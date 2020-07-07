Amazon's acquisition of Zoox was touted as enabling the robotaxi vision of Zoox. This may be a long-term goal but not likely the driving rationale for the deal.

Amazon (AMZN) recently announced the acquisition of Zoox - a six-year-old self driving start-up which is “working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous driving experience”. Prior to the acquisition, Zoox raised $465M in a Series B funding round in 2018 and was rumored to have been valued at $3.2B. While Amazon did not announce the deal value, it appears that the current deal is valued at about $1.2B. Assuming this information is true, and considering that a good part of the typical deal value goes in earnouts, it is likely that very few investors beyond Series A made any money. It is likely that only early investors and investors with meaningful ratchets and other preferential terms made any money on the deal. To call spade a spade, this is a distress acquisition.

Autonomous driving has been a tough scene. The challenges of deploying robotaxis has been immense and even a well-capitalized technology leader like Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo has little to show after years of running robotaxi trials. The high cash burn and the uncertainties in the space have led to shutting down of many ventures and consolidation of others. Given the technology challenges, many autonomous driving companies now see interstate trucking as a more attractive initial application and are pivoting that way.

Zoox, one of the under-capitalized technology leaders, has been hunting for a good pivot lately. To cut down the burn rate, Zoox laid off about hundred employees and terminated many contractors earlier this year. For Zoox, this acquisition means that it will get the deep pockets necessary to continue the expensive path to autonomy – especially the custom vehicles that were on the company’s drawing board.

Setting aside the deal specifics, autonomous driving is a not a new venture for Amazon. The company has already worked with Embark on autonomous trucks and has invested in Aurora Innovation. Elsewhere, Amazon has developed self-driving units that go around its warehouses. It has also tested small cubic meter size autonomous vehicles on public roads. In terms of adjacencies, Amazon also invested in EV truck startup Rivian and led its most recent funding round. While none of Amazon’s plans with these, and potentially other, autonomous ventures are public, it is fair to say that Amazon has ongoing interest in EVs and autonomous vehicles.

Acquisition Rationale

Amazon spends about 25% of its sales on fulfillment expenses. While this amount is high for a retailer, it is so by design. Increasingly, Amazon has made delivery and logistics as key competitive fronts. E-commerce fulfillment has become a battleground as Amazon raises the bar and drives the customer desire for increasingly rapid delivery and convenience. A vast majority of the customers have also become addicted to free delivery. When a business offers a service like shipping for free, it becomes imperative that the cost of that free service be kept low.

Autonomous services could become a big part of Amazon logistics in the future and a major cost saver. Due to its exposure to the autonomous vehicle scene, Amazon likely realizes the cost of the high value third-party autonomous products and services. And, given Amazon’s massive size, management likely sees autonomous driving as a core technology to own.

With this acquisition, Amazon gets to short circuit many years of R&D and get to a reasonably mature autonomous technology. Amazon also gets a chest of patents that could be valuable for the company in the long term. While $1B+ may sound expensive for a not-fully-functional technology, if Amazon can put the technology to use in select applications, it can get a pay back on this investment quickly.

There are four strategic vectors in which Zoox could contribute to Amazon’s future and help Amazon cut logistics costs or improve cycle times – each valuable in its own right.

Autonomous Cars & Rideshare Services

This is the stated goal of the acquisition, but it is uncertain when autonomous cars and rideshare services will be possible. Amazon may very well expend considerable amount of R&D on this vector, but the timing and prospects of this business will remain unknown until the technology is proven.

Amazon’s track record suggests that the company is first and foremost about execution efficiency. Given the uncertainty of when robotaxis can come to fruition, it is unlikely that Amazon is buying Zoox for this application. However, it does appear that Amazon will fund this application.

If Amazon is successful in enabling this application, the stated mission of the acquisition could make Amazon a competitor to Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is fond of saying that Uber is “Amazon of transportation”. With Amazon spreading its wings in transportation, this vision now becomes a questionable proposition for Uber and other similar players.

Amazon may also become a competitor to autonomous vehicle technology companies such as Waymo, General Motors’ (GM) Cruise, Aurora Innovation, Argo AI, and others. Note that Amazon also has internal ASIC competency and could develop its own autonomous driving silicon and become an indirect competitor to companies like Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye, and Nvidia (NVDA).

Long Haul Trucking

As pointed earlier, autonomous driving companies are pivoting to this application as this application appears to be technologically less challenging and can also provides high ROI.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Amazon does a lot of long-haul trucking. This could be the lowest hanging fruit for Amazon and deliver considerable near-term benefits.

Zoox has not publicly discussed work in this area, but it should be relatively straight forward for Zoox to retarget its technology to trucking. Even though Amazon has already made investments in Aurora Innovation, an internal Zoox effort could be one of the highest payoff efforts available to Amazon.

Last Mile Delivery

Last mile is one of the toughest and most expensive part of Amazon’s logistics system. This people intensive segment ostensibly has the highest potential for payback for Amazon. Zoox has done some work in this area, especially in terms of custom hardware development. The company has developed a highly maneuverable vehicle technology that could be targeted toward delivery applications.

In a human-centric delivery system that Amazon has today, it is difficult to reduce costs and cut cycle times. In many cases, cutting cycle time, especially to enable same-day deliveries, may be incompatible with reducing labor costs. A logistics system that automates, much, if not all, of the delivery can meet the dual goals more effectively.

Automation of the last mile is challenging but autonomous vehicles could potentially play a role in targeted cases in the short term. For example, deliveries between two Amazon controlled end points could be automated relatively easily, thus reducing the human footprint of delivery. Over time, the serviceable niche can be increased as the technology matures.

The deployment could be small at the beginning, but this application could rapidly grow and create tremendous value for Amazon.

Warehouse Logistics

Amazon has been an aggressive adopter of warehouse automation and acquired Kiva Systems in 2012. While the original plan for that acquisition was for Kiva to operate independently and have external customers, Amazon has since moved to make Kiva an integral part of its business. This group now operates as Amazon Robotics and has contributed significantly to drive down the company’s warehouse logistics costs.

Warehouse automation is a radically different application space than what Zoox has been working on, but there could be intriguing possibilities for Zoox to work with Amazon Automation to build a more seamless end-to-end automated delivery system.

Wrap-up

Amazon has a good track record with its acquisitions. Notable acquisitions like Kiva, Ring, Twitch, Whole Foods, and Zappos have worked out fairly well for Amazon. This likely gives the company confidence in its ability to take on new ventures. The main application for Zoox’s technology is likely moving goods and not moving people as the deal PR implies. The cost savings in logistics will drive the funding of the people mover part of Zoox’s vision. Having ROI to fund expenses is not a luxury that many of the companies in the autonomous space have. This dynamic makes Amazon/Zoox a potentially a very strong player in the autonomy space.

To improve the economics of free delivery, especially in an ever-compressing time window, Amazon needs to drive down the cost of logistics. Zoox could be of great value to Amazon in driving the necessary cost reductions. Given the massive size of Amazon logistics, it does not take much innovation to make for a rapid ROI.

From Amazon’s perspective, a trillion-dollar company making a billion dollar deal is not very significant. Failure to make this deal work may cost a few billion in the long term, but if Amazon can make Zoox technology work in a meaningful way in any of the four strategic vectors, it could pay shareholders in spades. Given the diversity of use cases, it makes sense that Amazon intends to make Zoox a corporate acquisition and is not folding it in to one of Amazon’s existing businesses.

Amazon’s purchase of Zoox is likely to further accelerate the thinning of the autonomous vehicle space as more companies fold or get consolidated into other players. Excluding silicon players, autonomous driving leaderboard has now narrowed to four companies: Alphabet’s Waymo, Aurora Innovation, GM’s Cruise, and Amazon/Zoox. As the companies look to generate short-term ROI to sustain expensive multiyear R&D efforts, further consolidation is likely within the next year or two.

