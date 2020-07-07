Andaz Private Investments: Notes To 30 June 2020

Summary

Andaz is an Australia-based performance-oriented specialist investment manager managing only one equity strategy. Yizhong Chan is the Founder and Executive Chairman and also serves as the portfolio manager for all.

For the full year and in AUD terms, Andaz generated +26.3% (before fees, expenses and taxes). Since inception, the compound annual return is +31.9% p.a.

At month end, the portfolio held 8 stocks, 7 listed in the USA and 1 in Australia, and the portfolio had a gross exposure of 90.7%, consisting of 90.7% long and 0% short; as well as 9.3% in cash.