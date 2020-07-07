“Humans are hard-wired to be irrational when it comes to financial decisions. We must understand that so we don't become the sucker at the poker table.” - Whitney Tilson

Looking at the dizzying level reached by TESLA shares, in continuation of the uninterrupted rally in everything beta, while getting worried at the same time in weakening fundamentals for Commercial Real Estate (CRE), when it come to finding our title analogy, we reminded ourselves of the concept known as “Rational irrationality”. It was popularized by economist Bryan Caplan in 2001 to reconcile the widespread existence of irrational behavior (particularly in the realms of religion and politics) with the assumption of rationality made by mainstream economics and game theory. The theory, along with its implications for democracy, was expanded upon by Caplan in his book “The Myth of the Rational Voter”. The original purpose of the concept was to explain how (allegedly) detrimental policies could be implemented in a democracy, and, unlike conventional public choice theory, Caplan posited that bad policies were selected by voters themselves.

This title is of course a continuation to the reference made in our previous post entitled “Pascal’s Wager” in November 2014 and the important game theory:

« In similar fashion since 2009 investors have followed somewhat a similar decision matrix which we have tweaked for further explanation relating to our current choice as a title:

Therefore the only "rational" explanation coming from the impressive surge in stock prices courtesy of QEs and monetary base expansion has been to choose (B), belief that indeed, our central bankers are "Gods". Central bankers' omnipotence and balance sheet expansion »

We also indicated in 2014:

“Rest assured that at some point in time "belief" that "Central Bankers are not Gods" will ensure finite loss and in the end it might be the pagans who could have the final laugh in their "belief" in gold, this "relic of barbarism" to paraphrase Charles M Howell author of the book "Civilized Money "(1895) but that's another story...”

In our post entitled “Klondike”, we clearly indicated the « uptrend » for gold prices, which for us for a sign that the « belief » of the central bankers « omnipotence » would start to be « challenged ».

As well, from the point of « Rational irrationality » and how detrimental policies can be implemented in a democracy, for us the best illustration from our perspective was during the French Revolution which we discussed in our May 2016 « When Doves Cry ». We reminded ourselves in this conversation of the fascinating account on the "assignat" which was a type of a monetary instrument used during the time of the French Revolution (money printing on a grand scale with dire consequences...), in a book written by French economist Florin Aftalion in 1987 entitled "The French Revolution - An Economic Interpretation". At the time of the French Revolution, Pierre Samuel du Pont de Nemours observed that by issuing "assignats", the French nation was not really paying its debts:

"In forcing your creditors to exchange an interest-bearing proof of debt for another which bears no interest, you will have borrowed, as M. Mirabeau has said, at sword-point".

The issue with the “assignats” was that in no way it was capable of facilitating the sale of public lands, that ones does not buy with a currency, which is merely an instrument for the settlement of a transaction, but with accumulated capital.

As we pointed out in our conversation “The Exit, Voice, And Loyalty Model”:

“The Quantity Theory of Credit proposes that increasing the allocation of credit money for non-GDP transactions (transactions that do not increase GDP (gross domestic product) will have no impact on economic growth, and will instead promote asset price inflation (Lyonnet & Werner, 2012, p. 95; Werner R. A., 2005)."

At the time, our dear reader “Salmo Trutta” made the following astute comment on this very subject:

“The transfer of title to goods, properties, or claims thereto represent leakages in aggregate demand. An unspent balance is one that does not add “value to product”. Financial investment draws off a net volume of funds that would otherwise have been spent on current output.

Transfer payments are also a leakage from the main income stream because they involve expenditures which do not directly finance current output.

Prima facie evidence of a gross leakage which collects in the form of unspent balances is the 11 trillion dollars in savings frozen in the payment’s system. From the standpoint of the economy, banks do not loan out existing deposits. They create deposits whenever they lend/invest. All bank-held savings are lost to both consumption and investment.

Unspent balances, stoppages in the flow of funds derived from the main income stream have a direct and immediate dampening effect on the economy. An expansion of savings deposits in the commercial banks shrinks aggregate demand and therefore produces adverse effects on GDP.

The expiration of the FDIC’s unlimited transactions deposit insurance, release of savings, decrease to $250,000 from unlimited, is prima facie evidence. It caused the taper tantrum (my "market zinger" forecast). The opposite flow of funds, remunerating interbank demand deposits ,has the obverse impact.

Danielle Dimartino Booth’s in her book gets it backwards too: “Fed Up”, pg. 218

“Before the financial crisis, accounts were insured up to the first $100,000 by the FDIC. That limit kept enormous sums *in the shadow banking system* [sic]. That, new money substitutes, fueled the housing bubble.

Likewise, an excess of savings over real investment outlets also exerts a contractive economic influence.

As in Gresham's law, a statement of the principle of substitution: "the bad money (IBDDs) drives out good (savings)". The more valuable money is held (viz., income not spent), and the less valuable is used as a medium of exchange (aka: “shinplasters”).

Asset price valuations are driven from the appraisal of loan collateral, which generally depend upon Gresham’s law: "a statement of the least cost “principle of substitution” as applied to money: that a commodity (or service) will be devoted to those uses which are the most profitable (most widely viewed as promising). In other words, it's dependent upon favorable capital gains taxation.” – Salmo Trutta.

What is “fascinating” to us from a “historical perspective” and from a “Rational irrationality” point of view is that Dupont de Nemours (father of the founders of the famous “American” company) strongly opposed his disciple Mirabeau against the continuation of “excessive printing” of the famous “infamous” assignat. Mirabeau obviously knew about the danger of what he was proposing and it was a case of bad policies selected by voters themselves, so all in all leading to “Rational irrationality” as described by Florin Aftalion in 1987 in his book entitled "The French Revolution - An Economic Interpretation".

On a side note, when it comes to the "ultimate value" of the "assignat" (and the end result with NIRP...), a simple picture clearly display the trajectory of their final value:

Source: Le marché des changes de Paris à la fin du XVIIIe siècle (1778-1800) -1937

By the law of demand, the lower the cost of irrationality, the higher the demand for it. When the cost of error is effectively zero (NIRP in conjunction with central banks meddling with asset prices), a person's demand for « irrationality » is high, hence record valuations for some stock prices we think and « euphoria » coming from the « retail » crowd but we ramble again…

In this week’s conversation, given like many other financial pundits we have been voicing our concerns for the potential risk of the return of « inflation » leading to a « stagflationary » outcome, we would like to reflexionate about what it entails from an « asset allocation » perspective.

Macro and Credit – Stagflation is a direct threat to fixed income in particular and asset prices in general.

While already observing some significant “goodwill write-downs” we warned about in our recent musings, we noticed as well the increasing “headwinds” for “real return” in the long end of the yield curve, particularly with the increasing “discussions” at Fed level surrounding “Yield Curve Control” (YCC) already implemented in Japan by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). In fact in our last musing we decided to join the “inflationistas” camp by stating in our second bullet point that “stagflation” was the most likely outcome. We are hearing more and more financial pundits warning about the potential return of inflation.

As well, as we indicated before in many conversations, to trigger a vicious bear market, it needs to be ignited by a vicious bout of inflation. While we are not there yet, there are many signs that point towards a resurgence of inflation, from the massive fiscal response, and with the German parliament siding with the ECB on bond purchases, to infrastructure and investments plans around the world in response to the COVID-19 onslaught. On top of that, geopolitical tensions could once more trigger an “exogenous” event as the list gets bigger by the day, from rising tensions between the United States and China and Iran, to tensions between India and China, and many more.

On a side note, given the amount of large deposits of natural gas around Cyprus, the probability for an armed conflict with Turkey is rising steadily, and not only because of Libya. For instance Israel announced a joint venture with Greece for the construction of navy corvette and Italy while Egypt which recently threatened direct intervention in Libya to counter Turkey, it is buying two frigates from Italy. So while everyone is focusing on the tensions in South China Sea, “action” could eventually “take place” in the Mediterranean. We think you need to keep this firmly on your “exogenous risks” radar in the coming years.

But returning to the threat of stagflation in general and fixed income in particular, obviously what we noticed since last year since our hiatus from posting, is the return of Gibson Paradox as we posited in our musing “The Worship of Mammon”:

“The gold price and real interest rates are highly negatively correlated - when rates go down, gold goes up. When real interest rates are below 2%, then you get bull market in gold. With more and more discussion surrounding the potential for NIRP in the United States, we would like to remind our readers of the “Gibson Paradox”. The suppression of the rate of interest under ZIRP, intensifies gold hoarding.

Properly interpreted, there has never been an episode in history when Gibson's paradox failed to operate.” – source Macronomics 16th of May 2020

What we are seeing indeed is an intensification of gold hoarding as per the chart below:

- graph source Bloomberg - Twitter

Gold is very sensitive to “real rates” for those who still are asking themselves how gold prices react. Here is an illustration of the correlation:

- graph source Holger Zschaepitz, Bloomberg, Twitter

While it is very difficult to determine what will trigger a “regime change” from the “deflationistas” bond kings to the “inflationistas” barrons, we think market pundits overall are discounting the probability of accelerating inflation and the consequences it will trigger in terms of “asset allocation”. On this subject we read with interest an article in FT Alphaville entitled “Inflation is coming” a guest post by Teun Draaisma and Ben Funnell, co-portfolio managers on Man Group’s DNA team:

“There have been five broad investment regimes in the past 100 years, each of which has forced investors to radically rethink their approach to asset allocation, with the key focus being how to position their portfolios to respond to inflation or deflation. These episodes were 1) Roosevelt’s New Deal, 2) the Fed-Treasury Accord of 1951, 3) the 1970s inflation shocks, 4) the Volcker assault on inflation and 5) the deflationary bust of 2008.

The shift from disinflation to inflation that we now anticipate is not a direct result of the coronavirus crisis – many reflationary policy changes were already being put in place – but the scale of the central bank response to coronavirus, combined with a huge fiscal stimulus and “helicopter money”, will, we believe, accelerate and accentuate these pressures. The numbers attached to coronavirus bailouts are clearly astronomical, and it is clear that governments have decided on a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to spending their way out of the slowdown in the short term.

But thereafter will they be able to wean themselves off deficit spending financed by central bank balance sheets? We suggest not – after all, which Finance Minister is going to be first to re-impose austerity on the doctors, nurses, tube and train drivers and gig economy workers who have literally just kept our economy and our lives going?

All of this comes at a time when governments were moving en masse towards a new spending paradigm anyway. Even before coronavirus hit, sending the government’s spending plans off the scale, it was already clear that in the UK Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had intended to turn away from the austerity that characterised previous administrations, financing the government’s promises about “levelling up” the voters of northern former “red wall” constituencies with extensive deficit spending.

This same impulse is evident across the Western world, where populist governments (or those seeking to stave off the threat of populism), are reintegrating into the workforce those in traditional industries hollowed out by globalisation. Re-onshoring of jobs requires vast capital outlay – effectively reversing the efficiency gains of globalisation – but there appears to be a general acceptance among politicians of a future marked by structurally higher budget deficits and dramatically more inflation than we have been used to.” – source Teun Draaisma and Ben Funnell, co-portfolio managers on Man Group’s DNA team

Like some others, such as Charles Gave from Gavekal, we do believe that “inflation” could make a come-back and that would entail serious headwinds for the fixed income market, particularly in the ultra-sensitive long end in Investment Grade.

As such the authors recommend in terms of “asset allocation”:

“Attempting to protect portfolios could mean buying not-so-liquid inflation-linked securities and floating-rate bonds; pursuing value and momentum strategies in equities; and purchasing commodities, gold in particular.” – source Teun Draaisma and Ben Funnell, co-portfolio managers on Man Group’s DNA team

While in the short term we do remain “bullish”, we continue to think that a return of inflation will mark the end of the “bull market”. As such US long bonds, even our dear ETF ZROZ “proxy” offer today a “poor” risk-reward proposition having surged very significantly so far this year. Real Estate as well play an important role from an asset allocation perspective to diversify and “preserve” wealth in some instances, no wonder Zara founder bought 15 billion euros of real estate assets in 2019.

As well BNP Paribas Asset Management touch on the risk of rising inflation in their July paper entitled “The Inflation Genie – Understanding the drivers of much too little and too much inflation scenarios” published in July:

“This is the basis of our upside risk for inflation:

That the rapid expansion in central bank balance sheets and the implicit commitment to finance spending into the far future through interest paid on central bank reserves shakes confidence in price stability. As we discussed, there is a clear precedent for this upside risk. The public debt burden created through the Second World War was primarily solved through a combination of high inflation and financial repression. These fears could manifest themselves first in financial markets, and if localised in certain jurisdictions, in the exchange rate – atwhich point our expectations risk would manifest itself through the cost channel.” – source BNP Paribas Asset Management

With US 10-year breakevens jumping from 0.55% in March to about 1.4%, where they were pre-COVID, no wonder markets are becoming more jittery on the subject particularly with the size of the expansion of the balance sheets of central banks. The big issue for the “inflationista” camp is indeed if “de-globalization” becomes a reality. With the rise of “populism” as discussed in our conversation “The Exit, Voice, And Loyalty Model” in conjunction with the rising tensions with China on trade, there is a “potential” to trigger in the coming years this “regime change” we think hence our growing nervousness relating to “fixed income” in general and “investment grade” in particular. But, with ECB and with now the Fed buying as well, credit markets while distorted, are clearly being supported by the central banks actions, meaning only one direction for spreads for now, namely “tighter”. Sure we continue to see dispersion rising, particularly as investors continue to be more discerning when it comes to assessing credit quality but, nonetheless, we are starting to feel a little more “uneasy” about the pace of the tightening in all that ongoing “euphoria”.

As we pointed out in our most recent conversation about the potential “stagflationary outcome”, a weakening US Dollar would be very positive for Emerging Markets, particularly for the commodity players out there. With commodities to equity ratio at 50-year lows, there is potential for some “convexity” plays being put on coming out from the asset class. The latest Warren Buffett acquisition seems to be a similar “convex bet” from the wise Omaha investor it seems and as well an “inflationary play”. The US$9.7 billion deal for Dominion Energy Inc.’s natural gas pipeline and storage assets seems to be confirming that commodities like energy are undervalued (hence us indicating our purchase in late March of shares of oil giant “Total”). As well, commodity prices generally tend to rise when the US dollar weakens, just saying…

Moving on to the next point, namely the weakening US dollar, we think that the Fed is playing “Atlas” with the US dollar and cannot afford to “shrug”.

The Fed is playing “Atlas” with the US dollar and cannot afford to “shrug”.

We looked at the latest report from the wise wizards at the BIS and what struck us as very important is the following charts when it comes to the importance of the US dollar:

- source BIS - Twitter

We very much liked Will Schryver comment on Twitter on this subject:

“The BIS is unequivocally alerting the world to the simple fact that the Federal Reserve is now locked into a course of action: it must bail out the entire global dollar system, and in so doing, destroy the dollar as the global reserve currency. There is no escape.” – source Will Schryver, Twitter.

Being the world largest reserve currency comes at a cost and in the case of the FED we wonder if it can really afford to “shrug” even if at the G-10 Rome meetings held in late 1971 Connally proclaimed to his astonished counterparts, “The dollar is our currency, but it's your problem,” the large extension of Swap lines to the rest of the world during this COVID-19 crisis clearly showed that in effect the FED is the central bank of last resort.

The global financial markets are even more now dependent on a single currency, the US dollar, and a single source of liquidity - the US central bank hence our “Atlas” analogy. That’s as well the the conclusion drawn by the wise wizards at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in their annual economic report, published last week. Since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), the global role of the US dollar has increased driven primarily by issuance of international debt securities so we can safely say that the Fed somewhat has become “Atlas”.

So all in all, we think it’s only “rational” now to embrace the “irrational” as the market will continue most likely their “euphoric” mood, on the back of “detrimental monetary policies” but that’s another subject…

“It is by no means an irrational fancy that, in a future existence, we shall look upon what we think our present existence, as a dream.” – Edgar Allan Poe

