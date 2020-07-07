L'Occitane International could take a longer time to achieve its medium-term targets due to COVID-19, and its success is dependent on multiple factors.

L'Occitane International disclosed that its sales are down -20%-30% YoY in the April-May 2020 period, but green shoots are emerging with over 60% of the company's stores reopened in June.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed international beauty products company L'Occitane International S.A. (OTCPK:LCCTF) (OTC:LCCTY) [973:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on L'Occitane International published on April 23, 2020. L'Occitane International's share price has increased by +21% from HK$11.28 as of April 22, 2020 to HK$13.72 as of July 6, 2020 since my initiation. L'Occitane International trades at 23.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) dividend yield of 1.2%.

L'Occitane International disclosed that its sales are down -20%-30% YoY in the April-May 2020 period, but green shoots are emerging with over 60% of the company's stores reopened in June. Market consensus is expecting L'Occitane International's full-year FY2020 revenue and earnings to decline by -9% and -20% YoY, respectively.

On the flip side, L'Occitane International could take a longer time (possibly delayed by as much as two years) to achieve its medium-term targets due to COVID-19, and its success is dependent on multiple factors such as product & channel sales mix, ELEMIS' geographic expansion, and cost optimization initiatives. With an increase in the number of stores reopening for L'Occitane International already priced in with the recent strong share price performance, I maintain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in L'Occitane International shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers LCCTF and LCCTY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 973:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $800,000, and market capitalization is above $2.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own L'Occitane International shares listed in Hong Kong include HSBC Global Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, Pictet Asset Management, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

4QFY2020 Results And FY2021 Outlook

L'Occitane International reported 4QFY2020 and FY2020 financial results on June 29, 2020, which were above expectations. The company's share price jumped by +12% from HK$12.50 as of June 29, 2020 to HK$14.04 as of July 2, 2020 (next trading day), following the results release.

L'Occitane International's total revenue declined by -1% YoY in 4QFY2020 (January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020), or -2% YoY on a constant currency basis. Excluding the sales contribution from the newly acquired ELEMIS brand whose financial numbers were consolidated since 1QFY2020, L'Occitane International's organic revenue decreased by -11% YoY, which was better than what was earlier feared. This was primarily due to strong e-commerce sales, which helped to partially offset the loss of sales as a result of store closures that were part of COVID-19 lock-down measures.

On a full-year basis, L'Occitane International's FY2020 revenue was EUR1,644.1 million, which represented a +12.8% YoY increase on a constant currency basis. Excluding ELEMIS, L'Occitane International's FY2020 organic revenue would have been roughly flat YoY. L'Occitane International disclosed at the company's FY2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020 that it lost an estimated EUR56 million of sales (3% and 17% of FY2020 and 4QFY2020 sales respectively) in FY2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. L'Occitane International's headline net profit declined by -2% YoY to EUR115 million, and the company's adjusted net profit would have increased by +3% YoY, excluding the effects of the new IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) 16 lease accounting rules.

Going forward, market consensus expects L'Occitane International's top line and bottom line to fall by -9% and -20% YoY to EUR1,496 million and EUR93 million, respectively. On the surface, this seems optimistic, considering that L'Occitane International disclosed that its sales are down -20%-30% YoY in the April-May 2020 period. However, green shoots are emerging.

In April and early-May, approximately three-quarters of L'Occitane International's stores around the world were closed, but a much lower 39% of the company's stores were closed as of June 1, 2020. This is not surprising as an increasing number of countries have been gradually relaxing social distancing and lock-down measures in the past month, which translates to more stores reopening for L'Occitane International.

Percentage Of L'Occitane International's Stores Closed

Source: L'Occitane International's FY2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Furthermore, L'Occitane International's Asian operations have been performing well, as most Asian countries passed the peak of COVID-19 infections much earlier than countries in Europe and North America. At the company's FY2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020, L'Occitane International noted that consumer spending in parts of Asia such as South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand is "showing some signs of life because a lot of the shopping malls are doing quite active promotions." The company also disclosed that Mainland China sales have rebounded by approximately +10% since end-March 2020, as retail stores in Mainland China were the first to re-open in early March.

Medium-Term Targets

Moving beyond COVID-19, L'Occitane International emphasized at its FY2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020 that "our mid-term targets remain totally achievable." But the company also noted that the achievement of its medium-term targets could be potentially delayed as much as two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

L'Occitane International's medium-term targets are EUR2.5 billion in annual sales and an operating margin of 15%. The company's FY2020 revenue was EUR1,644.1 million, and its adjusted operating margin in FY2020 would have been 12.5% excluding the impact of both IFRS16 and COVID-19.

I think that there are a couple of key factors which could determine how long it takes for L'Occitane International to achieve its medium-term targets.

Firstly, L'Occitane International could optimize its channel and product sales mix to drive stronger revenue growth going forward.

L'Occitane International's e-commerce sales grew +140-150% YoY in early 2020 (calendar year), and the company managed to offset approximately 40% of the sales lost due to COVID-19 with increased e-commerce sales. Notably, L'Occitane International mentioned at the recent FY2020 earnings call that the strong e-commerce sales during COVID-19 "gives us a good indication that we have a major opportunity by re-organizing this combination of the stores and the web."

Separately, while L'Occitane International is best known for its skincare products, the company saw a significant increase in sales of hygiene and personal care products during COVID-19. L'Occitane International also introduced new products such as a hand purifying gel to capitalize on such demand. Looking ahead, there could be a structural increase in demand for hygiene and personal care products post-COVID-19 on the back of increased health consciousness and awareness. There lies opportunities for L'Occitane International to expand its portfolio of hygiene and personal care products in the future to leverage on growing consumer demand.

Secondly, L'Occitane International's recent acquisition of ELEMIS, the largest independent skincare brand in the U.K., in 1QFY2020, continues to provide new revenue growth opportunities. The company is guiding for a mid-to-high single digit revenue growth for ELEMIS in FY2021. At the recent FY2020 earnings call, L'Occitane International highlighted that ELEMIS has "big growth potential" because it is at a "much earlier stage of" growth.

Prior to L'Occitane International's acquisition, ELEMIS only derived 1% of its 2018 sales from the Asia-Pacific region. Post-acquisition, L'Occitane International has plans to expand ELEMIS' reach to other Asian markets such as Southeast Asia, the Emirates and China. Specifically, ELEMIS' products will be sold at 120 point-of-sales in China by end-July 2020, in collaboration with Sephora, a leading beauty and personal care retailer.

Thirdly, L'Occitane International still has room for further cost optimization. Going forward, the company will continue with selected store closures in the US, specifically those located in certain malls with dwindling shopper traffic. L'Occitane International will also try to actively manage rental costs, particularly for stores where leases are expiring and up for renewal soon.

Valuation And Dividends

L'Occitane International trades at 20.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 23.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$13.72 as of July 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 19.7 times and 21.0 times, respectively.

L'Occitane International offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) dividend yield of 1.5%, and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 1.2%. The company's dividends per share decreased by -25% YoY from EUR0.02970 in FY2019 to EUR0.02228 in FY2020, and its dividend payout ratio declined from 36.7% to 27.9% over the same period. In the company's FY2020 financial results press release published on June 29, 2020, L'Occitane International explained that dividends were cut to "achieve cost savings and increase financial flexibility in light of the uncertain environment." Looking ahead, market consensus expects L'Occitane International's dividends per share to decrease by -11% YoY to EUR0.019780 in FY2021, based on a dividend payout ratio of 29%.

At the company's FY2020 earnings call on June 29, 2020, L'Occitane International did not provide guidance with regards to the company's dividend payout ratio for FY2021. L'Occitane International emphasized at the call that the FY2021 dividend payout ratio will be dependent on "the cash we will generate" and noted that "in the longer term, there is no reason why we should not continue with our previous level of payout ratio of 35%." This suggests that L'Occitane International's dividend payout ratio is likely to be below 35% in FY2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for L'Occitane International are lower-than-expected sales if there is a tightening of lock-down measures in various countries due to a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the performance of the newly-acquired ELEMIS brand falling short of expectations, and a larger-than-expected decline in its dividend payout ratio.

Note that readers who choose to trade in L'Occitane International shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.