Summary

Amazon's acquisition of Zoox was touted as enabling the robotaxi vision of Zoox. This may be a long-term goal but not likely the driving rationale for the deal.

We discuss four different ways Amazon could deploy Zoox technology and add significant value to customers and shareholders.

The autonomous driving scene is consolidating and Amazon's move could pose a long-term threat to Uber, Lyft, Waymo, Cruise, Mobileye, Nvidia, and others.