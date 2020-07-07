Q2 2020 Dividend Report

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 33, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May of 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). However, for years before making that purchase, I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don't believe in taking unnecessary risks and feel the whims of the stock market are too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial freedom on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I've built a portfolio of over 30 cash flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses. While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavor to always own the best of breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a strategy I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work for me both as a young investor and likewise carry me through the decades to come. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it has proven its value over the past few hundred years and remains as relevant as ever today in our digital age.

Having noted the above, it is truly a great time to be a dividend growth investor. The companies I own are committed to rewarding shareholders, and I love nothing more than to reinvest back into them to further increase the compounding power in my portfolio.

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are owned in CAD within my portfolio, though they reside on the NYSE.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 158.00 6.76 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 93.96 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 76.70 2.5 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 85.69 6.32 BCE Inc. (BCE) 183.15 5.05 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 17.52 1.39 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) 60.00 -9.09 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 90.00 TELUS Corporation (TU) 52.43 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) 27.50 Fortis Inc. (FTS) 76.40 Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) 87.08 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) 25.88 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 8.30 Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF) 65.94 5.01 Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) 2.00 Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) 4.50 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) 142.11 Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) 27.42 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) 13.37 Brookfield Instructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) 12.53 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) 20.25

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Waste Management Inc. (WM) 23.17 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 22.32 Yum Brands (YUM) 15.59 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 8.70 7.07 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 13.78 1.89 Visa Inc. (V) 3.83 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 44.14 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 5.64 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2.38

Dividend Summary

I brought in C$1,344.03 and U$139.55 from April through June, clocking in at a currency-neutral total of $1,483.58. This represents a 23.07% increase over Q1 2019.

This comes in a period where I took an income hit from four of my companies.

Company Dividend News Quarterly Impact Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Temporarily Suspended Dividend U$3.98 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) -9.09% Dividend Cut C$6.00 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) H1 Dividend Suspended U$3.74 (U$7.48 semi-annually) A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) Temporarily Suspended Distribution C$19.08

When viewed in quarterly terms, the lost income from these four sources amounts to $32.80 on a currency-neutral basis. Overall, and in the context of the full portfolio, this is a rather minor dent to my returns.

Despite those four bumps in the road, my dividend charts above demonstrate that I actually received a payout increase from nine companies. I have always remained stalwart in my belief that sticking to high quality companies is the way to go. The data above only reaffirms that it is not worth bottom feeding with the hope of huge capital gains when it is instead possible to achieve acceptable returns from best of breed names.

My expectation through the second half of this year is that many companies will be either keeping their dividend increases quite low or simply keeping the dividend payouts steady. Aside from the general uncertainty around COVID-19 policies, the optics of increasing payouts to shareholders while so many people are out of work or financially strapped from the pandemic has companies measuring their tones.

Q3 2020 Stock Considerations - COVID-19 Since The Fallout in March

There is no question that we have entered a period where the term new normal is entirely apt. In my home in Southeastern Ontario, Canada, we have an exceptionally low rate of COVID-19 transmission relative to other areas around the globe (and even nearby). Despite this, there have been measures discussed, including requiring face masks in all public venues.

Although the first wave never really made its way here, the desire to prevent a second wave is guiding the thought behind such measures. Believe me, I'm not complaining - simply offering my thoughts on the present situation. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be in a virtual bubble, isolated from the hot spots of COVID-19 devastation.

Still, this has been an interesting period, considering I've only had four hits to my dividend income - as mentioned above - despite the carnage in the capital markets through March. At that point, there were routine swings on the upside and downside unlike any I've ever witnessed, including through the financial crisis in '08/'09.

While we are still early in the process, what I have observed thus far is that high quality businesses find a way to succeed, regardless of the business/consumer/economic climate. Even if overall volumes and activity are depressed temporarily, they find ways to at least increase market share so that they'll come out stronger on the other side.

Looking at my own portfolio over the past year, I've made a conscious effort to increase my stake on the technological side of the equation. Over that period, I've initiated positions in or increased my stakes in MSFT, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), V, and MA.

I have been somewhat slow on the uptake when it comes to the cloud revolution, the digitization of cash, and other secular growth stories, but I feel this party is far from hitting the stroke of midnight. While these tend to be low dividend yielders (if one is paid at all), I consider the future cash flow potential to be worth the investment consideration.

In terms of the market in general, the S&P 500 has recovered remarkably from its depths:

Data by YCharts

This presents a far more challenging proposition for a value investor to put cash to work, but there will always be opportunities along the way.

Cash Position

I invested $14,889.49 in Q1, easily a record pace for me through a single three-month period. This did, however, leave my cash reserves stretched far more than I like. All the same, it was prudent to take advantage of the market dip.

Since the beginning of April, I have focused solely on building back up my cash position. I can't say yet that I fully trust the market rally we've been experiencing, and so I'm content to ride things out for the time being. I would like to be ready if we hit another downturn in the next few months, and in any event, I tend to find myself on the conservative side of things when it comes to having cash on hand.

Conclusion

The first half of 2020 has been as rocky a period as I've ever seen.

While I found ample companies to invest in through Q1, this recent quarter posed a more difficult task. The liquidity pumped into the economy seems to have presently bolstered the markets, which bodes poorly for bargain-hunting.

Seeing my dividend totals near the $1,500 barrier feels wonderful as it means that I am bringing in around $500 per month, a nice psychological marker.

I hope everyone reading is doing well and staying safe. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and commentary on my portfolio's progress this quarter.

Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, RIOCF, JNJ, BCE, CM, CBYDF, BNS, TU, RCI, FTS, CDUAF, CNI, CP, CWSRF, MTRAF, BEP, BAM, BIP, AWRRF, ENB, WM, MCD, YUM, YUMC, PEP, WMT, V, ABBV, DIS, MSFT, MA, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.