Outside of the costs of the pipeline, Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets. That means that the company is overall a great investment.

We believe in the long run, given the environmental benefits of pipelines vs. other forms of crude oil transportation, that the verdict will pass. The 2020 election represents a threat.

A variety of potential incomes have can happen with the Dakota Access Pipeline, however, most of the worst case already has been priced in for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a unique midstream company that arguably falls within its own category. The company is one of the largest midstream companies, with a market capitalization of more than $15 billion, even after the COVID-19 induced oil price collapse. However, the company has never been considered in the same league as other large companies due to various governability issues.

Recently, a court ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down and empty out within 30 days. That caused Energy Transfer's stock, due to its status as a major investor in the project, to drop by double digits. However, as we'll see, the overall thesis around Energy Transfer, and its potential to generate shareholder rewards, remains.

Energy Transfer - Energy Transfer Presentation & Webcasts

Dakota Access Pipeline Lawsuit

The Dakota Access Pipeline was originally created at a price of nearly $4 billion. The pipeline has been operating for three years but has faced opposition from the Sioux Native American tribe and environmentalists. The Sioux Native American lawsuit is based on the land the pipeline crosses and environmentalists argue that the pipeline didn't meet requirements for a permit.

Jury Verdict - Indianz

For those who want to take a look at the full verdict, we recommend doing so here. The essence of the decision is the Trump Administration, when it came into power in 2017, didn't properly follow regulatory requirements and pushed the pipeline project through without proper environmental review. The pipeline was operating as the court pushed for environmental review.

However, that environmental review was slow going, so the judge has now ordered the pipeline to be shut down by Aug. 5 (emptied out) pending the completion of the environmental review. Realistically, the Sioux Tribe clearly doesn't want the pipeline where it is, and even if the lawsuit is solved, you can expect many more to come.

Immediate Impact

There are several immediate impacts of this worth paying attention to. The first is that the Dakota Access Pipeline Group has filed lawsuits to stop the shutdown from happening . Obviously, the timing on this remains to be seen, but they'll put in significant effort to stop the shutdown. In the meantime they'll have to start looking to empty the half a million barrels.

Other things are worth paying close attention to. Energy Transfer has filed a Force Majeure to stop getting oil companies to walk away from a planned doubling of the size of the pipeline. Why the company would double a pipeline that has given so much trouble when it can get a double-digit yield from buying back its own stock is beyond me.

The other immediate impact worth paying attention to is that the pipeline recently took out $2.5 billion in debt partially guaranteed by equity from the parent companies. Based on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), which has disclosed its maximum contribution, Energy Transfer's maximum contribution here is potentially roughly $1 billion.

These are the immediate considerations worth paying attention to.

Potential Future Outcomes

So what are the potential long-term incomes? We see three potential scenarios here.

1. The verdict is immediately turned over in the next 30 days.

This is the best income and the one that we feel is second most likely. It involves the verdict being overturned in the next 30 days, which would prevent the pipeline from needing to be emptied, and effectively keep this situation down to the legal fees, which will obviously be substantial but will be negligible overall.

2. The verdict stands but is appealed in the long run.

In our opinion, environmental anger over natural gas pipelines is misplaced. Not only are natural gas pipelines better for the environment than crude by rail transportation, but natural gas overall is much better for the environment than other forms of production. Environmentally, there's no reason that the pipeline will be different from other pipelines.

However, turning over the verdict in the next 30 days is complicated legally and whether that happens remains to be seen. Based on other verdicts previously, we expect this to be the most likely income. However, in the short term there can be significant costs associated with it. At the same time, the backing of the debt can financially impact that too.

In the immediate term, this could impact expansion. The expansion isn't a pipeline expansion itself but rather a series of new pumping stations to increase the pressure. As a result, the financial payout will be incredibly significant. However, the permits and pipeline will remain on hold until the appeal is decided.

3. The verdict holds.

The last and worst case is that the verdict holds. In that case, the pipeline will likely need to be shut down and the billions spent along with any accompanied debt will need to be paid off. In this worst-case scenario, Energy Transfer's potential max financial obligation would be in the neighborhood of roughly $2.5 billion.

The reaction in the company's stock price was nearly $2 billion in removed market capitalization today, implying that investors actually feel that this option is fairly likely. Given Energy Transfer's weaker debt profile and chance of needing a dividend cut to support its investment grade credit rating, this scenario would potentially require a dividend cut.

Obviously, one of the scenarios is worse than the others, however, it's worth highlighting that most of the worst case already has been priced in.

Energy Transfer Overall

It's also worth noting that overall, Energy Transfer's portfolio remains strong.

Energy Transfer Portfolio - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer, overall, has a massive portfolio of assets and is significantly invested in U.S. oil and natural gas. The company's operations provide roughly $1.42 billion in DCF on a quarterly basis, a 1.72x dividend coverage ratio for its dividend. Counting capital expenditures, the company expects to be FCF positive in 2021 after both capital expenditures and distributions.

However, it's worth noting that the Dakota Access Pipeline likely won't significantly impact DCF, especially when counting lower capital expenditures from a FCF perspective. So the only real risk is the immediate costs, which already have been priced in. In the event of a recovery, there could actually be double-digit recoveries in share prices, with a great dividend.

Risks

The primary risk Energy Transfer faces, as COVID-19 starts to be figured out, is regulation. The Dakota Access Pipeline highlights the significant regulation risk the company faces. The 2020 presidential election could potentially have a huge impact on this, but so could the distribution of scientific knowledge and whether people understand the benefits of natural gas pipelines.

Energy Transfer, due to its debt load, has significant potential exposure to regulation. The company is effectively a long-term play on leveraged oil markets, something worth paying close attention.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer recently lost a major lawsuit, potentially causing billions of losses through the Dakota Access Pipeline. The market reacted heavily as a result, pushing the company's share price down by double digits. However, despite that reaction, it's worth highlighting that this is the worst-case outcome in the immediate term.

Looking at the longer term, the lawsuit is really about the fact that an environmental review needs to be completed, with no issue if it comes out well. Additionally, it doesn't count any other lawsuits and their potential results. Outside of the pipeline, the company's overall portfolio remains strong and makes it a good investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.