Still, until clarification perhaps best avoided - but there will be a bounce once the issue is settled.

At least, that's the way that the story is being read and I'm not quite so sure.

Rolls-Royce stock dropped on Friday given the announcement that there might be a stock issue coming as an emergency fundraising.

The Rolls-Royce Problem

The major part of Rolls-Royce's (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY) revenue and business comes from the large jet engines in long-distance jet airplanes. Sure, there's a power plant business, marine work, military and so on. But a goodly part of the revenue and a very decent portion of the profits come from that civil aviation business.

Further, something that makes current times rather difficult, it's on a mile travelled basis. Yes, airlines buy the engines, but the real point from RR's point of view is gaining the maintenance contract. Which is run on miles in the air (in fact, more than that, speed of rotation even, energy provided) per engine. With fleets grounded that's a problem.

That intercontinental business, where the fleet of engines is concentrated, is going to be the last part of the aviation business to come back from lockdown. And no one is quite sure whether it's going to come back at the previous size. I think it will, with a bang, but I'm definitely in the minority on that.

S&P

As a result of all of this, the stock price is down, of course it is. And the S&P, as I discussed here, has downgraded the bonds to junk. I think that's a bit previous but then S&P might well know more about bonds than I do.

Bloomberg

Back last week Bloomberg reported that there was going to be a fundraising, a rights issue. Well, probably a rights issue, although in these times preemption rights get waived often enough and so it's an issue of stock to institutional buyers at a discount and thus a dilution to current stockholders.

This may or may not happen, it is only a report.

The Rolls-Royce announcement

Enough people believed the report that Rolls-Royce themselves had to say something. London listing rules are that if someone has said something specific enough and germane enough to be affecting the market for the stock then you should clarify what's going on to remove the possibility of a false market through rumour. Here is what RR said:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc notes the recent press speculation. We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options to strengthen our balance sheet and position ourselves for the recovery following COVID-19. However, no decisions have been made. Our current financial position and liquidity remain strong. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

You can take that as - and a lot of people are - saying that RR is indeed about to make a share offering. I take it rather less strongly, that they're discussing doing so and may well not do so. But that is rather a matter of taste, which version you prefer to believe.

It certainly affected the share price:

(Rolls-Royce share price from London Stock Exchange)

Trading update

We expect the trading update on Thursday. If there are serious plans for an issue then that's when we'll get told about it. If there is no such announcement then it's most, most, unlikely that they would spring on us in the immediate to medium-term future. Assuming that the lockdown and the absence of intercontinental air travel doesn't last another 6 months, etc. But then events, events, are always going to disrupt any assumptions made at any one time.

My view

I think - and I emphasise, think - that this idea that Rolls-Royce will have a rights issue is rather overblown. That statement reads to me more like "Yes, of course we're discussing it, we'd be negligent if we didn't, but we're nowhere near seriously close to it." Your view may vary there. It wouldn't, after all, be the first time a reporter has bigged up some news from inside a company.

The investor view

There's a temptation to say RR is now oversold given that view above that I don't think they really are planning a stock issue that is dilutive, or a rights issue.

However, investing purely on a view as slender as that might not be quite what you feel comfortable doing.

The safer view would be to wait for the trading update on Thursday. If there is no announcement of an issue then the stock will, I think, recover. Now that the issue has been raised, if they don't refer to it in the update then, in the manner these things are done, that takes it off the short-term table.

Slightly weirdly, if there is an issue then I think the stock will rise on the successful completion of it - after the fall from whatever the dilution is.

So, if RR is a stock you're already thinking about, we end up with two options. First, wait for the update, if there's no rights issue then buy. Second, if there is an issue then wait for the fall consistent with the dilution then buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.