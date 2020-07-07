The food delivery and delivery/transportation as a service markets as a whole offer significant growth potential in the long run. There is no doubt about that. Along the journey to the riches there, though, the path is proving painful. Fierce competition among rivals, combined with the growing pains that are typical of all rapidly-growing firms in rapidly-growing industries, has led to the need for some of the major players to make some big moves. While fighting off the competition can always be considered, that path is also often more painful than firms merging to create synergies. It's this latter route that the management teams of Uber Technologies (UBER) and Postmates (POSTM) elected to choose. If all goes according to plan, the decision of Uber to absorb Postmates into its Uber Eats business should prove accretive for the business, while for Postmates, the upside comes from being part of a larger, likely more efficient, player in its space.

A look at the transaction

The deal by which Uber is acquiring Postmates is relatively straightforward. According to the press release issued by Uber, the company will be issuing approximately 84 million shares of itself to the owners of Postmates in exchange for 100% ownership over the firm. In all, this all-stock transaction works out to a purchase price of $2.65 billion for Postmates and will lead to dilution of around 4.6% for Uber's shareholders. The ultimate purchase price, however, will depend on where shares of Uber trade. Though units are assumed to be at the $31.45 a piece that they averaged on a volume-weighted basis in the 10 days leading up to the announcement of the transaction, they are currently trading higher at $32.47. This pushes the effective purchase price up to about $2.73 billion.

The rationale behind the transaction is rather simple. At its core, Uber, with its Uber Eats platform, wants to be a dominant player in the food delivery market. Instead of competing with Postmates, it wants to absorb the company, no matter how costly that may prove to be, and save itself the war. It's not just about removing a competitor, though. There are other strategic reasons for the merger. For instance, while Postmates and Uber Eats are similar in what they do, they also have attributes that complement one another.

*Taken from Uber

Take, for instance, their key markets. Uber operates in at least 34 countries, hitting most of the major cities where it does have a presence. Postmates, meanwhile, is far smaller, with operations focused mostly in the Southwestern portions of the United States. Cities where it is a big player include Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The types of food pushed by the platforms are also different. While Uber Eats has pushed for partnerships with major national and international chains like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Postmates emphasizes mostly local and regional restaurants. This has made it popular with Millennials because of their focus on local establishments over national brands.

Unfortunately, not much has been made public about the financials for Postmates. This makes an honest evaluation of the deal challenging. What we do know, though, is that revenue in the first quarter this year totaled $107 million. Gross bookings were up to $643 million during this period as well. In the second quarter of this year, bookings grew another 50% compared to the first quarter, placing them up an impressive 67% year over year. The year-over-year figure is not as impressive as the more than 100% increase seen for Uber Eats, but it's impressive nonetheless. Also, according to the presentation, Postmates is bringing with it 115,000 active partnered restaurants and 10 million monthly active users. This is small compared to Uber's more than 400,000 restaurants and 111 million monthly active users (up from 103 million in the first quarter), but it's still impressive, nonetheless.

A big piece of the revenue strategy for platforms like Uber Eats and Postmates is to lock customers down as long-term subscribers. Uber Eats does this with a plan priced at $9.99 per month (called Eats Pass) that grants subscribers $0 delivery charge and 5% off of orders greater than $15. Postmates does this a bit differently. Their pricing is $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. In exchange, you get free delivery on every order over $12, plus you receive special offers from time to time. Uber has not revealed what percent of its Uber Eats subscribers pay for the Eats Pass, or what percent of orders come from them, but they did say that 30% of orders for Postmates come from its premium offering.

As a result of this transaction, Uber hopes to push itself toward profitability sooner. In the first quarter this year, the company generated a net loss of $2.94 billion off of revenue of $3.54 billion, and its operating cash flows were -$463 million. While operating cash flows did improve year over year to the tune of a few hundred million dollars, its net loss was nearly three times larger than what was generated in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. For all of 2019, the firm's $14.15 billion in sales resulted in a net loss of $8.51 billion, and it's likely that this year will be even worse. Because of this, the impact to the company's bottom line from Postmates won't be significant, but still the firm expects to generate annual run rate synergies from absorbing the company of $200 million within a year of the transaction closing.

Part of getting to breakeven also involves scaling up and capturing more of the market. According to management, the home delivery market for food is worth a little over $30 billion this year. That figure should more than double by 2025, but even then, it will only account for a small fraction of the broader food market. Current estimates place it at 9%, with 2025's reading rising to just 13%. As the market expands and companies achieve greater volume within it, this will lead to natural economies of scale.

*Taken from Uber

Takeaway

Right now, Uber seems to be making an interesting move. On its own, the company has some serious problems it needs to contend with, but using all-stock for an acquisition of a firm that will generate it any synergies at all is a good idea. This will also help to solidify the firm's hold in certain markets and enable it to eliminate what would otherwise be a painful competitor to contend with in the years to come. In all, investors should see these developments as positive for Uber, as well as for the shareholders of Postmates.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.