Preferred shares of REITs are substantially mispriced right now with the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) trading at just under $21. We believe there are clear opportunities in this group. Based on the way the waterfall works, there should be certain pricing ratios between common equity, preferred equity and debt for a given level of risk and interest rates. Pricing right now is not reflecting the proper ratios, with preferreds generally discounted relative to where they should be given the pricing of the debt and the common equity.

Market prices have bounced back dramatically after the crash early this year. SPY is now sitting just 3.5% below where it started the year.

In many cases, market prices may have rebounded too well, making valuation a real concern given the persistent economic weakness. Bond prices have largely recovered as well with the Vanguard Total Bond ETF (BND) near its highs.

Why is this relevant to preferreds?

It has to do with how these assets are priced which should create uniform patterns between the asset classes. If we consider the macro perspective on how each of these asset classes get priced, it is largely as follows.

Bonds are priced based on the “risk-free” rate (which usually means treasuries) plus some premium related to default risk.

Preferreds are priced based on the risk-free rate plus a slightly larger risk premium due to being below debt in the capital stack.

Equities are priced based on the risk-free rate plus a risk premium that is larger than that of both bonds and preferreds as equities need to have a higher expected return to compensate for the larger risk. Equity pricing will also be affected by growth expectations.

Since preferreds share similar valuation characteristics to each of bonds and common shares, price movements should fall in certain patterns for any given macro environment.

I believe the current environment could be classified as low interest rates, somewhat high volatility and low growth. Low interest rates are clear with Treasuries at very low yield and the somewhat high volatility is also clear based on the still elevated VIX. Growth depends on how one frames in, but the consensus among most analysts is that there was a big negative growth in the first half of 2020 which is likely to be followed with some recovery growth. Whether that recovery starts in 2Q20, 3Q20, or some other time is a bit fuzzy, but most believe total earnings in 2020 will be lower than they were in 2019. Analysts generally seem to think 2021 or 2022 will be roughly the time when earnings get fully back up to or slightly above where they were in 2019.

It is bumpy, but if that time period is looked at as a whole, I would call this a low growth environment.

If we filter this macro outlook into the pricing of each asset class, the low interest rates should benefit the pricing of bonds and preferreds. With risk-free rates lower, the yield to maturity, or in the case of preferreds, yield to call, should be lower which means higher pricing. This is largely balanced out by the elevated risk which expands the premiums. Risk is substantially lower today than it was a few months ago, but still a fair bit higher than normal.

So, those 2 factors in combination suggest debt and preferreds should be largely where they were before the crisis. Bonds got the memo and, as shown in the graph earlier, have fully recovered.

REIT preferreds did not get the memo and still trade substantially discounted to where they were before the crisis.

Preferreds have very low trading volumes and often price erratically, so it is not uncommon to see this much mispricing in the area. Discounts to par among preferreds can be difficult to interpret, so I want to take a bit to show how much a discount impacts yield to call.

Consider a preferred with par value of $25, a 6% coupon and a call date in 5 years. It would have a 6% yield to call as one is getting the coupon payment and no change in principal.

Now, if this same preferred is trading at $20, the $1.50 dividend (6% coupon) represents a carrying yield of 7.5%, and on top of the higher carrying yield, one is getting $5 of capital appreciation assuming the preferred is called in 5 years. That represents a gain of 62.5% ($7.50 of dividends and $5 of capital gains against a $20 stock price) over the 5-year period. Compounding that is an annual yield to call of just over 10%.

Those unfamiliar with preferreds may see the discounted $20 preferred and see the carrying yield of 7.5%, but the real difference in return potential of the discounted preferred is that its yield to call is over 10%, so the expected return is actually about 70% higher than the undiscounted preferred. At about $21, PFFR may seem only a bit discounted, but preferred math works like bond math and the bond traders know that 84% of par is a very big discount.

A discount of this magnitude only makes sense if there is abnormally high risk and this risk is not showing up in either bonds or common stock. As discussed before, bonds are priced near highs and common equity is not too far from highs. REIT common equity is a bit lower as it is down 13.4% on the year, but this is not an extreme discount.

REIT multiples are still rather high with the REIT index trading at about 22X FFO. REITs are trading at this multiple because investors see stability. FFO for most REITs is on the path to recovering to pre-crisis levels. Rents that were deferred during the crisis are starting to get paid. There is some damage in isolated areas like hotels and perhaps malls, but overall fundamentals look steady and common equity pricing reflects that.

Preferreds have simply been overlooked. The small market cap of preferred issues means they are often under the radar of institutional investors. As fundamentals somewhat stabilized, preferred prices have not recovered to the extent to which they should have. One can capture this opportunity through owning PFFR, but there are individual REIT preferreds that look even more attractive.

Agency mREIT Preferreds

Agency mREITs have quite stable asset values as their assets are backed by government agencies and thus are very likely to achieve par value or better. Some book value was lost in the extreme liquidity crunch of the recent black swan, but barring another black swan, we see minimal chance of enough value loss that would impair the preferreds. Among the greatest discounts in agency mREIT preferreds are ARMOUR Residential (ARR) Preferred C (ARR.PC), Two Harbors (TWO) Preferred C (TWO.PC) and Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Preferred B (AI.PB).

I believe the ARMOUR and Two Harbors preferreds are quite likely to eventually return to $25 par. Arlington, in my opinion, is a bit too risky as the company is just so small that there is not a big enough equity cushion underneath the preferreds.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Preferred E (GOODN) is not as large of a discount at $22.95 compared to a $25 par, but it is a rock solid company. Given the somewhat lower risk level, we find this quite opportunistic

Preferred success stories

Armada Hoffler preferred A (NYSE:AHH.PA) and UMH Preferred D (UMH.PD) were similar to these other preferreds in that their prices dropped quite far. Today, they are getting close to par at $23.42 and $24.04, respectively. As we already own them, we are holding in anticipation of being able to sell a bit closer to that $25 level, but there is not as much opportunity for capital gains left. As a dividend investment, they are probably still fine if one just wants to collect the coupons. Both companies are fundamentally strong.

Overall, here is the list of preferreds I am watching.

It is hard to know how long this mispricing will last, so we are taking full advantage while it is available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHH.PA, AHH, GOOD, UMH, UMH.PD, ARR.PC, TWO.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All articles are intended for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person.

We cannot determine whether the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for any specific person. Readers should contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any of the strategies or holdings before implementation in their portfolio. Research and information are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

We may hold, purchase or sell positions in securities mentioned in our articles at any time without obligation to disclose these actions.

We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to our clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.

Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author's abilities to act as an investment advisor.