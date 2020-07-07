Soft commodities can be the most volatile sector of the commodities market as prices routinely double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation reflects an ever-increasing addressable market for these products. The population of the world is growing by around 20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by approximately 27.6%, which amounts to over 1.660 billion people, according to the US Census Bureau. More people with more money consume more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day, which underpins the prices of these commodities. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus over the first six months of 2020 weighed on all markets, and soft commodities were no exception. In Q2, the sector made a bit of a comeback.

The composite of five soft commodities, sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange juice, moved 3.47% to the upside in 2019. In Q1 2020, soft commodities posted an 8.79% loss for the three months, in Q2 it recovered by 4.24% and was 5.61% lower through the first half of this year.

The dollar index moved 1.76% lower in Q2, which supported the prices of all commodities. The dollar moved considerably higher against the Brazilian real in 2018, and the real remained weak throughout 2019 with other emerging market currencies. In Q1, the real fell to a new and lower low below the $0.20 level. In Q2, it made an even lower low at $0.1673 in mid-May, before recovering slightly by the end of the quarter. Brazil is the world's leading producer of three of the five commodities in the sector, including sugar, coffee, and oranges. The weak real was not supportive of the prices of the three products in Q1 as it fell below the bottom end of its trading range. In Q2, sugar and FCOJ futures rallied, but coffee posted a loss. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. However, the weather is always the most critical issue when it comes to annual crop sizes and the direction of prices.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world's most populous country, China, competition for food continues to increase, putting a strain on supplies. As we head into the second half of 2020, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside. The outbreak of a global pandemic that caused a deflationary spiral in Q1 and Q2 will continue to impact the demand for soft commodities in Q3. At the same time, the potential for export problems from producing countries, particularly in South America and Asia, could create shortages that would increase price volatility. Bullish and bearish factors face most of the commodities in the sector, going into the second half of 2020.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes just under 18% exposure to the three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The soft commodity sector rose in Q4 and 2019. Q1 presented a unique set of challenges for the sector, but the sector edged higher in Q2. The prospects for Q3 and beyond depend on the weather, the overall state of supplies, currency markets, and, most significantly, the global pandemic.

Sugar Review

In 2019, sugar was 11.55% higher. Risk-off conditions in all markets pushed the price to a low of 9.05 at the end of April, the lowest price since 2007. Sugar traded in a range of 9.05 to 15.90 cents over the first six months of 2020. Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on June 30, 2020, at 11.96 cents per pound as it moved 14.78% higher in Q2 and was 10.88% lower during the first half of the year.

In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, contributed to a depressed sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. The Brazilian currency fell to a new and lower low in Q2, and the price of ethanol hit bottom in Q2, which was not supportive of the price of sugar. Ethanol fell to a new record low at just under 80 cents per gallon in April 2020. Ethanol moved 33.75% lower in Q1 on the back of a significant decline in gasoline and crude oil prices. In Q2, a recovery in energy pushed ethanol 33.92% higher. While the US refines corn into biofuel, Brazil processes sugar into ethanol. The level of the real against the dollar fell below the $0.17 level in Q2. The Brazilian real declined from $0.25050 against the US dollar at the end of Q4 2019 to $0.18300 at the end of Q2 2020 after reaching a low of $0.16730. At the same time, crude oil plunged from $61.06 per barrel at the end of Q4 to below zero in Q2 before recovering to the $40 per barrel level, which was a reason for wide price volatility in the sugar futures market. Sugar fell to a thirteen year low in Q2 before recovering. Gasoline fell to the lowest price of this century on demand destruction during a deflationary spiral.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum was heading into overbought territory at the end of Q2 as the short-term trend was higher.

At a time when demand destruction gripped the crude oil market, OPEC and Russia decided to flood the market with the energy commodity. NYMEX crude oil dropped to negative territory and gasoline below 38 cents per gallon on the nearby futures contract. The combination of factors weighed on the price of sugar and sent the price from 15.90 to 9.05 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. Sugar ended the second quarter just below the midpoint of the 2020 trading range. Coronavirus continues to be the worst pandemic to grip the world since the 1918 Spanish flu and price of crude oil remained near the low. The pandemic has taken a toll on Brazil with the second-leading number of cases and deaths behind the United States.

Meanwhile, production subsidies or tariffs interfere with the fundamentals of efficient markets. Therefore, supply and demand analysis becomes challenging in markets where governments support businesses that are losing money or where they restrict the flow of goods around the world. When government-subsidized products flood international markets, they damage economic conditions in other nations where governments do not provide aid to producers. The price of subsidized sugar in the US trades at a far higher price (nearly double) the price of free-market world sugar futures.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade; in past years, daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. As we move forward into Q3, short-term technical support for October sugar stands at 11.39 cents per pound, with resistance at 12.40 and 15.90 cents per pound, the 2020 peak.

Coffee Review

In 2019, coffee futures moved 27.34% higher. In Q1, the price of coffee declined by 7.83%. In Q2, the selling continued, and coffee dropped another 15.94% and was 25.51% lower over the first six months of 2020. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on June 30, 2020, at $1.0050 per pound. The price range over the first half of this year was from $0.9270 on the lows to $1.3310 on the highs. Coffee declined from January through early February and recovered in February and March and fell to a new low in Q2 in mid-June. The price closed above the lows as coffee bounced back to the $1 per pound level on June 30.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures had been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs, and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June 2018 high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. In Q4 2019, the price rose significantly above the October 2018 high to $1.3840 per pound. At the end of Q1 2020, coffee futures were working their way back towards the late 2019 peak but fell short at a high of just below $1.31. In Q2, the price fell to a new low for the year at 92.70 cents, before recovering. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength on the weekly chart were near oversold readings at the end of Q2.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa gained 5.13% in 2019. In Q1, cocoa traded in a wide range but fell 11.46%, and it moved another 2.80% lower in Q2. Over the first half of 2020, cocoa was 13.94% lower. As of the close of business on June 30, 2020, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2186 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $2172-$2998 per ton in 2020 and closed just above the low.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates that cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs with the most recent peak coming in mid-February during Q1. The Ivory Coast and Ghana have been working with the world's leading chocolate manufacturers on a $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa beans from the West African nations. The theory behind the surcharge is to improve sustainability, guarantee farmers a premium for their beans, and reduce child labor in the cocoa business. Cocoa fell as risk-off conditions on the back of the Coronavirus sent the prices of most commodities lower. At the same time, weakness in the British pound, the pricing mechanism for many physical contracts weighed on the price of the soft commodity in March and throughout Q2. Cocoa is historically sensitive to moves in the British pound as London is the hub of the physical cocoa market. The low level of the British pound, which closed Q2 at $1.2397 against the US dollar and was 6.73% lower in 2020, is another factor weighing on the price of cocoa futures.

Cotton Review

In 2019, the price of cotton moved 4.36% lower. Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity in Q1 as the price fell 25.95%. In Q2, the fiber futures recovered by 19.26% and were 11.69% lower over the first half of 2020.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in Q2, cotton futures fell to a new low of 48.35 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2009. The price recovered to over the 60 cents per pound level by the end of June. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on June 30, 2020, at 60.98 cents per pound. Cotton futures traded in a range from 48.35 to 73.08 cents over the first half of 2020.

In its latest June WASDE report, the USDA told the cotton market that US mill stocks declined, but projected that global ending inventories would rise to the highest level since 2014/2015. However, cotton continued to rally in the aftermath of the June WASDE report in a sign that the price had declined to an unsustainable level on the downside. The trade friction between the US and China and the global pandemic could cap the upside prospects for the fiber going into the second half of 2020.

Technical resistance and support levels on the December contract are at 65.80 cents and at 50.18 cents per pound. Cotton was trending towards the resistance level at the end of Q2. The state of the global economy and the weather conditions in growing regions in the third quarter will be the critical factors when it comes to the price direction of cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange. The global pandemic and trade issues between the US and China will influence the price of cotton as we head into the second half of this year.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. The soft commodity was 22.33% lower in 2019, making it the worst-performing soft commodity for the quarter and year. As often occurs, the worst performance during one period becomes the best the next. In Q1 2020, FCOJ futures posted a 23.66% gain making it the leader of the soft commodity sector and when compared to all of the other futures markets in the asset class. In Q2, the bullish party continued as the soft commodity moved 5.91% to the upside. Orange juice traded in a range of $0.9120 to a high of $1.3200 per pound during the first six months of 2020. FCOJ settled on June 30, 2020, at $1.2730 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures had made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world's leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and 2019. At the end of Q1 2020, FCOJ broke out to the upside after trading in a consolidation pattern since May 2019. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.35 per pound. In Q2, the price reached a peak at $1.32 and closed closer to the high than the low in 2020.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. The price below the $1 per pound level became unsustainable and has been taking the stairs higher since late February.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Three of the five soft commodity prices moved higher in Q2. Cotton was the star performer, but it rebounded from the lowest level in years as coronavirus and trade friction between the US and China created a downside spike at the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2. Cotton continued to trend higher at the start of Q3. Coffee was the worst-performing soft commodity as the price was back around the $1 per pound level. Sugar and FCOJ posted gains, while cocoa edged lower for the quarter. The Brazilian real made a new low in Q2 but bounced higher by the end of the quarter. The real remained below the $0.20 level against the US dollar, which was not a supportive factor for the prices of sugar, coffee, and FCOJ futures.

The potential for supply issues is always a danger when it comes to these agricultural commodities markets. The global economic meltdown in Q1 and into Q2 could cause supply chain problems as well as production issues when it comes to labor in producing nations. We are likely to see continued price volatility in all markets in Q3, and soft commodities are no exception.

The lumber market posted a significant double-digit percentage loss in Q1, as the price put in a bearish reversal on the quarterly chart on the back of the global pandemic. In Q2, the price of wood soared higher. In mid-May 2018, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss. In 2019 lumber moved 21.89%. In Q1 2020, the price fell 31.29%. The price of wood turned around in Q2 and posted a 55.65% gain and was 7.50% higher over the first six months of 2020. The price of nearby lumber futures closed on June 30, 2020, at $435.70 per 1,000 board feet. Over the first six months of 2020, lumber traded in a wide range from $251.50 to $477.70 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of June closer to the higher end of its trading band for the year.

Lower interest rates in the US typically increase the demand for new home construction, which translates into more demand for wood, which is a critical industrial commodity. Rates have dropped to historic lows, which is a positive sign for the housing market.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world, along with crop diseases and acts of nature can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times. The virus presents another set of challenges for the agricultural products from production to the supply chain.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product includes an almost 18% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

"The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the "index") over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ("index commodities"), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures."

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The soft commodities sector posted a 4.24% gain in Q2 2020.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $14.07 at the end of Q1 to $13.50 at the end of Q2 2020, a decline of $0.57 or 4.05%. Declines in some of the other agricultural commodities weighed on the performance of DBA in Q2. Moreover, the cost of rolling futures contracts in contango markets is a cost that the ETF product passes on to holders.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices. As demand rises each year, the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. The global pandemic presents new challenges for many members of the sector. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market, and the price variance often occurs when market participants least expect price moves. Q3 2020 and beyond has the potential to be a volatile time for this sector of the commodities market where prices routinely double, triple, and halve in value because of weather, crop disease, currency moves, and other exogenous factors, such as the current unprecedented environment that impacts all people around the globe.

