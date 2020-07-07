However, the housing market is cooling and as seen in the financial crisis, Barratt is highly exposed to such a downfall.

Barratt (OTCPK:BTDPF) (OTCPK:BTDPY) is the largest British housebuilder, which in broad terms can be seen as a bellwether for the mass housing market in the U.K. As I am expecting the housing market to continue downwards in broad terms in the coming twelve months, I expect Barratt to show reduced performance.

Barratt Is A Broadly Exposed Housebuilder

Barratt has a broad geographic exposure across the U.K. mainland with its business concentrated in 3-4 bedroom houses. Private buyers looking for a home for themselves and using their own funding, such as a mortgage or cash payment, are only one part of their customer base: government scheme buyers (help to buy) are over a third of purchases.

One of the benefits of this diversified approach is that the company is not overly dependent on the housing market in a given region or city (such as London). Additionally, the range of purchase types provide some insulation against any market downturn caused by credit tightening, although clearly that could still have a negative effect.

The company has been on a strong run in recent years, growing its well enough covered dividend.

However, during the last financial crisis, the company struggled.

Comparing the 2007 results and those from 2009 gives a sharp reminder of how strongly a market downturn can (and did) affect a homebuilder such as Barratt.

This was reflected in the shareholder return over that period.

Every market downturn has different dynamics, but recalling how Barratt fared during the last one, it makes sense that it would be under closer examination in the event of any property downturn now.

The U.K. Housing Market Is Set To Stutter

Barratt itself is upbeat in its assessment of the U.K. housing market, stating that:

Overall, the outlook for the housing market continues to be positive, with supportive government schemes and an attractive mortgage environment. Underlying demand for new housing is expected to remain strong in the long term, and while industry output has improved in the last few years, there is still a legacy of undersupply in the market.

Personally, I think that the picture is less clear than that prognosis suggests. There are a number of factors which could significantly affect the U.K. housing market in coming months, including an economic downturn, Brexit and tightened mortgage conditions. Experts are split on the impact of this, but U.K. house prices recently registered their first annual decline in eight years and I think there will continue to be downward pricing pressure on the demand side.

One positive element of the U.K. housing market is that supply remains constrained, so demand-side negative factors may be less important than they otherwise would be. Still, in the coming year or two, Barratt’s key market is likely to be uncertain and prices may well track lower.

Barratt Is Positioned To Survive A Market Correction

The company, listed in 1968, has survived a variety of housing downturns since then in the U.K., including the 1990s' housing crash and the financial crisis although the latter did test it as I mentioned above. Its experience will help in navigating the current property market.

I also think that its size matters. Barratt is one of the biggest operators in the U.K. housing market and thus it has an important role in the national housebuilding strategy (in my view unfortunately, as I don’t like its identikit housing and lack of vision in town planning).

It had c. £430m of cash at the end of April, and £700m of undrawn agreed lending, so has a financial cushion to carry it through a period of economic uncertainty.

The Company Is Battening Down The Hatches

The company’s series of responses to COVID-19 and the lockdown are not those of a feckless company feeling cocky about its long-term survival. Instead, they are those of a sombre company focused on survival. In short, the company has battened down the hatches and focused only on critical short-term expenditure.

The measures include:

Suspending all land buying activity.

Ceasing all recruitment activity.

Postponing non-essential capital expenditure.

Actively managing cash flows whilst ensuring that we are paying our suppliers and sub‐contractors on time.

Cancelling May’s interim dividend.

Furloughing a proportion of employees.

A voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees for various executives and even non-executive directors.

These are all prudent moves and I have no criticism of how the company has handled the crisis. I simply feel it points to an approach where the focus has shifted to survival mode for now, and the foreseeable future.

Conclusion: Barratt Has Further To Fall

At 490p, Barratt shares are already almost 50% down from their high of 889p earlier this year. That might make them look like a bargain given that the company is the U.K.’s largest housebuilder. In 2007, they hit 840p and by July 2008 were down to just 57p. That is not necessarily a guide to what will happen this year, but it is a useful reminder that Barratt now as then is heavily exposed to any downward price pressure or demand drop for U.K. housing and there are multiple indicators that this now happening. I expect them to fall further from 490p in the coming three years and regard them as a sell for now.

