Last week, we received fiscal first quarter results from retailer Macy's (M). While we knew generally how results would fare given the company's earlier pre-announcement, investors wanted to see the full details. In the end, the company didn't announce anything that would massively change the bull or bear case, showing that we're all just waiting for the coronavirus to go away.

The past couple of months were certainly painful ones for Macy's investors, as the stock's dividend was suspended during one of the worst parts of the pandemic. With many stores closed and sales tumbling, preserving cash was priority number one for many companies, and Macy's management took necessary action. While at some times there were discussions regarding a possible bankruptcy, management has certainly avoided that fate in the near term unlike some other retailers.

Macy's had essentially pre-announced its quarterly sales numbers while it was in the midst of some key financial moves. At that time, the just over $3 billion figure detailed was seen as a disappointment, and the company took large impairments during the period for goodwill and other long-lived assets. This resulted in a large GAAP loss, although the non-GAAP bottom line number wasn't as bad as analysts expected. Recently, management made another large restructuring move, partially detailed in the graphic below, that will help to save even more money going forward.

(Source: Macy's Q1 earnings slides, seen here)

While the ongoing expense savings are nice to see, the real thing investors are looking for is sales improvement. Current estimates call for a 29% drop during this fiscal year, with even the ever important holiday quarter still forecast to see a sizable decline. Gross margins were weaker than expected in Q1, and the new debt added recently did carry a large interest cost.

In the long run, investors would like to see the company bring back the dividend. Macy's may not be a high yielder like it was in the past, but some quarterly payout would be better than nothing. In the table below, I've detailed some key cash flow metrics, something I have previously discussed in relation to the dividend. The yearly payout topped free cash flow last year, but if you include PP&E dispositions, there still was some wiggle room. Given how bad things were in Q1 2020 with everything going on, a $22 million year over year free cash flow decline wasn't too bad. The adjusted number was a little worse as dispositions were down quite significantly on a percentage basis.

(Sources: Latest 10-Q filing, seen here, and Company 10-K filings, seen here)

As for Macy's shares, they've recently found some technical support around the 50-day moving average, which sits about 45 cents below Thursday's close. The longer term trend line, the 200-day, is at nearly $12 a share but declining. Street analysts see the stock as somewhat fairly valued, with the average price target of $7.31 implying some upside, but not a tremendous amount.

In the end, Macy's earnings report was about as expected, featuring a large sales decline and impairment charges resulting in a large GAAP loss. The company has done a great job of trimming its expense base, but it does eventually need a meaningful sales return. When that happens, and cash flow numbers start to look better, investors can look forward to a dividend return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.