Introduction

Gogo Inc.(GOGO) sits at the center of one of the hardest-hit industries, aviation. It provides in-flight wifi and entertainment solutions for both commercial airlines and business aviation.

Before the crisis

The company had already been doing poorly before the crisis. It appears to have been rapidly trying to scale its install base and capture more market share as evidenced by its exclusive agreement with Delta and its growing equipment revenue. Even so, service revenue had stalled.

In the past 3 years the company has had negative cash flow and negative net income. Even taking out depreciation, the company is still losing money. A chief culprit is they have a $130 million interest expense burden weighing down the income statement. The company had $36 million in operating income in 2019 before paying for taxes and interest.

The pre-Covid balance sheet was also in a rough place with an accumulated deficit of $1.3 billion, negative equity, and $1.1 billion in long term debt versus only $1.2 billion in total assets.

After the crisis

Gogo has been impacted in all the ways that I am sure you have heard about. Prior to cost reductions, it was losing a million dollars a day. It has furloughed the majority of its staff, reduced capex, and been scrambling to raise more capital despite bragging about its $200 million in the bank.

Every aspect of their business is hard hit by the crisis. While business aviation has recovered slightly, it is likely to see permanent reductions in corporate travel and new equipment coming online as work from home permanently alters business culture around the globe. Commercial aviation likely faces a multi year road back to pre-covid levels as airlines struggle to stay afloat, have to keep the planes they are running under capacity, and face a government aid cliff later this fall as the CARES Act funds run out.

Service revenue from in flight users is likely to be below 80% of 2019 levels this year and depressed for some time to come. As airlines cut costs to pay for covid remediation and survive, they are likely to see a lack of interest in their products and may see little demand for their soon to be released 5-G products.

The company has pushed out almost all maturities on its debt to 2024, but it also recently raised new convertible notes due in 2022 which will dilute existing shareholder by 3 million plus shares and also add to the company's interest burden, which is already substantial.

The company's senior notes also have various restrictions and covenants that could make life difficult going ahead. These notes limit how much indebtedness they can take on additionally, restricted payment of dividends, and can restrict asset sales should the company need to raise more cash via that route.

I think it is likely that Gogo faces a existential crisis before the end of the year, with more equity financing or government assistance delaying that.

I normally discuss valuation but from my perspective I don't think Gogo is likely to make a profit in the next few years should it survive. So at that point what is the value, maybe close to the book value of the assets or slightly more for the technology the company has?

Book value is currently negative versus current market cap of $259 million, but there is likely at least $50-100 million in valuable technology that could be picked up. That of course leaves out the potential dilution which is likely to be substantial. Given the number of convertible notes outstanding and the fact that an equity offering at $3 a share will be extremely dilutive, I can see a scenario where Gogo drifts below $1 and has to reverse split to stay listed.

Conclusion

Gogo was struggling before the crisis and now it faces an existential threat as its various business segments get hit from all sides by the pandemic.

While touting a strong cash position that will help it survive in the short term, long term the ever growing interest expense and looming dilution will keep the price depressed. Short of using this as a vehicle to gamble on reopening headlines, I see little reason to invest in Gogo here as the momentum appears insurmountable.

