: we like the fact that the number of Slack's customers with ARR >$100k grew 49% y/y, as more teams within companies begin adopting Slack to accommodate working from home. Likewise, Slack maintained a very high 132% net retention rate (on par with last quarter), indicating that the average customer expands its relationship with Slack by more than 30%. We note as well that Slack won a landmark, enterprise-wide deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the quarter.

There's a boatload of opportunity for Slack in the fact that the company has signed up a record number of new free trials as well (per Butterfield: "We also added 12,000 net new paid customers, more than any other quarter in the history of the company"). Butterfield additionally mentioned much stronger-than-usual engagement for free trial users, which has the potential of rolling over as paid subscribers over the next few quarters.

There's only one point of concern on the top-line side that investors should be aware of, and that's on the billings side. Slack billed $206.0 million in the quarter, up 38% y/y. Though Slack's nominal value of billings still exceeded revenue (indicating that Slack is still building deferred revenue), the billings growth rate of 38% y/y decelerated nine points from last quarter - usually a leading indicator of near-term revenue deceleration. However, I'd argue that with the possibility of

Slack's top-line strength has translated well into robust margin improvement. Slack - already one of the software companies with sky-high gross margins - managed to improve its pro forma gross margins by a further 220bps to 88.9%, indicating that nearly every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line.

Figure 2. Slack gross margin trends Source: Slack 1Q20 earnings release

Slack has also done a tremendous job of improving overall profitability - primarily through a reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues, thanks to the grounding of sales teams and cancellation of events. Overall pro forma operating seventeen points from -25.0% in the year-ago quarter to near-breakeven at -8.3% this quarter.

We note that these profitability improvements position Slack extremely well from the common "Rule of 40" framework that is commonly used to judge software companies' balance between growth and profitability. Combining Slack's 50% revenue growth rate with its -8% pro forma operating margins gives it a Rule of 40 score of 42.

Likewise, Slack saw tremendous free cash flow gains as well. Though the company burned through -$34.2 million of free cash flow in the year-ago first quarter, Slack managed to generate a 2% FCF margin this quarter. This is also on top of the company's substantial $1.56 billion cash balances, giving the company plenty of flexibility to invest in its business at a critical turning point in demand.

Figure 3. Slack FCF trends Source: Slack 1Q20 earnings release

Valuation and key takeaways

These strengths, of course, don't come cheap. At Slack's current share prices per $31, the stock carries a market cap of $17.80 billion. After netting off the $1.56 billion of cash and $0.62 billion of debt on the company's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $16.86 billion. Against Wall Street's current consensus revenue target of $871.2 million (+38% y/y; in-line with Slack's Q1 billings growth rate) for FY21, the company trades at a multiple of 19.4x EV/FY21 revenues.

Normally, this heightened multiple would make me back away from a name like Slack. But we note that over the past few months, several other work-from-home software stocks (as well as other perennial high-flyers that have always carried rich valuations) that are growing in the ~40-50% y/y range have soared to much higher valuation multiples. Here are a few telling comps - and I'd argue that Slack is lacking nothing from either a growth or margin standpoint versus these companies:

Based on how high other comps have stretched in current times, I feel comfortable in investing in Slack at a <20x forward revenue multiple. In my view - especially as coronavirus cases continue to rise, and U.S. states continue to wind back their re-opening timelines, making Slack a critical work tool for even longer than expected - there's opportunity for Slack to gravitate higher toward these other comps in the near term.

Look for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.